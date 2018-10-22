Saudi king, crown prince condole with Khashoggi’s family and relatives

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman have extended their condolences to the family and relatives of the late journalist Jamal Khashoggi, the Saudi Press Agency reported early Monday.

King Salman expressed his deepest sympathy in a telephone call Sunday to Salah Jamal Khashoggi, the son of the 59-year-old journalist, who died in Istanbul early this month.

The crown prince also condoled with Salah Jamal Khashoggi by phone, the SPA said.

Khashoggi's son thanked the king and the crown prince, the report added.

Saudi Foreign Minister Adel Al-Jubeir earlier said that the death of Khashoggi was the result of a “rogue operation” by people acting beyond the scope of their authority.