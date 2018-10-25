Renewed clashes break out between Palestinians in Lebanon camp

BEIRUT: Clashes broke out again on Thursday between Fatah and AnsarAllah in the Mieh Mieh Palestinian refugee camp in Sidon.
“The cause of the renewed clashes was an explosive device placed near a Fatah checkpoint in the camp,” a Palestinian security official said. “The device exploded and we do not know whether there were casualties or not. This event has led to the resurgence of clashes.”
The escalation in violence inside the camp erupted a few hours after Lebanese President Michel Aoun assured a delegation from the neighboring town of Miye ou Miye that “the Lebanese army is maintaining security and stability in the area.”
More than a week ago, bloody clashes took place in the Mieh Mieh camp between the two Palestinian factions, killing two from Fatah and injuring 23. A cease-fire imposed by the Lebanese Army Directorate of Intelligence, with the cooperation of the two fighting parties, ended the clashes at the time.
The Palestinian security official described the move as “a lull in violence and not a solution to the problem in the camp.”
He said that the Fatah movement wants to end the situation in the camp, especially after it was informed that Hezbollah is no longer a supporter of the AnsarAllah movement, a fact confirmed to Arab News by Lebanese military sources, who mentioned that there were several dozen AnsarAllah militants in the camp.
A Lebanese military source said: “Lebanese army personnel are still in their positions at the entrances of the camp and not at forward positions, and they do not interfere in these clashes.”
The Lebanese army was stationed at forward positions in the Mieh Mieh camp last Wednesday, a move received well by the Palestinian factions after the bloody clashes between Fatah and AnsarAllah militants.
Officials took quick action on Thursday to prevent the deterioration of the security situation in the Mieh Mieh camp, in which power is divided over three parties — Fatah, Hamas and AnsarAllah.
Sidon MP Bahia Hariri communicated with Prime Minister Saad Hariri and, according to her media office, informed him of the exploding security situation inside the camp.
A Palestinian security source stressed that the AnsarAllah movement is responding to the call for a cease-fire. “There is also an appeal to the Fatah movement and we hope everyone abides by it.”
The Palestinian security source pointed out that the residents of the camp had already evacuated during the previous clashes in the same area and were still wary of returning to it.
Bahia Hariri made several phone calls for an urgent cease-fire. The officials with whom she communicated included the secretary general of Fatah and the Palestine Liberation Organization in Lebanon, Fathi Abu Al-Ardat, the political representative of Hamas in Lebanon, Ahmad Abdel-Hadi, the head of the Lebanese army intelligence in the south, Brig. Fawzi Hammadi, and Sidon intelligence officer Brig. Gen. Mamdouh Saab.
Lebanese President Michel Aoun told the Roman Catholic archbishop of Sidon and Deir El-Qamar, Archbishop Elie Bechara Haddad, who visited him with a delegation of the town’s priests, that the army’s actions on the ground would prevent any attack on the town and its Christian inhabitants.
President Aoun said: “The situation inside the camp is also being addressed to eliminate the causes that led to turmoil and prevent conflict between its inhabitants.”
Iraq’s new PM moving government outside Baghdad Green Zone
- Adel Abdul-Mahdi held his first news conference Thursday in a rehabilitated government compound opposite Baghdad’s iconic central railway station, in the city center.
- Abdul-Mahdi also said that Iraq will prioritize its own interests and independence when it comes to helping the United States enforce sanctions against Iran.
BAGHDAD: Iraq’s new prime minister is moving his offices outside Baghdad’s highly secure Green Zone, saying he wants to bring his government closer to the people.
Adel Abdul-Mahdi held his first news conference Thursday in a rehabilitated government compound opposite Baghdad’s iconic central railway station, in the city center.
The US built a wall around the Green Zone in 2003 to secure its embassy and Iraq’s government. But it has become a symbol of Iraq’s aggressive inequality and fueled the perception among Iraqis that their government is out of touch.
Abdul-Mahdi says he believes all Iraq should be a “Green Zone” and says he will prioritize providing security, water and electricity during his term.
The new Iraqi prime minister also said Thursday that Iraq will prioritize its own interests and independence when it comes to helping the United States enforce sanctions against Iran.
President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw the United States from a 2015 international nuclear accord with Tehran in May and reimpose sanctions has put Abdul-Mahdi’s incoming government in a difficult position, since Iraq’s economy is closely intertwined with neighboring Iran’s.
“We want to secure Iraq from any interference in issues, affairs of other countries, whether it’s a neighboring country or it’s any other country in the world,” Abdul-Mahdi told the news conference in Baghdad.
The United States and Iran, increasingly at odds, are Iraq’s two biggest allies, and Washington has said there will be consequences for countries that do not respect the sanctions.
Abdul-Mahdi’s statement on Thursday did not deviate much from the stance of his predecessor, Haider Al-Abadi.
In August Abadi said Iraq was against the sanctions “as a matter of principle,” but that the country would follow them.
“We consider them a strategic mistake and incorrect but we will abide by them to protect the interests of our people. We will not interact with them or support them but we will abide by them,” he said.
Abadi’s government later asked Washington for permission to ignore some sanctions on its neighbor. Abdul-Mahdi did not say on Thursday whether his government would continue to seek the exemptions.
The next wave of sanctions are due to come into effect on Nov 4.