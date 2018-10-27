You are here

8 killed, 12 injured in shooting at synagogue in Pittsburgh, US

Police rapid response team members respond to the site of a mass shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood on October 27, 2018 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. According to reports, at least 12 people were shot, 4 dead and three police officers hurt during the incident. (AFP)
PITTSBURGH: A gunman killed at least eight people and injured 12 in an attack on a Pittsburgh synagogue during Sabbath religious services on Saturday, and a suspect was in custody in a possible hate crime, local authorities and media reported.
A "bearded heavy-set white male" was in custody, KDKA television said, citing police sources saying the gunman walked into the building and yelled “All Jews must die”. Responding officers "received fire" and three officers were injured, KDKA said, but it was not immediately clear if they were counted among the 12 injured. Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf, who was at the scene of the shooting according to local media, said in a tweet: "We are providing local first responders with whatever help they need."
The University of Pittsburgh Medical Center said it was treating multiple patients at UPMC Presbyterian.
Earlier, a police commander said the shooting resulted in "multiple casualties." Police surrounded the Tree of Life synagogue after reports of an active shooter at the building in the city's Squirrel Hill neighborhood, local TV news images showed.
"Do not come out of your home right now, it is not safe," Pittsburgh police Commander Jason Lando warned local residents, in an impromptu news conference at the scene.
The synagogue was holding a shabbat religious service that started at 9:45 a.m. (1345 GMT), according to the organization's website. Sam Schachner, president of Tree of Life, said in a phone call he had no comment at this time.
Michael Eisenberg, former president of the synagogue, told KDKA that police were normally only present at the synagogue for security on high holidays.
"On a day like today, the door is open, it’s a religious service, you can walk in and out," he said.
Jonathan Greenblatt, CEO of the Anti-Defemation League, called the shooting an "anti-Semitic attack."
Around the time of the shooting, three congregations would be using the building, Eisenberg said. The Tree of Life congregation would have about 40 people present, another group meeting for Sabbath services in the basement would have 30 to 40 people and a third Jewish congregation meeting for a study session would have about 15 people. A common atrium area would be busy with people milling around, he added.
Most of the congregants were older people, according to a former rabbi interviewed by local media.
Local TV news footage showed police at that location with rifles and wearing helmets and other tactical gear. Paramedics also were stationed near the synagogue and police vehicles were blocking some streets in the area.
Shortly after reports of the shooting emerged, U.S. President Donald Trump said in a tweet he was watching what he described as a "devastating" situation.
Trump told reporters later in the morning the killings might have been prevented if there had been an armed guard in the building.
“If they had some kind of a protection inside the temple maybe it could have been a much more different situation, they didn’t," he said when asked about a possible link to U.S. gun laws.
The Tree of Life synagogue describes itself on its website as a conservative congregation that is traditional, progressive and egalitarian. 

President Donald Trump responded to what he's calling the "devastating" shooting, saying: "It's a 'terrible thing what's going on with hate in our country."
Trump spoke to reporters at Andrews Air Force Base before traveling to Indianapolis.
He told reporters the violence "has to stop."
Trump also said the outcome might have been different if the synagogue "had some kind of protection" from an armed guard and suggested that might be a good idea for all churches and synagogues.
He also said such shooters should receive the death penalty and "suffer the ultimate price."

Burns and plastic surgery institute creates hope for Bangladeshi patients

DHAKA: “It was like a nightmare to me. I only noticed a spark from the electric switchboard and the fire broke out instantly causing me to be severely burned in the hands, chest and legs,” said Mohammad Shamim, 25, a patient of Sheikh Hasina National Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute.
Shamim was admitted to the hospital on Saturday morning after the fire at his factory.
“Here I am receiving the treatment and most of the medicines free of cost. The doctors and nurses are highly trained and cordial to me,” said Shamim, who received second-degree burns and will require two lots of surgery to recover fully.
Like Shamim, there are many other injured patients admitted to the burns institute, the only specialized burn injury treatment institute in the country.
Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the burns and plastic surgery institute last Wednesday.
“This 12-story burn and plastic surgery institute is the largest hospital in the world of its kind. It has 500 beds, 50 intensive care units, 12 operation theaters,” Dr. Samanta Lal Sen, coordinator of the institute, told Arab News.
He said that it will be an “one-stop treatment center” for burns and plastic surgery. Patients will receive the most advanced treatments from the institute.
The institute contains three different blocks: One is a burns unit, one a plastic surgery unit and the other will function as an academic wing.
“In this institute our doctors and medical professionals will get the opportunity to acquire excellence in their arena. At present we have the largest burns and plastic surgery institute in the world but we dream of being the best in providing treatment facilities,” Dr. Sen said.
The institute has a collaboration agreement with Singapore General Hospital as well as other renowned hospitals in Australia and India under which it will run training and research activities, he said.
It will take a few more months to run the institute at full capacity, Dr. Sen said. “We have a plan to invite world- famous doctors and plastic surgeons in this institute to interact with our local experts, which will eventually help the local professionals to enhance their expertise,” he said.
The Bangladesh government has initially spent $120 million in building the burns and plastic surgery institute, which will provide treatment, research and study facilities simultaneously with a workforce of 2,200 doctors, nurses and medical staff.

