You are here

﻿

Saudi king, crown prince meet Khashoggi family

1 / 4
King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman receive the family of killed Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi. (SPA)
2 / 4
King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman receive the family of killed Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi. (SPA)
3 / 4
King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman receive the family of killed Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi. (SPA)
4 / 4
King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman receive the family of killed Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi. (SPA)
Updated 27 sec ago
Arab News
0

Saudi king, crown prince meet Khashoggi family

Updated 27 sec ago
Arab News
0

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman received the family members of killed journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Riyadh on Tuesday, according to state-run Saudi Press Agency reported. 
The family members included Khashoggi’s son Salah and his brother Sahel at the royal palace, state media said.
The report said King Salman and Prince Mohammed offered their condolences to the family of the Saudi journalist.
Khashoggi died in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on Oct. 6 when he visited to complete some paperwork related to his divorce. Saudi Arabia said that 18 Saudis had been arrested in connection with his death.

Topics: Saudi Arabia King Salman Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman Jamal Khashoggi

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia to hold to account those involved in Khashoggi killing
0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi foreign minister pledges ‘comprehensive investigation’ of Khashoggi killing

Saudi Arabia to hold to account those involved in Khashoggi killing

Updated 23 October 2018
Reuters
0

Saudi Arabia to hold to account those involved in Khashoggi killing

Updated 23 October 2018
Reuters
0

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia will hold to account those responsible of journalist Jamal Khashoggi’s killing and those who failed in their duties, whoever they are, the Saudi cabinet said after a meeting chaired by King Salman on Tuesday.
 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Jamal Khashoggi King Salman

Related

0
Middle-East
Erdogan: KSA took ‘important step’ in revealing Khashoggi’s killing, but more answers needed
0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi foreign minister pledges ‘comprehensive investigation’ of Khashoggi killing

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince and Jordan's King Abdullah II arrive at FII 2018
0
Migrants aiming for Croatia blocked from border in Bosnia
0
Sri Lanka calls for global coalition to tackle rising dollar
0
Saudi Arabia's King Salman and Crown Prince receive Khashoggi's family
0
Saudi Arabia to hold to account those involved in Khashoggi killing
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.