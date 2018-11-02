KSRelief opens village for Yemeni refugees in Djibouti

JEDDAH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) opened a village for Yemeni refugees in the East African country of Djibouti on Friday.



The village, situated in the Obock region, includes 300 housing units, a mosque, a school, and two medical centers.



It is also equipped with generators, clean water supply and water coolers with desalination plants, sewage tanks, and solar power. Each air-conditioned residential unit includes a bathroom, bedroom, living room and kitchen with cooking facilities.



The project cost a reported $6.39 million and can accommodate around 1,200 refugees.



Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, supervisor general of KSRelief, inaugurated the village at a ceremony attended by the Saudi ambassador to Djibouti, Abdul Aziz bin Abdullah Al-Daoud, Djibouti’s Interior Minister Hassan Omar Mohammed Bourhanm and Obock Governor Omar Farda.



Al-Rabeeah toured the village distributing food and met Yemeni families who told him about their often-difficult journeys to Obock. Many of the refugees expressed their gratitude to KSRelief, and Saudi Arabia, for their humanitarian projects.



He also visited the clinics — where physicians discussed their role in alleviating the suffering of the refugees, and the school, where he distributed school bags to the students.



The inauguration ceremony was followed by a sports competition, which included tug-of-war and track events as well as a friendly football game in which several Saudi professionals participated. The winning entrants received medals from Al-Rabeeah.