KSA to set up first special economic zone in Riyadh

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia announced the establishment of a special economic zone (SEZ) on Sunday, the Saudi Press Agency reported. The zone, the first of its kind in the world, will be developed in Riyadh.
It will focus on integrated logistics and will enjoy special rules and regulations aiming at attracting more multinational companies to the Kingdom.
A royal decree has been issued to approve the regulation of the “Integrated Logistics Bonded Zone (ILBZ)” and has assigned its establishment and operation to the General Authority for Civil Aviation as the zone governing body. ILBZ is a major step in translating Vision 2030 into action by leveraging Saudi Arabia’s strategic location as the hub connecting three continents, one of three core pillars of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 announced in 2016.
Saudi king, crown prince condole with Khashoggi’s family and relatives
- King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman talked with the son of the late journalist on Sunday
JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman have extended their condolences to the family and relatives of the late journalist Jamal Khashoggi, the Saudi Press Agency reported early Monday.
King Salman expressed his deepest sympathy in a telephone call Sunday to Salah Jamal Khashoggi, the son of the 59-year-old journalist, who died in Istanbul early this month.
The crown prince also condoled with Salah Jamal Khashoggi by phone, the SPA said.
Khashoggi's son thanked the king and the crown prince, the report added.
Saudi Foreign Minister Adel Al-Jubeir earlier said that the death of Khashoggi was the result of a “rogue operation” by people acting beyond the scope of their authority.