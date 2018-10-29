You are here

Bodies of two Saudi sisters found bound together beside New York river

A police sketch of the now-identified Tala Farea and Rotana Farea of Fairfax, Va. (Courtesy: NYPD)
Updated 18 sec ago
Arab News
  • Young women aged 22 and 16 identified by mother from sketch supplied by city police
  • The New York City medical examiner’s office will determine cause of death
Arab News
JEDDAH: The bodies of two young Saudi women have been discovered bound together on the banks of the Hudson River in New York City.

Rotana Farea, 22, and her sister Tala Farea, 16, were identified on Friday by their mother from a sketch supplied by the New York Police Department (NYPD).

The two bodies were found by a passer-by just before 3 p.m. last Wednesday on the city’s Upper West Side near Riverside Park. The passer-by called police.

NYPD said police responded to the 911 call and “upon arrival, officers discovered two unidentified females unconscious and unresponsive with no obvious signs of trauma.” Emergency medical personnel declared them dead at the scene.

The New York City medical examiner’s office will determine cause of death.

Police lieutenant Paul Ng said the bodies of the two young women were tied together at the feet and waist with what he believed to be duct tape.

Rotana Farea had been living in New York. The young women’s mother lives in the state of Virginia. Both victims are Saudi nationals, from Jeddah.

Members of the family on Sunday denied claims that the two sisters had been missing for two months. In fact, the mother reported her younger daughter Tala as missing two months ago, but the report was withdrawn when she was found visiting her sister in New York, and the search was called off.

While Tala was visiting her elder sister, both young women lost contact with their mother about a week ago, and they were then reported missing. 

The family has also rejected suggestions that the two women committed suicide, and they are awaiting the medical examiner’s findings.

The women’s father arrived in New York three days ago. 

According to close family members, the Saudi consulate in New York City has been informed of the death.

Saudi university ranks best in the Gulf region

KAU, established in 1967 as a private university, joined the Saudi public university system in 1973. (Supplied)
Updated 14 min 53 sec ago
Ghazanfar Ali Khan
Saudi university ranks best in the Gulf region

  • Educational experts said the rankings are crucial for GCC countries because they give external validation of higher education institutions
Updated 14 min 53 sec ago
Ghazanfar Ali Khan
RIYADH: The Jeddah-based King Abdul Aziz University (KAU) has been selected as the best university in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries by The Times Higher Education (THE) University Rankings 2018.
Several other universities in Saudi Arabia and the UAE also occupy top positions in the ranking, according to THE, a London-based publication that covers news and issues related to higher education.
“As education across the world experiences huge revamping to keep up with digital and technological changes, universities in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have also embraced these changes and are leading the Gulf in the field,” said THE.
KAU, it said, ranked in the second tier (201-250), topped the list of universities in the GCC countries in “World University Rankings 2018.”
KAU, established in 1967 as a private university, joined the Saudi public university system in 1973. This university has witnessed tremendous quantitative and qualitative progress in terms of enrolment and diversity of academic programs. KAU is now recognized as a world-class, prestigious university, better known for its international outreach and collaboration in research, innovation, accreditations and rankings.
KAU was followed by Khalifa University (301-350) in the UAE, Qatar University (401-500), the United Arab Emirates University (501-600) and Alfaisal University (501-600), which is in Riyadh. Khalifa University is a science-focused university in Abu Dhabi with a satellite campus in Sharjah. The rankings include 1,102 universities from 77 countries.
Educational experts said the rankings are crucial for GCC countries because they give external validation of higher education institutions.
“They provide governments with good arguments for their people to attend local universities rather than traveling abroad,” said Natasha Ridge, executive director at the Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al-Qasimi Foundation for Policy Research in Ras Al-Khaimah, in a statement released on this occasion.
“The Kingdom is moving up in different rankings,” said Prof. Sultan Meo of King Saud University, while expressing his happiness. “The Gulf governments, including Saudi Arabia, have invested heavily in higher education and research during the last decade,” he said. In Saudi Arabia, $1.6 billion is earmarked for research and development in the next two years, significantly affecting the higher education sector within the framework of Vision 2030.
The Kingdom has also spent millions of dollars on creating first-class research universities, world-class colleges, schools, and teacher-training centers. It has occupied the top position for having the most trained teachers in primary and secondary education based on the Global Knowledge Index. This year’s index was presented at an event organized by the UN Development Program and the Regional Bureau for Arab States.

