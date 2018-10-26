Qatar World Cup confronted by yet another problem — rain
But severe flooding caused by a year’s worth of rain has again raised questions over the ability of Qatar’s infrastructure — much of it being put in place for 2022 — to cope with such conditions.
Extreme weather conditions on October 20 made roads impassable, flooded tunnels, universities, schools, clinics, embassies, the new national library and closed shops, some for several days, as 84 millimeters of rain fell.
Average rainfall for Qatar is 77mm. For the month of October, the average is just 1.1mm.
In Education City, a Doha suburb where a 2022 World Cup stadium will be located, official figures showed an astonishing 98mm rain fell.
The ministry of municipality and environment’s “rainfall emergency committee” said 287 million gallons of rainwater were subsequently removed.
Social media showed rainwater running down staircases inside buildings, parked cars all but submerged and people using jet skis on main roads usually used by cars.
One widely-shared image showed a central Doha football ground, not a World Cup venue, resembling a lake.
A contrite public works authority, Ashghal, tweeted its apologies saying it was “sorry for the effects caused by the recent heavy rainfall.”
The extreme conditions were exacerbated by Qatar’s terrain, causing drainage problems.
“If you get heavy rain in the desert it often floods quite quickly because the sand is baked hard in the sun and there’s not much vegetation (to help with drainage),” Steff Gaulter, senior meteorologist with Al Jazeera told AFP.
She added more research was needed to see if the weather experienced by Qatar was down to climate change or weather patterns caused by El Nino.
Undoubtedly the conditions were extreme for Qatar.
However, the worry for tournament organizers is that neither the weather nor the impact on infrastructure, in a country spending $500 million a week to prepare for 2022, were unprecedented.
In November 2015, Qatar’s prime minister launched an investigation after heavy rains exposed poor construction during similar amounts of rainfall, some of it falling inside Doha’s Hamad International Airport.
Exactly a year later, Qatar was hit again.
This year’s floods were the third in four years, close to or at the time when it will host the World Cup in 2022.
Governing body FIFA moved the tournament from its traditional June/July date to take place between November 21 and December 18, 2022.
This was, ironically, because of concerns over the extreme Qatari heat, which regularly top 40-plus degrees Celsius (100-plus Fahrenheit) during its summer.
Any matches taking place in 2022 confronted by similar conditions to last weekend, could be delayed or postponed because of transport access to the grounds, despite a still-being-built Metro system.
The only World Cup venue so far completed, Khalifa International Stadium, was not badly impacted by the floods, workers there told AFP.
A spokesman for Qatar’s World Cup organizing body, the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy, said “the proposed venues for the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar were largely unaffected with minimal disruption.”
But he added the rain has helped organizers “identify areas for necessary improvements.”
The chances are that Qatar’s World Cup will emerge unscathed when it comes to rain in 2022.
The conditions were extreme, but they were extreme for Qatar, where the average rainfall during November and December is still only 15mm.
But having dealt with concerns over corruption, human rights, diplomatic, heat and an expanded World Cup, Qatar 2022 now finds itself worrying about rain.
Iran thwarted in attempt to manipulate new Iraqi govt
- Cabinet meets after Suleimani fails to have Tehran-backed ministers appointed
- Iran is seeking to tighten its control over the security issue in Iraq and the ministries of defense and interior are the cornerstones of this, says Al-Binna negotiator
BAGHDAD: An Iraqi Cabinet met outside the heavily fortified Green Zone in Baghdad on Thursday for the first time in 15 years.
The meeting, chaired by new Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi, followed an acrimonious session of the Iraqi Parliament that had lasted into the early hours of Thursday.
The session was supposed to be a rubber stamp for new government ministers agreed by the coalition of the two largest Shiite parliamentary blocs — Reform, sponsored by the influential cleric Muqtada Al-Sadr, and Al-Binna’a, the Iran-backed alliance led by Hadi Al-Amiri, commander of Badr Organization, the most powerful Shiite armed faction.
Instead, the session descended into bickering and arguments over the background and history of some of the ministerial candidates, and two in particular: Proposed Interior Minister Falih Al-Fayadh, a former national security adviser and a key ally of Amiri, and Defense Ministry candidate Fener Faisal, former commander of dictator Saddam Hussein’s private jet squadron.
Both men were nominated by Al-Binna’a, but the Iran-backed group was out-maneuvered by Sadr’s allies in the Reform alliance. After the prime minister and 14 of the 22 proposed ministers had been approved, Reform staged a walkout — leaving the Parliament without a quorum, and therefore unable to proceed.
“Amiri and his allies broke their deals with us,” a leading Reform negotiator told Arab News. “We told them clearly that the candidates for the security posts had to be independent, and exclusively nominated by Abdul Mahdi, but they insisted on putting partisan names forward at the last minute.
“They thought they could twist our arm and embarrass us so we would vote for their candidates without any consideration of their previous ties. But a deal is a deal. We said no to those eight candidates, and that means no.”
The attempt to manipulate the ministerial appointments was led by the Iranian military officer Gen. Qassim Suleimani, commander of the Quds Force, the overseas unit of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. He met most of the Iranian Shiite, Sunni and Kurdish political allies in Iraq this week to promote his candidates, negotiators told Arab News.
“Iran is seeking to tighten its control over the security issue in Iraq and the ministries of Defense and Interior are the cornerstones of this,” an Al-Binna’a negotiator told Arab News. “Suleimani has been pressuring to back them. Sadr and his allies were smart enough to abort his attempts. They won this round.”
After the disputes of the night before, there were simple and quiet decrees in Baghdad on Thursday morning to exchange authorities and offices between Mahdi, his predecessor Haidar Abadi and the members of their governments. The new prime minister was sworn in, followed by a meeting of the new Cabinet at Mahdi’s temporary office outside the Green Zone.
“We have presented an ambitious and detailed ministerial program with clear time limits and will work to implement it,” Mahdi said during a televised ceremony.
“We have many challenges and have to work hard to develop the economy, activate the labor market, provide services and meet all the demands of our people.”