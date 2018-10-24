KSRelief signs accord to rehabilitate Yemeni children conscripted by Houthis

The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) has signed a deal to support more Yemeni children conscripted by the Houthi militants.
This agreement will provide support services to 80 former child soldiers to help them reintegrate into their families and communities.
It extends KSRelief’s rehabilitative services program with services such as a return to school program for former child soldiers.
“The KSRelief signed a joint cooperation agreement with a civil society institution to provide rehabilitative services to additional former child soldiers in Yemen,” said KSRelief spokesman Abdulmajeed Al-Humaydhi.
He added that the agreement, which was signed by Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, general supervisor of the KSRelief, will directly benefit 80 children and their parents.
A further 1,902 people in Marib will benefit indirectly from the program, he added.
The program aims to help children who were recruited by Houthi militias to act as human shields in the armed conflict.
KSRelief created the program to provide psychological, medical and social support and help their parents support their children through the process of dealing with the trauma they experienced.
According to the KSRelief, during each phase of the program, 80 children and their families will be supported.
Returning to the normal life, the children participate in arts workshops to develop their interests and skills in drawing, while parents learn about the dangers of child recruitment and ways to build a healthy family environment for their children.
The agreement will also look at encouraging children to return to school, identifying their medical needs as well as providing courses on preventing violence.
Saudi, Bahrain announce tender for consultancy services for development of second causeway
- This came on the sidelines of the Future Investment Initiative held in Riyadh
- The Saudi transport minister said that the directives of the two countries’ leaderships started the projects for the second causeway and the railway
JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s transport minister, Dr. Nabil bin Mohammed Al-Amoudi, and Bahrain’s minister of transportation and telecommunications, Kamal bin Ahmed Mohammed, announced that a tender for consultancy services to manage the transitional phase of the bridge project parallel to the King Fahd Causeway will be launched next week.
This came on the sidelines of the Future Investment Initiative held in Riyadh under the patronage of King Salman between Oct. 23 to 25.
The Saudi transport minister said that the directives of the two countries’ leaderships started the projects for the second causeway and the railway.
He added: “The project will be implemented in partnership with the private sector according to the directives of the leadership of both countries.”
Bahrain’s minister said the tender for the consultancy service for the management of the transitional phase of the new causeway project will be launched next week by the King Fahd Causeway Authority (KFCA).
“This is an advanced phase of this strategic project, which is being implemented according to the directives of the two kingdoms’ leadership,” he added.
He also said this phase was preceded by a chain of important steps including the successful completion of the project’s preliminary economic feasibility study and initial design.
KFCA Chairman Abdul Aziz Al-Haqbani said he was proud that the KFCA has earned the trust of the leadership in Saudi Arabia and Bahrain, stressing that the authority is ready to manage this tender and ensure its success in collaboration with the Saudi Ministry of Transport and the Bahraini Ministry of Transportation and Telecommunications.
This project is an important step for strengthening the historical bilateral relations between Saudi Arabia and Bahrain within the strategy of the leaders of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries to serve and connect their people through a chain of projects, such as establishing the GCC common market, the project for linking the transport and telecommunications networks, and the Customs Union of the GCC.