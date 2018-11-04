Saudi Arabia to host Standards and Metrology Institute for Islamic Countries meeting in Makkah

UAE ambassador to KSA: ‘Routes of Arabia’ expo is a rich addition to Louvre Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI: The UAE ambassador to Saudi Arabia has praised the “Routes of Arabia” exhibition which will open at the Louvre Museum Abu Dhabi end of this week.

Sheikh Shakhbut bin Nahyan Al-Nahyan commended the exhibition of Saudi artifacts, known as “Roads of Arabia: Archaeological Treasures of Saudi Arabia,” which will open on Nov. 8 under the patronage of Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The exhibition organized by the Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage (SCTH) is set to continue until Feb. 16, 2019.

Sheikh Shakhbut stressed that the exhibition is a great and rich addition to the Louvre Abu Dhabi, adding that its significance lies in it being the most important mobile Saudi exhibition, held in several international capitals, of historical and cultural importance, before arriving in Abu Dhabi.

“I thank His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for providing an opportunity for such a valuable exhibition, ‘Roads of Arabia: Archaeological Treasures of Saudi Arabia’. I also thank His Royal Highness Prince Sultan bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Chairman of General Commission for Tourism and National Heritage, for choosing Abu Dhabi as one of the destinations of this exhibition,” he said.

The UAE ambassador said this rich exhibition will contribute to the knowledge of the Emirati society about Saudi artifacts, one of the important countries rich with archaeology from all ages.

He noted that the timing of holding the exhibition coincides Louvre Abu Dhabi’s first anniversary.