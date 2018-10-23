Saudi king, crown prince meet Khashoggi family

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman received the family members of killed journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Riyadh on Tuesday, according to state-run Saudi Press Agency reported.

The family members included Khashoggi’s son Salah and his brother Sahel at the royal palace, state media said.

The report said King Salman and Prince Mohammed offered their condolences to the family of the Saudi journalist.

Khashoggi died in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on Oct. 6 when he visited to complete some paperwork related to his divorce. Saudi Arabia said that 18 Saudis had been arrested in connection with his death.