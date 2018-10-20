Arab and Muslim nations, organizations commend Saudi Arabia’s decrees on Khashoggi case

JEDDAH: Gulf Arab allies have backed the royal decrees issued Saudi Arabia's King Salman on Saturday involving the death of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

UAE

The UAE on Saturday backed Saudi Arabia’s statements, the official news agency WAM said.

The Gulf Arab state “commends directives and decisions of Saudi King Salman on the issue of Kashoggi,” WAM said on Twitter.

The announcement also said that Saudi Arabia and its leadership is a state of institutions based on justice and equity.

Egypt

Egypt praised what it called the "decisive" and "brave" actions taken by the king.

"Egypt sees that the brave and decisive decisions and actions taken by the Saudi King over this matter align with his majesty's approach that respects the principles of law and applications of effective justice," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

It also offered its condolences to Khashoggi's family and said it was confident the investigation would reveal the truth.

Bahrain

Bahrain praised decisions made by the Saudi king to establish justice, Saudi-owned Al Arabiya TV reported.

“Saudi Arabia will remain a state of justice, values and principles,” an official statement quote by the channel said.

Palestine

Palestine commended King Salman's decisions to affirm justice and fairness.

The statement also stressed that Saudi Arabia, under the wise leadership of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, will remain the state of justice, values and principles.

Yemen

Yemen’s legitimate government praised the results of preliminary investigations conducted by Saudi Arabia’s Public Prosecution into Khashoggi's death , and praised decisions made by King Salman in relation to the investigation.

In a statement published by Yemen’s state news agency Saba New, the Yemeni government said that the findings of Saudi Arabia’s investigation in the Khashoggi case and the arrests that were made reflect the keenness of judicial institutions to ensure the safety of the Kingdom's citizens inside the country and abroad.

Jordan

Jordan said that it stands with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the steps it has taken regarding the case of Khashoggi. The Jordanian government added that the measures taken by Saudi Arabia are essential for achieving justice.

Djibouti

Djibouti praised King Salman's decisions and said they are proof that Saudi Arabia is a nation of values, principles, and justice.

Arab and Muslim Organizations

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Saturday praised the Kingdom's transparency and its emphasis on the implementation of justice.

Saudi Arabia’s highest religious body, the Council of Senior Scholars, on Saturday said the king’s decisions on the death of Khashoggi “achieve justice and equality in accordance with Islamic law”, according to a statement on state news agency SPA.