You are here

  • Home
  • 19 dead, 170 injured after multiple blasts rock Kabul in election day violence
﻿

19 dead, 170 injured after multiple blasts rock Kabul in election day violence

Afghan security personnel stand guard on the day of the parliamentary election in Kabul, Afghanistan, Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018. (AP/Rahmat Gul)
Updated 23 sec ago
AFP
0

19 dead, 170 injured after multiple blasts rock Kabul in election day violence

  • Around 70,000 security forces have been deployed to protect polling centers across the war-torn country
  • Interior ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi confirmed another two explosions near polling centers
Updated 23 sec ago
AFP
0

KABUL: A suicide bomber blew himself up in the Afghan capital on Saturday, killing at least 15 people as voting concluded in parliamentary elections that were overshadowed by the threat of attacks and serious organizational problems.

Voting should have been concluded by the time the attacker struck in an area to the north of Kabul, but polling stations were kept open longer than normal to cope with large numbers of people who had been unable to vote.

Ten civilians and five police officers were killed when the bomber tried to enter a polling station and more than 25 were wounded, a senior security official said.

The attack appeared to have been the most serious of a day marked by a series of smaller-scale incidents that caused dozens of casualties across the country.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

More than 130 Afghans have been wounded in the violence, officials said. Most of the casualties were in Kabul, acting health ministry spokesman Mohibullah Zeer said, after the Taliban warned voters to boycott the ballot "to protect their lives".

Taliban militants have issued a series of statements telling people not to take part in what they consider a foreign-imposed process and warning election centres may be attacked.

Wider election concerns have centred on technical and organisational problems with biometric voter-registration equipment, polling stations not opening on time, missing election materials and delays forcing lengthy waits.

The Independent Election Commission (IEC), the body overseeing the ballot, said voting hours would be extended in some centres to cope with demand and some polling stations, which had not opened at all, would be open on Sunday.

Topics: Kabul Afghanistan

Related

0
Pakistan
Pakistan renews its promise for peace in Afghanistan
0
World
Five Czech soldiers wounded in Afghanistan attack — ministry

Pakistan gets six more months to ‘fix’ anti-money laundering laws : Ministry of Finance

Updated 17 min 21 sec ago
Aamir Shah
0

Pakistan gets six more months to ‘fix’ anti-money laundering laws : Ministry of Finance

  • APG will visit Pakistan in March-April next year for another on-site review
  • Traders say Pakistan can increase its annual remittances from $20 billion to $40 billion
Updated 17 min 21 sec ago
Aamir Shah
0

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has got six more months from the Asia Pacific Group (APG) — an arm of the Paris-based Financial Action Task Force (FATF) — to “fix” its anti-money laundering laws and take effective measures to curb terror financing and illegal remittances.

“The APG delegation has pointed out lacunae in our different laws and we will plug them all soon through proper legislation,” Noor Ahmed, special secretary Ministry of Finance, told Arab News.
“Our institutions have explained their positions and actions taken so far to curb money laundering in their meetings with the APG delegation,” he said. “We have noted their recommendations as well.”
Pakistani officials, however, did not give details of what recommendations had been proposed by the APG delegation.
Pakistan was placed on the FATF “gray list” in June this year by the global watchdog in Paris after a review of the monitoring report of the International Cooperation Review Group.
This is the second visit by the FATF team in the past three months. In August, a FATF team visited Islamabad for a similar assessment.
Last week a Pakistani delegation also participated in an FATF meeting in Paris, to apprise the global watchdog about efforts to get off the “gray-list.”
Earlier, Pakistan and the FATF had also negotiated a 10-point action plan to be implemented by September 2019 to get off the gray list.
“We have got six more months to make our systems more robust and as per the international standard,” Saeed Javed, director general (media) of Finance Ministry, told Arab News.
He said that the APG would visit Pakistan in March-April next year for another on-site review and check the progress made in light of the group’s recommendations.
The FATF is an intergovernmental body established in July 1989 during a Group of Seven (G7) summit in Paris.
Its objectives are to set standards and promote the effective implementation of legal, regulatory and operational measures for combating money laundering, terrorist financing and other related threats to the integrity of the international financial system.
Dr. Farrukh Saleem, the government’s focal person on economy, earlier told Arab News that the government had finalized amendments in laws including the Federal Investigation Agency Act 1974, the Foreign Exchange Regulation Act 1947, the Customs Act 1969, and the Anti-Money Laundering Act 2010, to strengthen its financial system.
“The amendments proposed in these laws will be presented to the prime minister and cabinet for approval,” he said.

Topics: international news latest news headline Pakistan money laundering

Related

0
Pakistan
Pakistan must take ‘serious’ action to be removed from FATF’s grey list, say economic experts
0
Pakistan
FATF officials review Pakistan’s anti-money laundering measures

Latest updates

Aussie ace Matt Jurman says Slaven Bilic will get Al-Ittihad ‘back where they belong’
0
Saudi justice minister: Judiciary enjoys full autonomy to deal with Khashoggi case
0
Pakistan gets six more months to ‘fix’ anti-money laundering laws : Ministry of Finance
0
Jose Mourinho plays down touchline melee after ‘awful’ Chelsea draw
0
US-backed Syria offensive kills 35 Daesh fighters: monitor
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.