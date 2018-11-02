KSRelief opens village for Yemeni refugees in Djibouti

JEDDAH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) opened a village for Yemeni refugees in the East African country of Djibouti on Friday.
The village, situated in the Obock region, includes 300 housing units, a mosque, a school, and two medical centers.
It is also equipped with generators, clean water supply and water coolers with desalination plants, sewage tanks, and solar power. Each air-conditioned residential unit includes a bathroom, bedroom, living room and kitchen with cooking facilities.
The project cost a reported $6.39 million and can accommodate around 1,200 refugees.
Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, supervisor general of KSRelief, inaugurated the village at a ceremony attended by the Saudi ambassador to Djibouti, Abdul Aziz bin Abdullah Al-Daoud, Djibouti’s Interior Minister Hassan Omar Mohammed Bourhanm and Obock Governor Omar Farda.
Al-Rabeeah toured the village distributing food and met Yemeni families who told him about their often-difficult journeys to Obock. Many of the refugees expressed their gratitude to KSRelief, and Saudi Arabia, for their humanitarian projects.
He also visited the clinics — where physicians discussed their role in alleviating the suffering of the refugees, and the school, where he distributed school bags to the students.
The inauguration ceremony was followed by a sports competition, which included tug-of-war and track events as well as a friendly football game in which several Saudi professionals participated. The winning entrants received medals from Al-Rabeeah.
KSA's aid agency organizes trip for Yemeni child soldiers
- KSRelief aims to help at least 2,000 former child soldiers, along with children who have lost a parent
RIYADH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) has organized a special outing for former child soldiers who were forcibly recruited by the Houthi militias in Yemen.
“The center sponsored a cultural field trip for 27 former child soldiers, who visited local historical sites and several farms in the Marib,” the center said on Thursday. The trip also included sports competitions, it added.
KSRelief aims to help at least 2,000 former child soldiers, along with children who have lost a parent or were seriously injured by land mines, to reintegrate successfully into their families, schools and communities.