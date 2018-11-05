Ritz Carlton, Riyadh shines at Hotelier Middle East Awards

The Ritz-Carlton, Riyadh was named as the “Hotel Team of the Year” at the annual Hotelier Middle East Awards, which took place in Dubai on Oct. 24 at the Le Méridien Dubai Hotel and Conference Center.
Celebrating its 14th year since its launch, the ITP Media Group, organizers of the awarding affair, bestowed 18 winners in as many categories.
Abdulrahim Al-Hazmi, the hotel’s director of human resources, said: “We take care of our employees and they take care of our customers, that’s our company philosophy that we truly enliven. We also have a strong team support and diligent service professionals that stayed through the challenges. This helps us achieve our goals.”
Gerrit Graef, general manager of The Ritz-Carlton, Riyadh was recognized as “Highly Commended” under the “General Manager of the Year” category. Graef has been instrumental in driving the hotel team to several successes and accolades in the face of challenges throughout 2017 and 2018.
“I’m very humbled and honored to be recognized by the Hotelier Middle East Awards. This wouldn’t be possible without our ladies and gentlemen who have shown the strongest support, persistent hard work and indisputable perseverance all throughout our journey as a team,” Graef said.
Furthermore, Tamer Taha, assistant director of sales and marketing, was also shortlisted under the “Sales Person of the Year” category.
Four Principles, Mawaddah partner to improve efficiency
DECODER:
“Kaizen” is an approach to creating continuous improvement based on the idea that small, ongoing positive changes can reap major improvements. Typically, it is based on cooperation and commitment and stands in contrast to approaches that use radical changes or top-down edicts to achieve transformation.
Four Principles and Mawaddah International Group have announced the launch of a new collaboration to embed a lean culture across the group’s chain of hotels in Saudi Arabia — from day-to-day operations to Umrah visa services — to deliver better guest experiences, improved efficiency and to unlock performance potential.
Modeled on a lean management process re-engineering approach, Four Principles will offer advisory, training and implementation services based on the “kaizen” philosophy. This industrial mindset was first pioneered by the Japanese automotive manufacturer Toyota Motor Corporation and has been widely accepted as the global benchmark for operational efficiency. “kaizen” has adapted across many industries, designed to boost performance, eliminate waste and maximize utilization of resources.
Mawaddah International Group is a hotel operator that specializes in the provision of Hajj and Umrah services. The company has several hotels under management in both Makkah and Madinah, and works through an extensive network of travel agents and tour operators across the world. Among the services offered are the issuing of Umrah travel visas, arranging air and sea travel to and from Saudi Arabia, and providing ground transportation within the country.
The new partnership will focus on the implementation of transformation initiatives across multiple value streams, including hotel operations, sales strategy, procurement, financial processes, warehousing and stock management, and visa issuance processes.
Co-founder and managing partner of Four Principles Seif Shieshakly said: “In line with the government’s Vision 2030 plan to boost the tourism industry in Saudi Arabia, the hospitality sector continues to witness tremendous growth aimed to cater to domestic and international tourists. We at Four Principles are proud to be part of supporting this growth through implementing continuous improvement projects with local hospitality establishments in order to deliver additional value to their customers.”
Karim Al-Sharif, CEO of Mawaddah International Group, said: “Our mission is to deliver a reliable and valued service to our guests during their stay at the country’s holy sites. We look forward to engaging with Four Principles and are confident this shared effort will optimize our processes and therefore enhance our customers’ satisfaction. This project represents an important step toward our vision to offer pilgrims a memorable religious experience through exceptional hospitality.”
