You are here

  • Home
  • Qatar-owned PSG and FIFA boss Gianni Infantino accused of corruption in FFP probe
﻿

Qatar-owned PSG and FIFA boss Gianni Infantino accused of corruption in FFP probe

1 / 3
The purchase of Neymar for a world record $262 million is just one of the many jaw-dropping deals PSG have been able to do thanks to the riches given to them by Qatar. (AFP)
2 / 3
3 / 3
Updated 21 sec ago
Arab News
0

Qatar-owned PSG and FIFA boss Gianni Infantino accused of corruption in FFP probe

  • FIFA boss Infantino helped PSG get around Financial Fair Play rules
  • Also alleged former French President Nicolas Sarkozy promised French backing for the Qatar World Cup if the gulf state bought the Paris club.
Updated 21 sec ago
Arab News
0

LONDON:

UEFA helped Paris Saint-Germain get around their own Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules, and according to a Football Leaks investigation published this weekend.

It has also been alleged that former French President Nicolas Sarkozy promised Qatar's Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani that then UEFA president Michel Platini would back the Gulf state’s bid to host the 2022 World Cup on condition of Doha buying PSG and launch BeIN Sports channel in France.

The leaks form part of a treasure trove of allegations that further undermine the credibility of the FIFA boss Gianni Infantino, who promised to clean up football’s governing body on taking over from the discredited Sepp Blatter, and the decision to award the 2022 hosting rights to Qatar. 

Among the allegations it is said that Infantino, as UEFA secretary general, allowed PSG to operate with impunity regarding FFP, the body dishing out only minor penalties for violations to the Qatar-owned club, falling way short of  the most severe penalty that could have been thrown at them — expulsion from the Champions League. 

Infantino — despite an obligation to strict neutrality — reportedly met for secret negotiations with club bosses PSG and Manchester City, the Abu Dhabi-owned club also accused of FFP violations. 

 

FIFA boss Gianni Infantino has once again been thrust into the spotlight over his role in FFP punishments dished out to PSG. 

Football Leaks claims that between them Qatar and Abu Dhabi have injected some €4.5 billion ($5.1 billion) over the past seven years to increase the budgets of the clubs they own.

Of that figure, €2.7 billion has been invested in City via their Abu-Dhabi owners and from allegedly "overestimated" sponsorship deals.

Football Leaks points the finger at PSG's five-year agreement with the Qatar Tourism Authority (QTA), valued at €1.075 ($1.22 billion), or €215 million a year.

That is despite the investigation claiming that "two independent auditors assigned by UEFA valued the contract at ... €123,000 per year for one, and €2.8 million a year for the other.”

UEFA rules say clubs cannot spend more than they earn in any given season and deficits must fall within a €30 million limit over three seasons.

Both PSG and City were fined €60 million by UEFA in May 2014, but both were told they would get €40 million back if they stuck to the terms of their settlement. This bypassed the Financial Control Panel of European football's governing body. Infantino’s proposal, it is reported, was for a "fine of €20 million instead of €60 (million).”

FIFA have blasted the claims as an attempt to "undermine the leadership" of the global body.

 

French former president Nicolas Sarkozy (R) speaks with the president and head of Qatar Sports Investments (QSI) and president of the PSG Nasser al-Khelaifi. The relationship between Sarkozy and Qatar has once again been questioned in relation to the shock decision to award the Gulf state the 2022 World Cup. 

"It seems obvious from the 'reporting' carried out in some media outlets that there is only one particular aim — an attempt to undermine the new leadership of FIFA and, in particular, the president, Gianni Infantino, and the secretary general, Fatma Samoura,” football’s governing body said in a statement. 

The under fire Infantino added: "It is always a challenge to change things, to move forward, and to bring people together in order to do things better.

"And, as we are resolutely implementing the reforms at FIFA, it was always clear to me that I would face strong opposition, especially from those who cannot anymore shamelessly profit from the system they were part of."

PSG have responded to the allegations by insisting they have "always strictly complied with all applicable laws and regulations and firmly denies the allegations published today by Mediapart.”

FIFA made no mention of the reported promise made by Sarkozy to Qatar regarding the World Cup, but it once again brings into question the decision to award the hosting of the tournament to the gulf state. 

It has long been rumored that the sale of PSG to Qatar was part of a deal in which France would back the Doha bid for the 2022 tournament — something Sarkozy and then UEFA president Michel Platini have always denied. 

But since the shock announcement that Qatar would be hosting the 2022 event, allegations of dirty deals and corruption have never been far away and the pressure to see the World Cup played somewhere else will likely only increase. 

 

Topics: Paris Saint-Germain Manchester city FIFA Gianni Infantino 2022 Qatar World Cup

Fans told not to fear for Omar Abdulrahman future after ACL injury

Updated 02 November 2018
Kevin Affleck
0

Fans told not to fear for Omar Abdulrahman future after ACL injury

  • Al-Hilal and Al-Ain star should be fit for pre-season training in the summer after ACL injury.
  • A full recovery is expected, but UAE talisman will definitely miss January's Asian Cup.
Updated 02 November 2018
Kevin Affleck
0

LONDON: Omar Abdulrahman should be ready to start pre-season training in the summer if his operation and rehabilitation from a serious knee injury goes to plan, according to a medical expert with experience of football in the Gulf.
The midfield star, on loan at Al-Hilal from Al-Ain, suffered a devastating blow on Oct. 20 when he tore the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his right knee following an innocuous incident in the Saudi Pro League game against Al-Shabab. The 27-year-old has had to wait for the swelling to subside before going under the knife of Dr. Cugat in Barcelona on Wednesday. Cugat is one of the leading practitioners of knee surgery, performing operations on the likes of Pep Guardiola, Xavi and Kevin De Bruyne.
Nick Worth, the former Medical Services director at UAE giants Al-Jazira, said Abdulrahman, 27, is in safe hands and that the injury no longer puts his career in jeopardy.
“It’s a good, very well-practiced operation these days,” said Worth.
“It used to be career threatening, but he’s young enough to come back from it. They usually take a piece of hamstring and use that to create the new cruciate ligament. Sometimes they take the patella tendon at the front of the knee, but that’s slightly old fashioned, so they take a section of one of three hamstrings as, over time, the hamstring grows back.”
Abdulrahman is one of the most skilful players in the region and is capable of unlocking the very best defenses with a stroke of his gifted left foot. Is there a fear he may not return the same player and may lose a bit of trust in his body?
“He will lose a little bit of range of movement, but not enough to make a difference,” said Worth.
“Players are usually fine when they come back. The biggest thing is getting confidence back in the joint. It may take a few months for him to make a tackle and take a tackle, but there is no reason why he can’t make a total recovery. People have to give him time and give him that reassurance.”
Abdulrahman will miss the rest of the Saudi Pro League season and, most devastatingly for him, the Asian Cup in the UAE early next year. But Worth said the player should look at the bigger picture and the longevity of his career.
“It usually takes between six to eight months to come back,” said Worth. “At the bigger clubs, like Manchester United and Arsenal, it takes longer as they subscribe to the view that the longer the rehab, the better success rate of the comeback.
“I would say that Omar will be looking at being ready for the start of pre-season in the summer. It will probably take him a month or two to get his full fitness back, so you’ll probably see the best of him in October. Al-Ain have spent a lot of money on rehab and their facilities so he will be in really good hands if he goes back there.”
Fascinatingly, Worth, who spent nearly three years working in Abu Dhabi, said ACL injuries are five times more common in the UAE, where Abdulrahman has spent the last 12 years after moving there as a 15-year-old, than anywhere else in the world.
“Weirdly, the UAE has a vastly increased occurrence of ACL injuries,” Worth said. “There are a higher number of ACL injuries because people there can have an angle at the top of the tibia that has a greater slope backwards than the greater population and that sometimes makes them genetically more susceptible to an ACL.
“There are also number of different factors, like the number of times they pray and the nutrition, and that’s why the UAE has some of the top surgeons, because the injury is so common. There was an American orthopedic surgeon called Charles Brown and he had this clinic in Abu Dhabi and was one of the world’s best. He would spend day, after day, after day repairing the same injury.”
Worth worked at Al-Jazira in the UAE capital and watched Abdulrahman from the dugout when they played against Al-Ain in what was always a high-octane affair.
“I saw him play many times,” said Worth. “There was always so much speculation about him going abroad and I know he went to Man City on trial.
“He has a great amount of talent and is a great player, very exciting to watch.”

Topics: Omar Abdulrahman Al-Hilal Al-Ain UAE football Asian Cup

Latest updates

King Salman holds talks with Bahraini king in Riyadh
0
India iPhone sales to fall for first time in four years: researchers
0
UAE, Korean officials meet to enhance ties
0
Adverse weather conditions due to affect Saudi Arabia’s Najran, Al-Baha regions
0
Qatar-owned PSG and FIFA boss Gianni Infantino accused of corruption in FFP probe
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.