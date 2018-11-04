LuLu Hypermarkets hosts ‘Pinoy Fiesta’

LuLu Hypermarkets has launched a Filipino festival titled “Pinoy Fiesta,” showcasing the country’s famous food products.
The management said it has flown in from the Philippines a number of delicacies, such as seafood, sweets, traditional condiments, and baked goods, in addition to personal care products.
The festival was inaugurated at Lulu’s outlet in the Riyadh Avenue Mall, Murabba district, by Adnan V. Alonto, Philippine ambassador to Saudi Arabia.
The festival runs from Oct. 30 to Nov. 5 in Jeddah and Riyadh, and from Oct. 31 to Nov. 6 in Alkhobar.
LuLu Regional Director for Saudi Arabia Shehim Mohammed said: “LuLu has stayed strong and achieved consistency in providing an uninterrupted food supply at the most affordable prices in our stores across the Middle East. Our own Philippine sourcing and food processing counterpart, which we opened in May this year, has been playing a great part in bringing quality products to our loyal customers. This is the reason why we highlight this festival with the best produce from a beautiful country having sumptuous flavors and a rich culture.”
Special seafood items from the Philippines on offer include mussel meat, squid rings, mixed packages, fish varieties such as milkfish (bangus) and tilapia, and crab sticks.
Sauces and condiments on offer include barbecue marinades, oyster, tomato and Filipino viand-based sauces, liquid seasonings and sautéing powder mixes. Cheesy custard cakes, chocolate bars, lemon squares, and peanut butter sandwiches are sure to delight those with a sweet tooth. Moreover, hair and skin care products made from natural ingredients are also available.
BMW i provides mobility solution to ‘Ocean Cleanup’
Since 2013, Boyan Slat has been working on his dream to rid the Pacific Ocean of the large amounts of waste plastic floating around. The 24-year-old Dutch TU Delft student has become world-famous with his initiative “The Ocean Cleanup” that tackles the so-called “plastic soup.” “The largest cleanup in history” is what the team calls the operation.
The cleaning system consists of a 600-meter-long tube that floats on the water. Below it is a tapered, three-meter long “skirt.” The floater not only ensures the buoyancy of the system, but at the same time prevents plastic from flowing over it, while the skirt prevents the (plastic) waste from escaping underneath. Both the plastic waste and the system are propelled by the ocean current, but the wind and waves only drive the system, because the float is just above the water surface, while the plastic is mainly just below it. The system therefore moves faster than the plastic, allowing the plastic to be caught. With this method, according to “The Ocean Cleanup,” 50 percent of the “Great Pacific Garbage Patch” could be cleaned every five years.
Sept. 8, 2018 was the official launch of “System 001” in San Francisco. A tugboat pulled the ingenious floating device under the Golden Gate to the open sea marking the start of the cleanup operation.
The system went on its way to a stopover, some 600 km off the coast. After a trial period of two weeks, it continues its journey to the Great Pacific Garbage Patch, some 1,500 km further, to start the cleanup.
During the event in San Francisco, the team was supplied with a fully electric BMW i3. In the Netherlands, in September, three BMW i3s models have also been delivered at the new head office of “The Ocean Cleanup” in Rotterdam to provide 100 percent electric mobility for Slat and his team for the coming 12 months.
The delivery of the vehicles to the Rotterdam office, builds on a longer cooperation that started in 2017 when three BMW i3s were provided to the mobility mix for the event during which Slat and his team made the grand announcement to start the operation.
For “The Ocean Cleanup” it is important that their company cars suit the philosophy of the organization, and the fully electrical BMW i3 fits that bill completely.
“At BMW I, as an incubator for innovations, we also keep pushing the boundaries of sustainability, even beyond the car,” said Dr. Robert Irlinger, head of BMW i. “We are delighted to support ‘The Ocean Cleanup’ on their mission, because we share the same mindset.”
