AS IT HAPPENED: WWE returns to Saudi Arabia with WWE Crown Jewel

Some of the biggest stars in WWE are in Riyadh to take part in WWE Crown Jewel showpiece.

Match ups in Brock Lesnar battling Braun Strowman for the vacant Universal Championship and AJ Styles takes on Samoa Joe for the WWE Championship.

This event has now ended (All times KSA):

23:00:

22:45:

Shawn Michaels, away from wrestling for more than eight years, and Triple H as D-Generation X overcame the Brothers of Destruction in a match that had everything from intensity and grit to bloodied faces and incredible athleticism at a night of high drama in Riyadh’s King Saud University Stadium.

21:55:

WWE Championship: SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon is the best in the world! Yes, you heard right. McMahon stepped in for the injured The Miz and demolished a shocked Dolph Ziggler.

21:40

Universal Championship Match: Brock Lesnar took his time figuring out how to end Braun Strowman, but ending him he did and kept his title.

21:25:

WWE Championship: After Samoa Joe made things personal by visiting AJ Styles’ home, WWE Champion Styles had one aim in Riyadh; to punished the Samoan Submission Machine and he did just that, retaining his title in the process.

21:00:

World Cup Tournament: Dolph Ziggler, with a little help from Drew McIntyre, is into the final after a grueling encounter with Seth Rollins, he meets The Miz in the final.

20:46:

World Cup Tournament: Bravery and grit from the injured Rey Mysterio was not enough to beat a tricky and determined The Miz, who progresses to the final.

20:25:

Tag Team Championship: The Bar didn’t quite play fair in their victory against The New Day and they hold on to their Tag Team Championship title.

20:00:

World Cup Tournament: An unfortunate return for Kurt Angle as the WWE triple crown champion can’t find his why round Dolph Ziggler.

19:52:

World Cup Tournament: Seth Rollins is through to the next round after defeating Bobby Lashley.

19:40

World Cup Tournament: Randy Orton loses to Rey Mysterio, but did not take it well attacking him after the bell. The Miz overcames Jeff Hardy.

19:27

WWE Crown Jewel is the first ever to held by the WWE. An Eight-Man World Cup Tournament is a feature.

19:10

With fireworks in the night sky, ventren entertainer Hulk Hogan opened the event with “well let me tell you something brother!” to cheers from the Riyadh crowd at a packed out King Saud University Stadium. “The show starts now!” declared the superstar.