JEDDAH: The General Directorate of Civil Defense in the Riyadh region called on the public to be careful and to take precautionary measures after moderate to heavy rainfall was predicted in the region, starting from Saturday.
The directorate urged people in the region not to go out in heavy rainfall unless necessary, to take extra care whilst driving in the rain, and to stay out of floodwater.
Civil Defense teams in Tabuk rescued 49 people stranded in valleys after heavy rains caused flooding on Thursday.
With the help of the King Faisal Air Base, 41 people were rescued in Al-Saro, Um-Barira and Shaqiri valleys in Tabuk and eight others were rescued in the Affal Valley in Bidaa. One person died in Bidaa as a result of the floods.
“Thanks to the readiness of the team in terms of plans, rapid response and deployment in areas affected by floods, the Civil Defense was able to successfully undertake the rescue operations,” said Maj. Abdul Aziz Al-Shammari, a Civil Defense spokesman in Tabuk.
He called on all citizens and residents to abide by the instructions of the Civil Defense, and to abstain from going to valleys and places facing flood threats.
Saudi Civil Defense warns of heavy rainfall in Riyadh region
Saudi Civil Defense warns of heavy rainfall in Riyadh region
- One person died in Bidaa as a result of the floods
JEDDAH: The General Directorate of Civil Defense in the Riyadh region called on the public to be careful and to take precautionary measures after moderate to heavy rainfall was predicted in the region, starting from Saturday.
Saudi Project for Landmine Clearance extracts 11,785 Houthi mines
- Houthi militias plant mines in residential areas, roads and farms in liberated regions, threatening civilians who are outside the battlefield
JEDDAH: The Saudi Project for Landmine Clearance (MASAM) in Yemen extracted 77 antipersonnel mines, 3,116 anti-vehicle mines, 1,817 explosive devices and 146 unexploded ordnance — totaling 5,156 mines — during three weeks of October.
A total of 11,785 mines have been extracted since the beginning of the project.
About a million mines had been planted by Houthi militia in Yemen over the past three years, claiming the lives of more than 1,000 civilians.
MASAM aims to dismantle mines in Yemen to protect civilians and ensure that urgent humanitarian supplies are delivered safely. Houthis are developing anti-vehicle mines and are turning them to anti-personnel explosives to intimidate and terrorize civilians.
Reports say that Yemen has become one of the largest land mine battlefields in the world since the Second World War. The vast number of land mines continues to pose a threat to the lives of Yemeni civilians, as the Houthi militias lay internationally banned land mines randomly in liberated regions and near residential areas.
Houthi militias plant mines in residential areas, roads and farms in liberated regions, threatening civilians who are outside the battlefield.