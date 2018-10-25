You are here

Saudi Arabia’s Falih: Market intervention may be needed to cut oil stockpiles

Saudi Energy Minister Khalid Al-Falih believes there could be a need for intervention to reduce oil stockpiles after increases in recent months. (AFP)
DUBAI: Saudi Energy Minister Khalid Al-Falih believes there could be a need for intervention to reduce oil stockpiles after increases in recent months, he said in comments to state TV.
"We (have) entered the stage of worrying about this increase," Al-Falih told state broadcaster al-Ekhbariya.
He added that intervention might be required to return to the stability reached after "tireless efforts during the past year and a half". 

Nokia kicks off new cost-cutting plan after profit drop

HELSINKI: Telecom network equipment maker Nokia announced a new cost-cutting program on Thursday after reporting another drop in quarterly profits as the industry waits operators’ demand for next-generation 5G networks to pick up pace.
The Finnish company, rival to Sweden’s Ericsson and China’s Huawei, said it was targeting annual cost savings of €700 million by the end of 2020, without elaborating on the scale of expected job reductions.
Nokia will this year complete a €1.2 billion cost-saving program launched after its 2016 acquisition of Franco-American Alcatel-Lucent.
Nokia’s operating profit in the third quarter fell 27 percent from a year ago to €487 million, broadly in line with analysts’ mean forecast in a Reuters poll of €492 million.
However, the networks business recovered somewhat from the first half of the year and Nokia reaffirmed its outlook for the full year, saying networks would deliver an operating margin of 6-9 percent.
“Despite some risks related to short-term delays in project timing and product deliveries, we remain on track to deliver on our full-year guidance,” Chief Executive Rajeev Suri said in a statement.
The networks industry has struggled with flagging growth for years since demand for 4G equipment peaked.

