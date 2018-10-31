Is the Middle East ready for robo-traders?

Antonio Simeone, co-founder of Euklid, which manages savings and investments through thousands of algorithms, tells Arab News how his company is developing code that aims to understand not only the vagaries of the market but also the psychology of the trader.
Can you describe the likely application of your idea? That is to say, are you offering the technology to existing fund managers or other investment companies, or do you plan to perform that role yourself — deploying capital for clients in investments picked by algorithms?
We have already established a fund in Luxembourg and recently started raising funds from both qualified and institutional investors. The AUM (assets under management) in our fund are then invested utilizing our artificial intelligence (AI). Our AI studies the psychology of traders and recognizes the fingerprints that they leave behind, besides also being able to identify patterns and micro-patterns which can’t be perceived by the human eye. Due to our entrepreneurial spirit, we chose to set up our own structure and manage money directly instead of licensing our technology.
Part of a fund manager’s job is to predict investments that will perform well in the future, not just collate those which have done well in the past. While algorithms can help with the latter, are they as effective in looking ahead?
By using our algorithms, we aim to understand the traders’ psychology regarding a specific stock.
Our experience has shown us that each trader leaves some kind of traces and that these signs are written in the historical series.
We aren’t managers but scientists. What we do is completely guided by artificial intelligence, thus removing human discretion in the investment process.
Particularly, our AI is capable of recognizing stock fingerprints that traders leave behind and, by analyzing these and a number of other variables, predicting the changes in value of each stock in our portfolio.
We have developed around 45 algorithms that have been customized for every single asset that we trade.
Our portfolio is made of 184 equities among the most liquid on the markets, 70 percent being US equities. The algorithms are based on biocomputing, a science linked to maths, physics and biology. In order to keep the learning process efficient, an optimization process is ensured by swarm intelligence, neural networks and genetic algorithms.
We could say that we create the basic foundation and then it is up to AI to create other structures autonomously and independently.
Let me simplify this concept for you: It is as if we had thousands of traders at our disposal, who are, however, virtual. The strongest or the best are those that stay alive, and those who are not simply die.
Do you have targets in terms of projected assets under management?
Our fund launched in mid-August and therefore we don’t have a vast AUM at the moment. However, many qualified and institutional investors who have been following us for a long time are really interested in our activity and we have received many soft and hard commitments.
Our objective is … to reach the maximum amount (around $13 billion) manageable with our algorithms in three to five years. This limit is due to the fact that the algorithms trade exclusively blue chips and highly liquid stocks. However, the AI is created to
understand and predict the market’s psychology, and it would start to have issues when the AI itself starts influencing markets.
How far away are we from the point at which algorithms replace fund managers in the same way that other functions in different sectors have been made redundant by technology?
This is the reason why we do not have any management fees. We are a team made up of just a few people but our technology acts like thousands of “virtual” traders who work 24/7 for us. They are able to observe an asset from many different points of view. We are the first fund to use both AI and blockchain. But, honestly, the financial industry is rapidly evolving and getting more and more software-based; Thus this scenario is not that far from the current practice as we may wrongly think.
How can algorithms make sense of the extremely volatile and illiquid markets such as in the Arabian Gulf, where there is little raw data to process?
I happen to think about the cryptocurrency world. When we first started our algotrading activity on bitcoin, we had little and unreliable data. Only three years of historical series. Despite this, our algorithms were able to understand the trades’ psychology in a very accurate manner. But that was a very volatile and predictable scenario, and I don’t think we could achieve similar results with other assets.
The traders’ psychology was redundant and very simple; even the alleged manipulations were easily predictable. But, right after the bubble burst — or maybe right after the features were issued — the market sentiment really changed. Algorithms keep learning but this world seems less attractive and it is impossible for our algorithms to operate with more than $50 million because of the limited market capitalization.
As far as the Arab market is concerned, we are still studying it but we have many problems in searching and computing data.
Is the Middle East ready for robo-traders?
Is the Middle East ready for robo-traders?
Antonio Simeone, co-founder of Euklid, which manages savings and investments through thousands of algorithms, tells Arab News how his company is developing code that aims to understand not only the vagaries of the market but also the psychology of the trader.
Dubai launches Mideast’s first govt-backed blockchain platform
- IBM will deliver the new service aimed at speeding up transaction processing times
LONDON: Dubai has partnered with technology giant IBM to launch the first government-backed blockchain platform in the Middle East, with the aim of digitizing the provision of day-to-day services for the emirate’s residents and businesses.
The platform is part of the government’s Smart Dubai initiative to use technology to improve happiness and ensure government services are paperless by 2021.
Blockchain technology promises to speed up transaction processing times, for example making it quicker and easier to pay water bills or apply for business licenses.
The IBM-powered system will process transactions through the IBM Cloud environment, enabling organizations to keep their data in-country and lower costs by conducting transactions locally.
“Dubai has been a pioneer in blockchain technology since its inception, while other major cities around the world were reluctant to embrace it for city-wide implementation,” said Aisha Bin Bishr, director-general of the Smart Dubai Office.
“The Dubai Blockchain Strategy set a clear path for the emirate to have the world’s first fully digitized government by 2021,” she said.
In the last few years Dubai has launched various proof-of-concept and pilot blockchain initiatives across different government agencies including roads and transport, energy, health and education, said Amr Refaat, general manager at IBM Middle East and Pakistan.
“Through the new service, these organizations will have the ability to transition their blockchain developments into full-scale production,” he said.
The first project to be launched on the new platform will be the “Dubai Pay Blockchain Settlement and Reconciliation System.”
This allows government entities to conduct transactions with other official bodies, banks or financial institutions in real-time rather than the 45 or so days it used to take to process payments. Previously department of finance staff had to go through payments collected via various portals to manually reconcile and settle them.
The Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) and the Knowledge and Human Development Authority were the first government agencies to trial this system.
IBM has also recently worked with Dubai’s Department of Economic Development (DED) to launch its unified corporate registry using IBM Blockchain, said Refaat.
“The aim of the registry is to digitize the process of issuing business licenses and exchanging commerce information for business owners, investors, entrepreneurs and startups, enabling them to conduct transactions digitally in real-time and in a trusted and secure environment,” he said.
“We have also worked with Dubai Airport Freezone Authority (DAFZA) to transform and automate the freezone commercial licensing and renewal process.
“Through IBM Blockchain, they can manage digital blockchain transactions and accurately and quickly verify documents, enabling businesses to establish operations in the UAE in a time efficient manner,” he said.
Adopting blockchain technology could save Dubai 5.5 billion dirhams ($1.17 billion) a year in document processing costs alone, according to Smart Dubai’s website.
The emirate is aiming to become the “global benchmark” for the city-wide implementation of blockchain services, the government body said.