Family of Saudi sisters found dead in New York denies suicide reports

The two bodies were found by a passer-by just before 3 p.m. last Wednesday on the city’s Upper West Side near Riverside Park. (NYPD/Pexels)
Updated 30 October 2018
Arab News
  • The sisters were bound together at the feet and waist.
  • A relative told Arab News that Rotana and Tala, who had two brothers, were part of a happy and normal family
JEDDAH: The family of two Saudi sisters found dead on the shore of the Hudson River in New York City has denied media reports that they might have killed themselves. 

The bodies of Rotana, 22, and Tala Farea, 16, were discovered on Oct. 24 near Manhattan’s Upper East Side. They were bound together at the feet and waist.

ABC News and other news outlets reported that the working theory of investigators is that the sisters wanted to take their own lives and so taped themselves together and jumped into the water. The family denies this suggestion, saying that the girls were happy, had no problems at home and were afraid of water.

A relative told Arab News that Rotana and Tala, who had two brothers, were part of a happy and normal family.

“They were a democratic family, they never had any issues and the eldest was sent to college in New York City with her family’s blessing,” said the family member.

Regarding reports that Tala had run away from home, the family said that the sisters were very close and she had found it difficult to cope with Rotana living so far away. As a result, she traveled to New York without her mother’s knowledge. Tala was initially reported missing to the police but the search was called off after it was discovered she was with her sister.

The two young women were described as shy, intelligent and academically gifted. Tala had a full scholarship to one of Jeddah’s leading, prestigious private schools, Dar Al-Fikr.

Arab News contacted the New York Police Department and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in the city, who said that the case remains under investigation and the cause of death is yet to be determined.

Early this month, the body of 23-year-old Saudi national Yasser Abulfaraj was discovered with multiple stab wounds in his apartment. The Miami-Dade police arrested Robert Wayne Gore, a homeless man, and charged him with first degree murder.

Topics: New York Saudi Arabia

Houthis fighting education in Yemen by kidnapping teachers, administrators: Arab coalition

Updated 30 October 2018
Lojien Ben Gassem
0

Houthis fighting education in Yemen by kidnapping teachers, administrators: Arab coalition

  • The coalition spokesman said Project Masam had removed 11,785 land mines
Updated 30 October 2018
Lojien Ben Gassem
0

RIYADH: Houthi militia fights education and kidnaps teachers and administrators in Yemen, according to the Arab Coalition spokesperson.
Speaking at a weekly press conference in Riyadh, Col. Turki Al-Maliki said joint forces are continuing efforts to provide assistance to those affected by the hurricane.
Yemen’s eastern Mahra province was battered by cyclone Luban earlier this month, with three days of rainfall and flooding destroying property and killing livestock.

Topics: Yemen Aden

