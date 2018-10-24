You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia’s $6 billion aid pledge lifts Pakistan stocks
﻿

Saudi Arabia’s $6 billion aid pledge lifts Pakistan stocks

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan arrives to attend the opening ceremony of the Future Investment Initiative in Riyadh on Tuesday, October 23. (AFP)
Updated 1 min 7 sec ago
Arab News
0

Saudi Arabia’s $6 billion aid pledge lifts Pakistan stocks

  • Saudi Arabia pledged $3 billion in support to Pakistan
  • The deal came as Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan attended the opening of the Future Investment Initiative in Riyadh on Tuesday
Updated 1 min 7 sec ago
Arab News
0

LONDON: Pakistani shares jumped 3.3 percent in early trade on Wednesday helped by an aid pledge from Saudi Arabia that emerged from the Future Investment Initiative in Riyadh.
Saudi Arabia pledged $3 billion in support to Pakistan and allowed for up to $3 billion in deferred oil payments to help stave off a budget crisis.
The deal came as Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan attended the opening of the Future Investment Initiative in Riyadh on Tuesday.
Earlier Khan met with King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to discuss bilateral issues. It was his second visit to the Kingdom in just over a month.


“It was agreed Saudi Arabia will place a deposit of $3 billion for a period of one year as balance of payment support,” Pakistan’s foreign ministry said in a statement.
“It was also agreed that a one year deferred payment facility for import of oil, up to $3 Billion, will be provided by Saudi Arabia. This arrangement will be in place for three years, which will be reviewed thereafter.”
During his address to the gathering of global business executives, Khan also confirmed that Pakistan was in talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a new bailout.
Pakistan is seeking foreign aid to help plug a massive budgetary gap which the Pakistan prime minister has blamed on the mismanagement of the previous administration.

Topics: FII FII2018 Future Investment Initiative (FII) Future Investment Initiative 2018 Saudi Arabia Pakistan

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia pledges $3bn to Pakistan, defers oil payments
0
Business & Economy
Deals worth more than $50bn signed at KSA Future Investment Initiative

Saudi Arabia will not penalize banks that boycotted conference: Central bank chief

Updated 10 min 35 sec ago
Reuters
0

Saudi Arabia will not penalize banks that boycotted conference: Central bank chief

  • Institutions that pulled out of the Saudi conference will still be able to apply for and obtain banking licenses to operate in the kingdom
  • The current pressure to the peg was much lower than in the past when oil prices crashed
Updated 10 min 35 sec ago
Reuters
0

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s central bank governor said the kingdom will not penalize foreign banks that boycotted an investment conference in Riyadh and reiterated the country’s commitment to defend its currency peg to the dollar.
Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority (SAMA) Governor Ahmed Al-Kholifey said in an interview with Al Arabiya TV on Wednesday that institutions that pulled out of the Saudi conference will still be able to apply for and obtain banking licenses to operate in the kingdom.
He also reiterated the country’s commitment to defend the Saudi riyal’s peg to the dollar, adding that the current pressure to the peg was much lower than in the past when oil prices crashed.

"We, at the central bank, deal in complete professional manner whether with local or international banks," al-Kholifey said when asked if the banks that decided not to participate in the event will be penalized.

Topics: Saudi Arabia saudi central bank SAMA Ahmed Al-Kholifey

Related

0
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia’s $6 billion aid pledge lifts Pakistan stocks
0
Saudi Arabia
FaceOf: Abdullah Al-Swaha, the Saudi minister of communications and information technology

Latest updates

Afghans protesters block highway over killings of civilians
0
Saudi Arabia will not penalize banks that boycotted conference: Central bank chief
0
Arabtec wins orders worth $166 million including Dubai Expo concourse
0
Book Review: A powerful collection about a never-before-seen side of Marrakech
0
Rami Malek wins rave reviews for Mercury biopic
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.