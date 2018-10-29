Death toll in Iran alcohol poisoning jumps to 84

TEHRAN: Iran’s health ministry said Monday a total of 84 people have died and nearly 1,000 been poisoned from consuming bootleg alcohol over the past six weeks, ISNA news agency reported.
Despite tough penalties against alcohol consumption since the Islamic revolution of 1979, the use of smuggled or bootleg liquor remains widespread.
Multiple cases of poisoning by a deadly batch of moonshine were first reported in late September and have spread across the country.
Iraj Harirchi, spokesman for the health ministry, said 959 people had been treated for poisoning, describing the wave of cases as “very unusual,” according to the semi-official agency ISNA.
As well as 84 deaths, 305 have been treated for kidney damage and 27 suffered eye damage, he added.
Harirchi said the main cause was the use of toxic methanol in place of the ethanol found in properly distilled spirits.
“Some have been arrested in this regard and people should know that even alcohol packed and sealed in foreign packages can easily be fake,” Harirchi said.
The most poisoning cases were reported in Alborz province north of Tehran and Hormozgan on the south coast.
Only members of state-recognized religious minorities have the right to produce or purchase alcoholic drinks in Iran.
Those who break Iran’s alcohol laws can be fined, lashed or jailed, but bootleg liquor is widely available through illegal dealers.
Indonesians find parts of wreckage of Lion Air plane as hopes fade for survivors
- Lion Air flight JT 601 carrying 189 people disappeared 13 minutes after takeoff.
- The plane reportedly requested to return to the airport before it lost contact.
JAKARTA: Indonesia’s National Search and Rescue Agency (Basarnas) continues to search the waters off Tanjung Karawang where a Lion Air jet crashed on Monday morning, as hopes fade of finding any survivors of the 189 people, including a baby and two children, on board.
Basarnas’s Director of Operations Bambang Suryo Aji said as of 7 p.m. Jakarta time, the search and rescue mission has handed over to the police forensic team nine body bags containing human body parts collected from the crash site in West Java, about 75 kilometers east of the Indonesian capital.
“We are working around the clock to scour the surface but we have called divers off as visibility underwater gets too dark,” Aji said.
Most of the bodies are believed to be trapped inside the plane’s fuselage and the agency is still looking for the plane’s black box, he added.
“We have found so far the tail of the Lion Air JT 610 plane, which bears the airline’s logo,” Aji said in a press conference in Jakarta.
There were few other signs of the plane. “They are just some broken parts of the plane,” he said.
Lion Air JT 610 took off from Jakarta’s Soekarno Hatta airport at 6.20 and lost contact with the air traffic controller 13 minutes later. The flight was scheduled to land in Pangkal Pinang airport in Bangka-Belitung province off Sumatra at 7.20.
The Boeing 737 MAX 8 plane is reported to have requested to return to the airport before it lost contact with the air controller and it is believed to have crashed into the nearby sea, which is about 30-35 kilometers deep.
“It is very unlikely that there would be any survivors given the plane debris collected from the waters are small pieces,” Basarnas spokesman, Suri Sinaga, told Arab News.
He added that the rescue team had plucked personal items such as clothes, shoes and bags believed to have belonged to the passengers, from the waters along with the plane debris.
They will be deposited in Jakarta’s Tanjung Priok containter port before being handed over to the National Transportation Safety Commission to investigate the cause of the crash.
Sinaga said Basarnas had deployed four vessels to keep searching the surface in the evening to make the most of the first 24 hours since the crash occurred.
On Tuesday, the agency will deploy helicopters to monitor the search area for other debris.
Lion Air CEO Edward Sirait told a press conference that the plane was declared airworthy by engineers qualified to check the plane and approved the plane’s release for flight and that the new aircraft started operation on Aug. 15.
The crash happened just four months after the EU decided to lift the ban for dozens of Indonesian airlines to fly into European airspace on June 14.
The executive body of the EU, the European Commission (EC), updated its EU Air Safety List in June, which removed all remaining 55 Indonesian air carriers from Indonesia, marking the total removal of 62 Indonesian airlines from the list, following “further improvements to the aviation safety situation that was ascertained in the country.”
Transport Minister Budi Karya Sumadi defended the country’s improved air safety record but said that violations by airline operators would be subject to the law.
Indonesia has not had a major airline accident since the Air Asia flight from Surabaya in East Java bound for Singapore went missing in December 2014 and crashed into the Java Sea, killing all 162 people on board.
The last fatal air crash was in August when a small Pilatus Porter light plane of Dimonim Air crashed in the mountainous area of Papua province, killing eight people on board with a 12-year-old boy as the sole survivor.
Lion Air is the largest low-cost airline in Indonesia. It has had reputation issues concerning delaying flights, s poor safety record, and reports of its pilots being arrested by police for using drugs.