$658m deal signed to supply power to 210,000 homes in South Africa

RIYADH: Saudi company ACWA Power, which operates in the fields of power generation and desalination in more than 10 countries, has announced plans to invest $658 million in South Africa.
An announcement on Friday said this will help to boost trade and investment links between Saudi Arabia and the African continent.
Under the terms of the agreement, the Central Energy Fund of South Africa and ACWA Power will cooperate on the joint power project to be set up in South Africa. This is in addition to the pledge made by the Kingdom to invest $10 billion in South Africa. This pledge was made during the visit of South African President Cyril Ramaphosa to the Kingdom in July this year, when he met King Salman.
Speaking about the investment, Mohammad Abunayyan, chairman of ACWA Power, said: “We are pleased to enter into this agreement, which further strengthens our efforts supporting South Africa’s renewable energy program.”
“ACWA Power will build the 100MW Redstone concentrated solar thermal power (CSP) plant and will be capable of supplying power to 210,000 homes once operational,” South African Minister of Trade and Industry Dr. Rob Davies said in a recent statement.
He said that South Africa derives much of its power generation from coal, but it is also dependent on imported oil. The Kingdom is the biggest supplier of crude to South Africa, accounting for about 47 percent of its requirement.
“South Africa and Saudi Arabia maintain good political and economic relations and cooperate in a number of sectors. Saudi Arabia continues to be a close ally and South Africa’s strategic partner in the Middle East,” Davies said. “South Africa looks forward to new trade and investment opportunities, and to setting up joint ventures with Saudi companies.”
The statement said that the Saudi-South African Joint Economic Commission meeting, attended by Davies early this month, reached an agreement to cooperate in several areas ranging from energy, industry, mineral resources, finance and banking, to agriculture, tourism and transport.
The joint commission meeting also focused on investment in the energy sector by Saudi Arabia in South Africa. The investment relationship between South Africa and Saudi Arabia has been further strengthened with the signing of an investment cooperation agreement between Invest South Africa and Saudi Arabia General Investment Authority (SAGIA) recently. The agreement provides a framework for investment cooperation and will promote investment relations.
Sand to stars: How a desert-born girl climbed the world’s highest mountain
- Over 17 days, Tanween hosted more than 40 workshops, 61 speakers, 25 artworks, 7 live shows and over 100,000 visitors in an atmosphere filled with creativity and awe
- Raha Moharrak: “Nothing mattered other than the fact that I believed that I deserved to stand up there and that I believed I could get there”
Saturday Oct. 27 marked the conclusion of Tanween, Ithra’s creativity season in Dhahran. The 17-day artistic event started on Oct. 11 and hosted more than 40 workshops, 61 speakers, 25 artworks, 7 live shows and over 100,000 visitors in an atmosphere filled with creativity and awe. On the last day of Tanween the adventurer Raha Moharrak shared her journey of exploration as the first Saudi woman to climb Mount Everest in her talk “Sand to Stars.”
Raha explained how it all started with the word “No.” “I never imagined that a word this tiny would change my life this way and open so many amazing doors.”
Raha told the audience how she had found out about Mount Kilimanjaro, looked it up and decided that she wanted to go up the highest peak in Africa. “People’s reaction to my decision to climb the mountain was the final push I needed to actually climb the mountain!” She explained: “People pointed out to me that I couldn’t possibly climb it because I’m a Saudi girl, and that was it!” Raha decided to prove them wrong.
She decided to go after her calling as she knew there was more out in this world to discover. “My love of adventure was too big! I had something waiting for me out there. I can’t explain how I knew it, I just did.”
Raha added: “And that’s a lesson I want you to learn: To listen to your gut, to listen to your heart — it’s ok not to go with the crowd, it’s ok to be different.”
Her decision had been made but she needed all the courage in the world to tell her dad. “I called my dad and told him I wanted to climb Kilimanjaro. I went rumbling on about all the information I knew, like a broken Wikipedia page. I was too nervous to stop.” She continued: “And when I stopped finally I heard it. He simply said: No.”
That did not stop Raha from trying to convince her dad. She finally succeeded because her love for adventure was far greater than her fear of rejection. Raha then talked about her first mountain climbing expedition. “When I went to Tanzania, I started climbing Kilimanjaro and reached the peak. I knew that this would not be the last time I touch the sky.” She has not stopped climbing ever since, and kept climbing one mountain after the other.
Raha described the moment she fell in love with Mount Everest. “I had arrived at Everest Base Camp and there was the same mountain I used to see in books, but this time I saw it with my own eyes. Then I started to climb the highest mountain in the world.”
Raha shared how she felt the moment she was going up the Hillary Step, which every person who climbed the mountain had gone over. “At that moment it didn’t matter that I was a Saudi and it didn’t matter that I was a girl.” She continued: “Nothing mattered other than the fact that I believed that I deserved to stand up there and that I believed I could get there. I was born in the desert and I had touched the sky!”
Raha concluded her talk with how she answers the often-asked question: why would an Arab, a Saudi girl, attempt such dangerous mountains? “The truth is that I climbed simply because I believed I could, I didn’t care about being the youngest or first girl in history, I would still have climbed it if I was anonymous. Because all I wanted was to prove to myself that I can attempt the impossible and maybe even achieve it.” She closed by saying: “Please don’t let your dreams feel out of reach. If I can why can’t you!” Raha Moharrak climbed 8 mountains in 12 months, including in Antarctica.