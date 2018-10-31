Iraq clears Swedish woman accused of belonging to Daesh

BAGHDAD: A court in the Iraqi capital on Wednesday cleared a Swedish woman of allegations that she belonged to the Daesh group due to lack of evidence, a judicial source said.
Under Iraq’s anti-terrorism law, courts can sentence to death anyone found guilty of belonging to IS, including non-combatants.
the judicial source told AFP.
But she was sentenced in a separate case to six months in prison for illegally entering Iraq, the source added.
During questioning, Lazar had told interrogators she had come to Iraq with her husband and their three children, now aged five, four and three.
She said her husband had been killed in 2016 during bombing of Tal Afar, near Mosul in the north of the country.
More than 300 people, including around 100 foreigners, have been sentenced to death and many others to life imprisonment in Iraq for joining Daesh, the Sunni extremist group which at its peak controlled nearly a third of the country.
- Victoria Lazar, a Swede of Serbian origin in her late 20s, was acquitted of the charge “for lack of sufficient evidence”
UAE international cooperation minister visits Aden port
- The UAE State Minister of State for International Cooperation Reem Al-Hashimi inspected the container station of Aden port
- Al-Hashimi also met with Prime Minister Maeen Abdulmalik Saeed
DUBAI: The UAE State Minister of State for International Cooperation Reem Al-Hashimi inspected on Tuesday the container station of Aden port.
The UAE official was briefed by Mohammad Alawi Amzrieh, board chairman of Aden Gulf Ports Corporation, on the operational mechanisms of the port, which for the past four years has been receiving international relief aid.
Al-Hashimi also met with Prime Minister Maeen Abdulmalik Saeed where they discussed the challenges facing the government as well as improvements in the economic and humanitarian situation in the liberated areas in Yemen and the normalization of security conditions.
Prime minister Saeed said the government would concentrate all its efforts on tackling the economic crisis and begin reconstruction.
“The Yemeni citizen wants from us to provide him with the basic services, especially in the humanitarian field,” said Saeed.
They also held a joint review of mechanisms on how to reactivate income-generating and sovereign institutions, oil production and exports in cooperation with the Saudi-led Arab coalition.
The Yemeni people are looking forward to an active role from the UAE in reconstruction, he said.
Al-Hashimi meanwhile pledged her country’s full support to the Yemeni government’s reconstruction efforts.