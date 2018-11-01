You are here

French mothers in Syria face terrible choice

Women walk at a camp for Daesh group-affiliated people in the northern Syrian village of Malikiya near the border with Turkey, walks with a child on September 29, 2018. (File/AFP)
Updated 01 November 2018
AFP
PARIS: For dozens of French women detained in Syria, an impossible choice looms: keeping their children in a war zone, or sending them home knowing they might never see each other again.
Like other Western nations which experienced a militant exodus to Iraq or Syria, France is grappling with how to handle citizens left in the war zone following heavy losses for the Daesh group.
Last week, France announced plans to start repatriating an estimated 150 children, many of them being held alongside their mothers by Kurdish forces in Syria following Daesh defeats.
But French officials made clear that the mothers themselves will not be welcomed home.
A few days ago, Nadine — her name has been changed — got a phone call from her daughter-in-law in a Kurdish camp.
The young mother was in tears. “Do I have to abandon my children in order for them to go back to France?” she sobbed.

Unbearable situation

Nadim Houry, a senior Human Rights Watch official who regularly visits the Kurdish camps, said France’s announcement would “bring an end to an unbearable situation.”
There are no schools or activities for children in the camps, where poor hygiene causes regular bouts of diarrhea, vomiting and skin infections.
Lawyers for the mothers, pushing for the whole families to be repatriated, have complained for months of “deplorable” conditions in the camps.
“My daughter-in-law gets sick a lot, like her children,” Nadine told AFP. “She only weighs 45 kilos (99 pounds).”
Reluctant to bring extremists back onto home soil, France has so far insisted its captured nationals must go on trial locally.
Some 260 adults and 80 minors have already returned to France from Syria or Iraq, and earlier this year French authorities estimated that more than 700 adults and 500 children were still in the war zone.
Several French adults have already been tried in Iraq and their children repatriated.
But in Syria, most of the remaining French nationals are being held in northern Syria in territory which, while under Kurdish control, does not constitute an internationally recognized state.
Kurdish forces have repeatedly insisted they will not try foreign prisoners and have called on the jihadists’ home countries to repatriate them.
With a few exceptions such as Russia, Indonesia and Sudan, most countries have, like France, proved highly reluctant.
Houry said the idea that France could leave the Kurds to put its nationals on trial was “a fiction” that it was maintaining in a bid to avoid public alarm at a wave of impending jihadist returns.
Lawyers for the mothers, meanwhile, say it is a travesty that a country which touts itself as a beacon of human rights would separate parents from children and leave its citizens in a war zone.
William Bourdon, a lawyer for several of the women, insisted that “the vast majority have had no combat or active role in IS and have a right to a fair trial, which can only take place in France.”

Refuse to separate

Nadine began sobbing at the thought of the choice facing her daughter-in-law.
“Having to give away your children without knowing whether or not you’re going to see them again one day, or who will be looking after them — can you imagine doing that to someone?” Nadine said in a phone call.
“My daughter-in-law is still breastfeeding the youngest, just eight months old. It’s an unspeakable cruelty.”
Houry predicted that many of the mothers will refuse to separate from their children — an assessment shared by relatives in France.
“It’s their comfort, their only reason for living,” said one resident in northern France, whose sister is still in Syria.
“My daughter-in-law will not give up her little one like that, not even knowing what’s going to become of herself,” said Sarah, a pseudonym.
Sarah’s son and his wife set off for Syria in 2016 and were arrested a year ago by the Kurds.
The mother and son are both in a camp, fending off illness and chasing away mice from their tent, Sarah said.
Like the families, child psychologist Serge Hefez believes separating the children from their parents can only bring more harm.
“Keeping a link with a parent, even if it’s visits in prison, is essential for a child,” he said.
Otherwise, he warned, the children run a greater risk of radicalization themselves — turning the absent parent “into a hero or a martyr.”

Topics: Syria France

UN: Over 7 million Yemeni children face ‘serious’ famine threat

Updated 11 min 39 sec ago
AFP
0

UN: Over 7 million Yemeni children face ‘serious’ famine threat

  • ‘More than half’ of the 14 million people at serious risk of famine in the impoverished country are children
  • Over 6,000 children have either been killed or sustained serious injuries since 2015
Updated 11 min 39 sec ago
AFP
0

HODEIDAH: Over seven million children face a serious threat of famine in Yemen and ending the country’s war will not save all of them, the UN children’s agency said.
“Today, 1.8 million children under the age of five are facing acute malnutrition, and 400,000 are affected by severe acute malnutrition,” said Geert Cappelaere, regional director of UNICEF.
“More than half” of the 14 million people at serious risk of famine in the impoverished country are children, Cappelaere said late on Wednesday.
“Ending the war is not enough,” he said, referring to a more than three-year conflict that pits the government supported by a Saudi-led military coalition against Houthi militia.
“What we need is to stop the war and (to create) a government mechanism that puts at the center the people and children.
“The war is exacerbating the situation that was already bad before because of years of underdevelopment” in the Arab world’s poorest nation, Cappelaere said.
He welcomed a call by the UN on Wednesday to relaunch peace talks within a month.
He said efforts to come up with a solution in the next 30 days were “critical” to improving aid distribution and saving lives.
Cappelaere said that over 6,000 children have either been killed or sustained serious injuries since 2015.
“These are the numbers we have been able to verify, but we can safely assume that the number is higher, much higher,” he said.
Saudi Arabia and its allies entered the war to bolster Yemeni President Abedrabbo Mansour Hadi after the Iran-backed Houthis took over the capital Sanaa.
Since 2015, more than 10,000 people have been killed and some 22 million — three quarters of the population — are in need of food aid, according to the UN.

Topics: Yemen Famine

