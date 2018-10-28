Watch: Couture-loving cat hits the catwalk in Turkey

DUBAI: A viral video showing a cat strutting its stuff on a catwalk in Turkey is taking the Internet by storm.

The front row guests at the Esmod International Fashion Show in Istanbul were treated to a feline fashion showcase when a cat appeared on stage and walked side by side with the models, stealing the crowd’s attention.

“Everybody was in shock,” said fashion designer Goksen Hakki Ali, who was present in the show, according to The Independent.

The video, posted on Instagram, has garnered almost 200,000 views, as of writing, with thousands of likes and hundreds of comments.

Get your feline fix here:

.