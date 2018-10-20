Minister: Saudi Arabia's judiciary enjoys full autonomy to deal with Khashoggi case

You are here

Saudi Arabia's Justice Minister Waleed Al-Samaani. (SPA)
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's judiciary enjoys full autonomy to deal with the case of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, the Kingdom's Justice Minister Dr. Waleed Al-Samaani said in a statement issued by state news agency SPA on Saturday.

He added that the Khashoggi case took place on Saudi sovereign territory and it will be looked at by Saudi courts when all procedures are complete.

Dr. Al-Samaani also said that the administration of justice is the permanent approach of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and that the Kingdom will not deviate from this approach.

Saudi Arabia’s judicial institution was founded upon the principles of Islamic law and values of justice that order fairness, Dr. Al-Samaani said. He continued by saying that King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed fully support Saudi judicial institutions that aim to prevent harm to the Kingdom or its citizens, wherever they may be. 

The justice minister explained that the directives and decisions ordered by King Salman, in the wake of the unfortunate and tragic event that led to Khashoggi’s death, are a continuation of the Kingdom’s approach to “establish the foundations of justice, according to our tolerant law, and the leadership's keenness to protect the safety of all its citizens and care for them wherever they are.”

He said: “We, as Saudi citizens, are proud of our mandate, who have spared no effort in caring for the homeland and the citizens of this blessed country.”

The Minister of Justice added that the Kingdom is steadfast in its justice and will not be destabilized by any hostile behaviors, including reckless media outlets that lack professionalism and credibility.

Meanwhile, Chairman of the Human Rights Commission, Bandar Al-Aiban, affirmed that the directives issued by King Salman to uncover the circumstances of Khashoggi’s disappearance, which led to the disclosure of his demise and the subsequent detention of suspects as part of the investigations.
This included the subsequent detention of a number of suspects and the dismissal of a number of officials, which is aimed at achieving justice and accountability of those involved in this case, including the perpetrators.
He added that justice will be applied with full rigor and transparency.
The formation of a ministerial committee, under the chairmanship of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, to restructure the General Intelligence Presidency, falls in line with efforts to consolidate the foundations of justice in accordance with Islamic law and to protect the security and safety of all citizens and residents in the Kingdom, and to ensure the safety of its citizens at home and abroad.
“These orders and measures unequivocally affirm that the protection of human rights, in accordance with the provisions of Islamic law and regulations is one of the most important priorities of the state. The judiciary will have the final say in achieving justice and bringing those involved to a fair trial,” he said.
Dr. Al-Aiban offered the deepest condolences to the family of the deceased.

 

Topics: justice minister Jamal Khashoggi

Women’s Bowling Championship 2018 wraps up in Jeddah

Dr. Razan Baker, 3rd left standing, with participants at the Third Women’s Bowling Championship 2018, in Jeddah on Saturday. (Photo/Supplied)
Updated 6 min 42 sec ago
Ruba Obaid
0

Women’s Bowling Championship 2018 wraps up in Jeddah

  • Sixty-three competitors, many of them amateurs, participated in the competition which consisted of four rounds
Updated 6 min 42 sec ago
Ruba Obaid
0

JEDDAH: The first Women Bowling Championship in Saudi Arabia took place in October in three cities, Riyadh, Alkhobar, and Jeddah, where it finished at Ice Land Bowling Center on Saturday. Gada Nemer, 42, from Riyadh, who came first in the competition, told Arab News: “I participated in all three tournaments, in Riyadh, Alkhobar, and today in Jeddah. I won first place in Alkhobar too. “I am not a professional bowler, but I used to bowl with my kids. Two of them bowl on the national team. I am very glad to have the chance to participate in these tournaments, and look forward to future ones.”
It was the first tournament of its kind in the Kingdom, as the country is rapidly developing sporting facilities for women and increasing women’s involvement in sports by making reforms that have included allowing physical education for schoolgirls and opening female-only gyms. Sixty-three competitors, many of them amateurs, participated in the competition which consisted of four rounds. All competitors took part in the first round, 33 made it into the second round and 16 qualified for the third.
Participants were between 11 and 56 years of age. Nemer received a cash prize of SR5,000 ($1,335) and those in second and third place received SR3,000 and SR2,000 respectively.
The last round had the best three competitors competing for first place with Nemer winning first prize, followed by Meshael Alabdulwahed (second) and Wissam Al-Harbi (third).

Growing interest
Bowling is still a growing sport for women in Saudi Arabia. The first female bowling team officially registered in the Saudi Bowling Federation, and the Eastern Province bowling team is only seven months old, according to Dr. Razan Baker, member of the board of directors and head of media and women’s participation at the federation.
Baker told Arab News: “We were surprised by the excitement of the participants. The numbers were beyond our expectations.
“Many participants would like to become professional bowlers. With this high turnout I expect bowling centers to start supporting new female bowling teams.”
Abeer Abdulmalik, from Al-Qassim, participated in the tournament. Although she is new to bowling, she made it to the third round.
“I never bowled before in my life, and I did not prepare myself for the game. I am surprised and happy with what I scored, although I was hoping to be in the final round,” she told Arab News. “I would like to take part in future championships.”
Aminah Khan, who participated in the tournament with her two sisters, told Arab News: “I came here for fun, and to try my luck before I go to my midterm exam.”
Khan did not make it to the second round, but said she would start working to improve her skills and take bowling more seriously as a sport.
The championship was organized by the Saudi Bowling Federation, the Saudi Arabian Olympic Committee, and General Sports Authority, and in partnership with Arab News as the exclusive English media partner for the event.

Topics: Saudi sports Saudi women sports

