Forty-nine people rescued from flooded valleys in northern Saudi city of Tabuk

﻿

Residents have been asked to abide by the instructions of the civil defense. (SPA)
Updated 27 October 2018
Arab News
JEDDAH: Civil defense teams in Tabuk have rescued 49 people stranded in their valleys after heavy rains caused flooding. 
With the help of the King Faisal Air Base they rescued 41 in Al-Saro, Um-Barira and Shaqiri valleys in Tabuk and made a further eight rescues in the Affal valley in Bidaa. One person died in Bidaa as a result of the floods.
“Thanks to the readiness of the team in terms of plans, rapid response and deployment in areas affected by floods, the civil defense was able to successfully undertake the rescue operations,” said Maj. Abdul Aziz Al-Shammari, a civil defense spokesman in Tabuk. 
He added that “there are identified and detailed procedures in place, in coordination with all concerned parties, to cope with rainfall and floods.”
Al-Shammari added that the civil defense teams in Tabuk were braced to deal with all developments following information provided by the General Authority of Meteorology and Environmental Protection. 
They will carry on their operations until the end of the rainy season.
He called on all citizens and residents to abide by the instructions of the civil defense, and to abstain from going to valleys and places facing flood threats.

Saudi delegation to attend EU-Arab Summit

Updated 27 October 2018
Rashid Hassan
0

Saudi delegation to attend EU-Arab Summit

  • The two-day summit starts on Monday under the theme “shared horizons.”
Updated 27 October 2018
Rashid Hassan
0

RIYADH: A Saudi business delegation will attend the third EU-Arab World Summit in Athens next week, with the aim of promoting the interests of the Kingdom’s business sector.
The two-day summit starts on Monday under the theme “shared horizons.” The delegation will be headed by the chairman of the Council of Saudi Chambers (CSC), Sami Al-Obaidy.
The summit will be attended by senior officials and businesspeople from various countries, CSC spokesman Ismail Ali told Arab News.
It aims to provide a representative and dynamic platform to discuss European-Arab cooperation and partnership.
The CSC’s participation reflects the importance it attaches to Saudi economic interests, providing business opportunities, and discussing trade and investment cooperation, said Al-Obaidy.
Such an important event will contribute to the prosperity of the Arab world and Europe, he added.
The summit will discuss investment trends, foreign direct investment, the transport sector’s role in promoting trade and inter-regional investment, the EU’s role in developing digital economies, and the Saudi Vision 2030 reform plan.

