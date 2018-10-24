DAMASCUS, Syria: Syrian Foreign Minister Walid al-Moualem told UN envoy Staffan de Mistura that the constitution was a "sovereign matter" up to the Syrian people, state media said on Wednesday.
On a visit to Damascus, De Mistura discussed a delayed process which aims to rewrite the constitution, after many futile talks to end Syria's more than seven-year-old war.
"The constitution and everything related to it is a purely sovereign matter that the Syrian people decide on without any foreign intervention through which some states seek to impose their will," Moualem said.
The two talked about "efforts to make progress in the political process", the state news agency SANA said.
De Mistura has a mandate from the UN Security Council to forge a political settlement in Syria, where government forces have retaken much of the country from rebels and militants.
A congress convened by Russia, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's key ally, in January tasked him with forming a committee to draft a new constitution which would eventually lead to new elections.
But nine rounds of UN-based talks in Geneva have never led to direct meetings between the warring sides and the prospect of negotiating a peace deal looks increasingly unlikely.
The conflict has killed hundreds of thousands of people and displaced at least 11 million others.
De Mistura said last week that he would step down at the end of November for family reasons.
Syrian FM tells outgoing UN envoy: Stay out of constitution
Syrian FM tells outgoing UN envoy: Stay out of constitution
- The remarks were carried by the state SANA news agency as Al-Moallem and de Mistura met in Damascus
- De Mistura said he would make a final effort before stepping down next month to advance toward a new constitution for Syria
DAMASCUS, Syria: Syrian Foreign Minister Walid al-Moualem told UN envoy Staffan de Mistura that the constitution was a "sovereign matter" up to the Syrian people, state media said on Wednesday.
Indonesian woman gives birth on Etihad flight
- Flight EY 474 left the emirate for Indonesia’s capital in the early hours of Wednesday
- It was diverted to India’s commercial hub after the woman went into labor
MUMBAI: An Indonesian woman gave birth on an Etihad Airways flight from Abu Dhabi to Jakarta that had to be diverted to Mumbai Wednesday, Indian officials said.
Flight EY 474 left the emirate for Indonesia’s capital in the early hours of Wednesday but was diverted to India’s commercial hub after the woman went into labor, a Mumbai airport spokesperson told AFP.
“The passenger delivered a female child about 40 minutes before landing” in Mumbai, the spokesperson said.
The woman, described by the spokesperson as being of Indonesian origin, was taken to a nearby hospital and the flight departed Mumbai around 09:40 a.m. (0410 GMT) to complete its journey to Jakarta.
Last year an Indian women gave birth on a Jet Airways flight from Damman in Saudi Arabia to Kochi in the southern Indian state of Kerala. The flight was also diverted to Mumbai.
Jet Airways said it was the first time a baby had been born on one of its flights and that it had given the boy free travel for life on the airline.