Saudi crown prince receives American Christian leaders

The delegation met the crown prince in Riyadh on Thursday. (SPA)
The delegation met the crown prince in Riyadh on Thursday. (SPA)
The delegation met the crown prince in Riyadh on Thursday. (SPA)
Updated 52 sec ago
Arab News
Saudi crown prince receives American Christian leaders

Updated 52 sec ago
Arab News
JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met with a delegation of the American evangelical Christian leaders in Riyadh on Thursday.  The delegation led by Joel Rosenberg, an American author and high-profile commentator on the Middle East, is currently on a visit to the Kingdom as part of a regional tour.

During the meeting, they affirmed the importance of exerting joint efforts in promoting co-existence, tolerance and combating extremism and terrorism.

The meeting was attended by Prince Khalid bin Salman, Saudi ambassador to the US; Dr. Mohammed Al-Issa, secretary-general of the Muslim World League; and Adel Al-Jubeir, minister of foreign affairs.

Topics: Saudi Arabia tolerance interfaith dialogue

Coalition strikes Sanaa airbase used for missile launches

Colonel Turki Al-Malki said a base in the Yemeni capital was hit. (AN photo)
Updated 15 min 6 sec ago
Arab News
Coalition strikes Sanaa airbase used for missile launches

Updated 15 min 6 sec ago
Arab News
JEDDAH: The Arab coalition has struck military targets in Sanaa, the Saudi Press Agency.
Coalition spokesman Colonel Turki Al-Malki said a missile launch site at Al-Dailami airbase was hit. 
“This operation includes targeting of ballistic-missile launch and storage locations, UAV Ground Stations, bomb-making and assembly workshops and their support locations,” he said.
It was conducted after a “accurate intelligence operation, monitoring the terrorist Iranian-Houthi militia’s activities, with the aim of destroying and neutralizing such capabilities, that threaten regional and international security,” the Saudi Press Agency reported, early on Friday.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Yemen

