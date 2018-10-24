flyadeal celebrates 2 million passengers

You are here

flyadeal's current network comprises 56 daily flights on routes between Jeddah, Riyadh, Dammam, Qassim, Jazan, Abha, Tabuk and Madinah.
Saudi Arabia’s low-fare airline and the Kingdom’s third-largest carrier flyadeal recently crossed another major milestone — within 13 months of its first flight, it has welcomed its 2 millionth customer on-board. 

“We are grateful to have won the trust and confidence of the people in the Kingdom,” said Con Korfiatis, CEO of flyadeal. “Carrying 2 million customers in just over a year of operations is a feat not many airlines can claim to have achieved. We started with two daily flights last year. Since then, we’ve operated more than 15,000 flights over 400 days — an unprecedented record in the Kingdom. We’re looking forward to flying many more millions in the months to come.” 

The Kingdom’s newest airline looks to cement its position as the true low-cost airline in the Kingdom by offering customers the best service for the lowest fares while constantly enhancing its digital capabilities.

“Future plans for flyadeal include new domestic routes and destinations, international flights, and fleet expansion. The latter will be supported by three Airbus A320 CEOs, which will join the existing fleet of eight aircraft by the end of 2018,” added Korfiatis. “Further, we will soon sign a deal for 50 new aircraft with one of the two major aircraft manufacturers in the world. We are at a very exciting stage of our lifecycle. Stay tuned for more details in the weeks to come.”

The CEO thanked industry partners who have actively supported and contributed to the airline’s recent successes.

flyadeal’s current network comprises 56 daily flights on routes between Jeddah, Riyadh, Dammam, Qassim, Jazan, Abha, Tabuk and Madinah. 

ACWA Power focuses on sustainability at WETEX 2018

Chairman of ACWA Power Mohammed Abunayyan
Updated 1 min 46 sec ago
Arab News
0

ACWA Power focuses on sustainability at WETEX 2018

Updated 1 min 46 sec ago
Arab News
0

ACWA Power, a developer, owner, and operator of power generation and water desalination plants, is showcasing the latest projects in its global portfolio at the Water, Energy, Technology and Environment Exhibition (WETEX 2018). The event is taking place at the Dubai World Trade Center from Oct. 23-25.

Chairman of ACWA Power Mohammed Abunayyan said: “We are delighted to participate in this global event led by the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA). In its 20th year, WETEX has become the undisputed global platform to bring the future of the energy and water sectors to reality today. 

“Using this platform as a showcase, ACWA Power is committed to creating a sustainable future, transforming energy production in the region through public and private partnerships, and creating a unique value proposition to the end users. Cementing our position as a leading sustainability enabler in the region, we are excited to join hands and engage with various stakeholders in the industry to highlight our commitment to producing electricity and desalinated water efficiently, reliably, and safely at low cost, all while deploying the latest technologies and providing communities we operate in with a sustainable future.” 

Abunayyan added that the company’s participation will highlight ACWA Power’s prominent role as a market leader in concentrated solar power (CSP) projects in the region. 

Paddy Padmanathan, president and CEO of ACWA Power, said: “In line with this year’s WETEX key theme ‘At the forefront of sustainability,’ we will share our success stories of enabling the ambitious sustainability plans and visions adopted by the communities and countries in the region. 

“WETEX is a platform that offers us the opportunity to exchange insights with like-minded governments and companies that are committed to realizing a sustainable energy strategy and that aid our business structure and strategy that serves as a foundation for economic growth and social development for the countries and communities we serve.” 

