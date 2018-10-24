KSRelief signs accord to rehabilitate Yemeni children conscripted by Houthis

Saudi, Bahrain announce tender for consultancy services for development of second causeway

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s transport minister, Dr. Nabil bin Mohammed Al-Amoudi, and Bahrain’s minister of transportation and telecommunications, Kamal bin Ahmed Mohammed, announced that a tender for consultancy services to manage the transitional phase of the bridge project parallel to the King Fahd Causeway will be launched next week.



This came on the sidelines of the Future Investment Initiative held in Riyadh under the patronage of King Salman between Oct. 23 to 25.



The Saudi transport minister said that the directives of the two countries’ leaderships started the projects for the second causeway and the railway.



He added: “The project will be implemented in partnership with the private sector according to the directives of the leadership of both countries.”



Bahrain’s minister said the tender for the consultancy service for the management of the transitional phase of the new causeway project will be launched next week by the King Fahd Causeway Authority (KFCA).



“This is an advanced phase of this strategic project, which is being implemented according to the directives of the two kingdoms’ leadership,” he added.



He also said this phase was preceded by a chain of important steps including the successful completion of the project’s preliminary economic feasibility study and initial design.



KFCA Chairman Abdul Aziz Al-Haqbani said he was proud that the KFCA has earned the trust of the leadership in Saudi Arabia and Bahrain, stressing that the authority is ready to manage this tender and ensure its success in collaboration with the Saudi Ministry of Transport and the Bahraini Ministry of Transportation and Telecommunications.



This project is an important step for strengthening the historical bilateral relations between Saudi Arabia and Bahrain within the strategy of the leaders of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries to serve and connect their people through a chain of projects, such as establishing the GCC common market, the project for linking the transport and telecommunications networks, and the Customs Union of the GCC.