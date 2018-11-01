Saudi crown prince receives American Christian leaders

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met with a delegation of the American evangelical Christian leaders in Riyadh on Thursday. The delegation led by Joel Rosenberg, an American author and high-profile commentator on the Middle East, is currently on a visit to the Kingdom as part of a regional tour.

During the meeting, they affirmed the importance of exerting joint efforts in promoting co-existence, tolerance and combating extremism and terrorism.

The meeting was attended by Prince Khalid bin Salman, Saudi ambassador to the US; Dr. Mohammed Al-Issa, secretary-general of the Muslim World League; and Adel Al-Jubeir, minister of foreign affairs.