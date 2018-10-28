You are here

  • Home
  • Watch: Couture-loving cat hits the catwalk in Turkey
﻿

Watch: Couture-loving cat hits the catwalk in Turkey

The cat walked on the stage of the Esmod International Fashion Show in Turkey. (Instagram)
Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News
0

Watch: Couture-loving cat hits the catwalk in Turkey

  • The video has been viewed almost 200,000 times
Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News
0

DUBAI: A viral video showing a cat strutting its stuff on a catwalk in Turkey is taking the Internet by storm. 

The front row guests at the Esmod International Fashion Show in Istanbul were treated to a feline fashion showcase when a cat appeared on stage and walked side by side with the models, stealing the crowd’s attention.

“Everybody was in shock,” said fashion designer Goksen Hakki Ali, who was present in the show, according to The Independent. 

The video, posted on Instagram, has garnered almost 200,000 views, as of writing, with thousands of likes and hundreds of comments.

Get your feline fix here: 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Ahahahahahah #catwalk #real #vakkoesmod

A post shared by H (@hknylcn) on

.

 

 

Topics: Turkey fashion show

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Made in KSA: How to take fashion forward
0
Fashion
Bella Hadid nominated for fashion industry award in London

Abu Dhabi public garden wins world’s best park award

Updated 28 October 2018
Arab News
0

Abu Dhabi public garden wins world’s best park award

  • More than 100 qualified sites from 12 countries competed for the award
Updated 28 October 2018
Arab News
0

DUBAI: Corniche Park in Abu Dhabi has been named the best public park in the world by a UK-based environmental organization, state-run news agency WAM reported Sunday.

With 12 countries from three continents and more than a hundred qualified sites outside the UK vying for the recognition, Green Flag Organization chose the park for its stellar reviews from the public on the park’s services, facilities and environment, as well as the its public health and safety standards.

The Green Flag award promotes environmental protection and is based on particular standards in order to determine eligibility, including visitor reception, health facilities, public hygiene and maintenance, sustainability, conservation of nature and tradition, social interaction, marketing and management.

The Abu Dhabi Municipality previously endorsed a master plan to develop the corniche area to enhance local tourism. 

Topics: Abu Dhabi corniche UAE

Related

0
Art & Culture
Dua Lipa to perform at the Louvre Abu Dhabi
0
Corporate News
Sofitel Jeddah Corniche offers stunning Red Sea views

Latest updates

Watch: Couture-loving cat hits the catwalk in Turkey
0
Palestinian dies of wounds after Gaza clashes
0
Daesh repels US-backed forces from east Syria holdout
0
Merkel’s government braces for high-stakes German state election
0
Four-nation Syria summit calls for lasting Idlib cease-fire
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.