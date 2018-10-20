You are here

Arab and Muslim nations, organizations commend Saudi Arabia’s decrees on Khashoggi case

Saudi Arabia has admitted that Khashoggi, a prominent journalist, died in a fight inside its Istanbul consulate and dismissed five officials over the incident. (SPA)
Arab News
Arab News
JEDDAH: Gulf Arab allies have backed the royal decrees issued Saudi Arabia's King Salman on Saturday involving the death of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

UAE

The UAE on Saturday backed Saudi Arabia’s statements, the official news agency WAM said.

The Gulf Arab state “commends directives and decisions of Saudi King Salman on the issue of Kashoggi,” WAM said on Twitter.

The announcement also said that Saudi Arabia and its leadership is a state of institutions based on justice and equity.

Egypt

Egypt praised what it called the "decisive" and "brave" actions taken by the king.
"Egypt sees that the brave and decisive decisions and actions taken by the Saudi King over this matter align with his majesty's approach that respects the principles of law and applications of effective justice," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
It also offered its condolences to Khashoggi's family and said it was confident the investigation would reveal the truth. 

Bahrain

Bahrain praised decisions made by the Saudi king to establish justice, Saudi-owned Al Arabiya TV reported.

“Saudi Arabia will remain a state of justice, values and principles,” an official statement quote by the channel said.

Palestine

Palestine commended King Salman's decisions to affirm justice and fairness.

The statement also stressed that Saudi Arabia, under the wise leadership of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, will remain the state of justice, values and principles.

Yemen

Yemen’s legitimate government praised the results of preliminary investigations conducted by Saudi Arabia’s Public Prosecution into Khashoggi's death , and praised decisions made by King Salman in relation to the investigation.

In a statement published by Yemen’s state news agency Saba New, the Yemeni government said that the findings of Saudi Arabia’s investigation in the Khashoggi case and the arrests that were made reflect the keenness of judicial institutions to ensure the safety of the Kingdom's citizens inside the country and abroad.

Jordan

Jordan said that it stands with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the steps it has taken regarding the case of Khashoggi. The Jordanian government added that the measures taken by Saudi Arabia are essential for achieving justice.

Djibouti

Djibouti praised King Salman's decisions and said they are proof that Saudi Arabia is a nation of values, principles, and justice.

Arab and Muslim Organizations

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Saturday praised the Kingdom's transparency and its emphasis on the implementation of justice.

Saudi Arabia’s highest religious body, the Council of Senior Scholars, on Saturday said the king’s decisions on the death of Khashoggi “achieve justice and equality in accordance with Islamic law”, according to a statement on state news agency SPA.

Minister: Saudi Arabia's judiciary enjoys full autonomy to deal with Khashoggi case

Arab News
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's judiciary enjoys full autonomy to deal with the case of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, the Kingdom's Justice Minister Dr. Waleed Al-Samaani said in a statement issued by state news agency SPA on Saturday.

He added that the Khashoggi case took place on Saudi sovereign territory and it will be looked at by Saudi courts when all procedures are complete.

Dr. Al-Samaani also said that the administration of justice is the permanent approach of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and that the Kingdom will not deviate from this approach.

Saudi Arabia’s judicial institution was founded upon the principles of Islamic law and values of justice that order fairness, Dr. Al-Samaani said. He continued by saying that King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed fully support Saudi judicial institutions that aim to prevent harm to the Kingdom or its citizens, wherever they may be. 

The justice minister explained that the directives and decisions ordered by King Salman, in the wake of the unfortunate and tragic event that led to Khashoggi’s death, are a continuation of the Kingdom’s approach to “establish the foundations of justice, according to our tolerant law, and the leadership's keenness to protect the safety of all its citizens and care for them wherever they are.”

He said: “We, as Saudi citizens, are proud of our mandate, who have spared no effort in caring for the homeland and the citizens of this blessed country.”

The Minister of Justice added that the Kingdom is steadfast in its justice and will not be destabilized by any hostile behaviors, including reckless media outlets that lack professionalism and credibility.

 

 

