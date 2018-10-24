flyadeal celebrates 2 million passengers

Saudi Arabia’s low-fare airline and the Kingdom’s third-largest carrier flyadeal recently crossed another major milestone — within 13 months of its first flight, it has welcomed its 2 millionth customer on-board.

“We are grateful to have won the trust and confidence of the people in the Kingdom,” said Con Korfiatis, CEO of flyadeal. “Carrying 2 million customers in just over a year of operations is a feat not many airlines can claim to have achieved. We started with two daily flights last year. Since then, we’ve operated more than 15,000 flights over 400 days — an unprecedented record in the Kingdom. We’re looking forward to flying many more millions in the months to come.”

The Kingdom’s newest airline looks to cement its position as the true low-cost airline in the Kingdom by offering customers the best service for the lowest fares while constantly enhancing its digital capabilities.

“Future plans for flyadeal include new domestic routes and destinations, international flights, and fleet expansion. The latter will be supported by three Airbus A320 CEOs, which will join the existing fleet of eight aircraft by the end of 2018,” added Korfiatis. “Further, we will soon sign a deal for 50 new aircraft with one of the two major aircraft manufacturers in the world. We are at a very exciting stage of our lifecycle. Stay tuned for more details in the weeks to come.”

The CEO thanked industry partners who have actively supported and contributed to the airline’s recent successes.

flyadeal’s current network comprises 56 daily flights on routes between Jeddah, Riyadh, Dammam, Qassim, Jazan, Abha, Tabuk and Madinah.