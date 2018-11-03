You are here

  • Home
  • Morocco warns Europe about ‘fortress’ mentality on migration
﻿

Morocco warns Europe about ‘fortress’ mentality on migration

Morocco is under pressure from Spain to halt illegal immigration. (AFP/File)
Updated 23 sec ago
AFP
0

Morocco warns Europe about ‘fortress’ mentality on migration

  • Morocco has found itself under increasing pressure from its European partners, particularly Spain, to help stem the number of migrants crossing into Spanish enclaves in north Africa
Updated 23 sec ago
AFP
0

PARIS: Morocco’s Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita has warned Europe against developing a “fortress” mentality to immigration from Africa, while promising his country is doing everything possible to control its borders.

Morocco, which nationals of many African states can visit without visas, has become a major gateway for sub-Saharan migrants into Europe, with 47,000 entering Spain from the north African coast in 2018, four times the number for the whole of last year.

The main reason is changes to smuggling routes favored by human traffickers, who have switched their operations progressively from Turkey or Libya to Morocco over the last three years.

In an interview with AFP, Bourita urged European politicians not to stoke fears about immigration and understand the problems of the poor countries where many migrants originate, as well as transit nations like Morocco.

“For as long as Europe chooses a security approach, that will favor illegal migration. If Europe turns itself into a fortress, there will be new ways of getting round the controls,” he said.

The EU has put forward a migration strategy that includes increased development aid to tackle poverty in Africa, but anti-immigration, far-right politicians promising to seal borders are gaining ground continent-wide.

Italy’s new populist government, which includes figures from the far-right League party, has taken the lead in promising mass expulsions and a new hard line on arrivals.

“There’s no longer a cool-headed discussion to find solutions. People try to exploit the issue for gains elsewhere,” Bourita said in a telephone interview.

Morocco has found itself under increasing pressure from its European partners, particularly Spain, to help stem the number of migrants crossing into Spanish enclaves in north Africa or crossing the Mediterranean. It has also faced criticism for either doing too little to crack down on human traffickers, or for the methods used to move sub-Saharan Africans away from its northern coast.

“All the pressure shouldn’t be on transit countries, that European countries say from their own comfortable positions ‘you are mistreating migrants’ or ‘you are too slack, it’s a problem’,” Bourita said. 

“Everyone has a responsibility.”

The European Union agreed to an extra $62 million in funding for Moroccan and Tunisia border controls in August, while further aid is reportedly under discussion.

Some analysts believe the kingdom is using its leverage with Europe behind closed doors.

This could see it demand more money for security and economic development, or by using the issue in other diplomatic negotiations such as over the status of the disputed Western Sahara region, or fishing and agricultural deals with the EU.

Increased arrivals from Morocco “may have been part of a Moroccan strategy to heighten the EU’s awareness of its importance as a migration partner, with a similar aim of potentially increasing financial aid,” analyst Chloe Teevan at the European Council on Foreign Relations wrote last month.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has openly used this strategy, warning Europe repeatedly that he would open the gates and allow millions of refugees and migrants to start crossing the Mediterranean again.

The EU signed a controversial — but effective — deal with Turkey in 2016 tied to aid of €3 billion to stop the flow of migrants. It has also negotiated with Libya and Egypt, other countries with poor human rights records, with the same goal.

Bourita denied that Morocco was asking for anything in return for its cooperation with the EU, saying it was acting in its own national interest and to show goodwill toward its European partners.

“There is an offer from Europe to help us in our efforts and Morocco has taken note of this, but Morocco is not there to negotiate anything,” he said, declining to talk about the amount of additional aid being discussed.

Moroccan authorities say 54,000 attempts by migrants to cross to Europe were foiled between January and the end of August.

“Things are going in the right direction,” he said. “There are real results.”

Topics: Morocco Spain Migration European Union Europe

Related

0
World
Canada planning to increase expulsions of illegal immigrants
0 photos
World
Pregnant migrants want their children ‘to be American’

Six Sudanese die in food clash at refugee camp

Food distribution was the cause of Wednesday’s violence. (Reuters/File)
Updated 5 min 31 sec ago
AFP
0

Six Sudanese die in food clash at refugee camp

  • Some of these refugees, especially in the Bredjing camp, furiously rejected the decision to stop food aid
Updated 5 min 31 sec ago
AFP
0

N’DJAMENA: Six refugees from Sudan’s strife-scarred Darfur region were killed and 10 others wounded in a brawl at the Bredjing camp in eastern Chad, a relief worker said on Friday.

Food distribution was the cause of Wednesday’s violence, said Abdel Hatim Tahir, coordinator with the Chad-based Agency for Economic and Social Development (ADES Internationale), an NGO active in the camp.

The office of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) confirmed the report.

After almost 15 years of providing aid to refugees from Darfur, ADES and Chadian authorities launched an investigation “to understand the degree of socio-economic vulnerability among the refugees and to target those with the greatest need of food aid,” said Simplice Kpandji, UNHCR spokesman in Chad’s capital N’Djamena.

The inquiry, which covered some 320,000 refugees in Chadian camps, concluded that 55 percent were “extremely vulnerable,” 31 percent were “vulnerable” and 14 percent were “autonomous,” meaning that they could look after themselves.

“It was (decided) on the basis of these results that the distribution of food should exclude the category” of people held to be self-sustaining, Kpandji said.

Some of these refugees, especially in the Bredjing camp, furiously rejected the decision to stop food aid.

“The refugees in the morning (on Wednesday) assaulted the members of their food distribution committee ... with knives and clubs,” Tahir said.

Chadian security forces intervened and placed “the perpetrators of the killing” under arrest and at the disposal of judicial authorities, the UNHCR said.

In September, the UN estimated that 335,392 Sudanese refugees live in Chad. They have fled Darfur since the outbreak of conflict and a genocide there in 2003 and have mostly sought shelter in territory close to the border.

In 2017, Sudan, Chad and the UN signed a tripartite agreement to enable the voluntary repatriation of Sudanese refugees living in Chad and vice versa.

To date, only a few hundred Sudanese refugees and a few thousand Chadian refugees have returned to their homelands under the accord.

Chad, a vast country extending south from North Africa deep into the heart of the continent, has also taken in almost 100,000 refugees from the Central African Republic, along with more than 10,000 Nigerians who fled conflict in the Lake Chad region.

Topics: Sudan

Related

0
Middle-East
Sudan signs deal to lift partial ban on Egyptian goods
0
World
South Sudan rebel leader Machar to return on Wednesday

Latest updates

Morocco warns Europe about ‘fortress’ mentality on migration
0
Six Sudanese die in food clash at refugee camp
0
FaceOf: Dr. Asma Siddik, interim dean at Prince Mohammad Bin Salman College
0
WWE Crown Jewel: Lesnar wins Universal title as Michaels makes triumphant return
0
What We Are Reading Today: Dark Commerce
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.