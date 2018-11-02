You are here

  • Home
  • AS IT HAPPENED: WWE returns to Saudi Arabia with WWE Crown Jewel
﻿

AS IT HAPPENED: WWE returns to Saudi Arabia with WWE Crown Jewel

Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News
0

AS IT HAPPENED: WWE returns to Saudi Arabia with WWE Crown Jewel

  • D-Generation X defeat Brothers of Destruction as Shawn Michaels returns
  • In surprise result, Brock Lesnar took on Braun Strowman and won
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News
0

Some of the biggest stars in WWE are in Riyadh to take part in WWE Crown Jewel showpiece.
Match ups in Brock Lesnar battling  Braun Strowman for the vacant Universal Championship and  AJ Styles takes on Samoa Joe for the WWE Championship.

This event has now ended (All times KSA):

23:00: 

What an event! That ends our coverage on here, read the full report. And you can also view our gallery.

22:45:

Shawn Michaels, away from wrestling for more than eight years, and Triple H as D-Generation X overcame the Brothers of Destruction in a match that had everything from intensity and grit to bloodied faces and incredible athleticism at a night of high drama in Riyadh’s King Saud University Stadium.

21:55:

WWE Championship:  SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon is the best in the world! Yes, you heard right. McMahon stepped in for the injured The Miz and demolished a shocked Dolph Ziggler. 

21:40

Universal Championship Match: Brock Lesnar took his time figuring out how to end Braun Strowman, but ending him he did and kept his title.

21:25:

WWE Championship: After Samoa Joe made things personal by visiting AJ Styles’ home, WWE Champion Styles had one aim in Riyadh; to punished the Samoan Submission Machine and he did just that, retaining his title in the process.

21:00:

World Cup Tournament: Dolph Ziggler, with a little help from Drew McIntyre, is into the final after a grueling encounter with Seth Rollins, he meets The Miz in the final. 

20:46:

World Cup Tournament: Bravery and grit from the injured Rey Mysterio was not enough to beat a tricky and determined The Miz, who progresses to the final.

20:25

Tag Team Championship: The Bar didn’t quite play fair in their victory against The New Day and they hold on to their Tag Team Championship title.

20:00: 

World Cup Tournament:  An unfortunate return for Kurt Angle as the WWE triple crown champion can’t find his why round Dolph Ziggler.

19:52:

World Cup Tournament: Seth Rollins is through to the next round after defeating Bobby Lashley. 

19:40

World Cup Tournament: Randy Orton loses to Rey Mysterio, but did not take it well attacking him after the bell. The Miz overcames Jeff Hardy.

 

19:27

WWE Crown Jewel is the first ever to held by the WWE. An Eight-Man World Cup Tournament is a feature.

 

19:10

With fireworks in the night sky, ventren entertainer Hulk Hogan opened the event with “well let me tell you something brother!” to cheers from the Riyadh crowd at a packed out King Saud University Stadium. “The show starts now!” declared the superstar.

Topics: WWE Crown Jewel

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
The show goes on: WWE Crown Jewel event to be held as scheduled

WWE Crown Jewel: Lesnar wins Universal title as Michaels makes triumphant return

The Beast Incarnate: Brock Lesnar hoist the Universal Championship belt after his shock defeat of Braun Strowman. (AFP)
Updated 43 min 59 sec ago
Hala Tashkand
0

WWE Crown Jewel: Lesnar wins Universal title as Michaels makes triumphant return

Updated 43 min 59 sec ago
Hala Tashkand
0

The WWE served up another massive success in Saudi Arabia on Friday as some of the sport’s biggest stars thrilled and surprised a packed crowd in Riyadh at the Crown Jewel event at King Saud University Stadium.

Almost four hours of action kicked off with Rusev taking on defending US champion Shinsuke Nakamura, with the latter retaining his title. This was followed by a surprise appearance by Hulk Hogan, who was revealed as the host of the event.

The World Cup contest, featuring The Miz, Dolph Ziggler, Jeff Hardy and five other contenders, ended in bizarre fashion when SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon won even though he was not competing. When The Miz was injured in the final, McMahon refused a forfeit and took his place, outclassing Dolph Ziggler.

A Tag Team championship match between The Bar (Sheamus, Cesaro and Big Show) and The New Day (Kofi Kingston, Big E and Xavier Woods) ended with The Bar retaining their title. The WWE Championship went to A.J. Styles after a riveting stand-off with Samoa Joe.

The Universal Championship match ended with a shock victory by Brock Lesnar over Braun Strowman, after he hit “The Monster Among Men” with a whopping five F5s, Lesnar’s signature finishing move.

The showpiece bout featured the return of Shawn Michaels. He and his D-Generation X partner, Triple H, faced off against the Brothers of Destruction, Kane and The Undertaker, for the first time in WWE history. Michaels was the hero when, while suspended in the air, he poked Kane in the eye before a mustering a vicious kick to the Undertaker’s throat, setting up his partner for victory.

A fireworks display rounded off what was another memorable evening for wrestling fans in the Kingdom.

• Arab News photos by Basher Saleh.

 

Topics: WWE Crown Jewel

Related

0 photos
Saudi Arabia
AS IT HAPPENED: WWE returns to Saudi Arabia with WWE Crown Jewel
0
Saudi Arabia
The show goes on: WWE Crown Jewel event to be held as scheduled

Latest updates

WWE Crown Jewel: Lesnar wins Universal title as Michaels makes triumphant return
0
What We Are Reading Today: Dark Commerce
0
Renowned cleric assassinated in Pakistan city
0
India political rivals unite to fight Modi
0
D-Day for Iran’s terror campaign
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.