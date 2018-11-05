Alkhabeer Capital to list SR1bn REIT fund

Alkhabeer Capital, an asset manager specialized in alternative investments, announced that it has received the approval of the Capital Markets Authority (CMA) to publicly list its Shariah-compliant Alkhabeer REIT Fund with assets in excess of SR1 billion ($266.64 million) and an IPO size of SR237 million, equating to 24 percent of total fund assets. The fund invests in seven income-generating real estate assets at prime locations in Riyadh, Jeddah and Tabuk.
The target returns of over nine percent per annum, distributed quarterly, are among the highest in comparison with other real estate investment traded funds listed on the Saudi stock exchange (Tadawul).
Ahmed Saud Ghouth, chief executive officer of Alkhabeer Capital, said: “Alkhabeer REIT is the product of Alkhabeer’s knowledge and expertise in the real estate investment field, domestically and globally, with its real estate investment portfolio exceeding SR3.6 billion as of Dec. 31, 2017, managed through 10 real estate funds holding assets and projects in the cities of Jeddah, Riyadh, Alkhobar and Makkah, as well as real estate property in the US and the UK.”
He said Alkhabeer REIT provides an attractive opportunity to institutional and individual investors to realize high-income yield. The fund’s subscription may be made through six receiving banks with a minimum subscription amount of SR500, without any subscription fees.
Ghouth added: “Alkhabeer Capital manages investment funds with assets of around SR4.7 billion as of Dec. 31 2017, mainly in real estate and private equity. Alkhabeer has an outstanding track record with extensive experience in investing in real estate opportunities catering to investor needs and maximizing returns in a changing economic landscape.”
Subscription in Alkhabeer REIT Units is scheduled to start on Nov. 11 and will continue until Nov. 29.
Prospective subscribers may apply through the following institutions: National Commercial Bank, Riyad Bank, Al-Rajhi Bank, Arab National Bank, Saudi Fransi Bank and Aljazira Capital.
Four Principles, Mawaddah partner to improve efficiency
DECODER:
“Kaizen” is an approach to creating continuous improvement based on the idea that small, ongoing positive changes can reap major improvements. Typically, it is based on cooperation and commitment and stands in contrast to approaches that use radical changes or top-down edicts to achieve transformation.
Four Principles and Mawaddah International Group have announced the launch of a new collaboration to embed a lean culture across the group’s chain of hotels in Saudi Arabia — from day-to-day operations to Umrah visa services — to deliver better guest experiences, improved efficiency and to unlock performance potential.
Modeled on a lean management process re-engineering approach, Four Principles will offer advisory, training and implementation services based on the “kaizen” philosophy. This industrial mindset was first pioneered by the Japanese automotive manufacturer Toyota Motor Corporation and has been widely accepted as the global benchmark for operational efficiency. “kaizen” has adapted across many industries, designed to boost performance, eliminate waste and maximize utilization of resources.
Kaizen is an approach to creating continuous improvement based on the idea that small, ongoing positive changes can reap major improvements. Typically, it is based on cooperation and commitment and stands in contrast to approaches that use radical changes or top-down edicts to achieve transformation.
Mawaddah International Group is a hotel operator that specializes in the provision of Hajj and Umrah services. The company has several hotels under management in both Makkah and Madinah, and works through an extensive network of travel agents and tour operators across the world. Among the services offered are the issuing of Umrah travel visas, arranging air and sea travel to and from Saudi Arabia, and providing ground transportation within the country.
The new partnership will focus on the implementation of transformation initiatives across multiple value streams, including hotel operations, sales strategy, procurement, financial processes, warehousing and stock management, and visa issuance processes.
Co-founder and managing partner of Four Principles Seif Shieshakly said: “In line with the government’s Vision 2030 plan to boost the tourism industry in Saudi Arabia, the hospitality sector continues to witness tremendous growth aimed to cater to domestic and international tourists. We at Four Principles are proud to be part of supporting this growth through implementing continuous improvement projects with local hospitality establishments in order to deliver additional value to their customers.”
Karim Al-Sharif, CEO of Mawaddah International Group, said: “Our mission is to deliver a reliable and valued service to our guests during their stay at the country’s holy sites. We look forward to engaging with Four Principles and are confident this shared effort will optimize our processes and therefore enhance our customers’ satisfaction. This project represents an important step toward our vision to offer pilgrims a memorable religious experience through exceptional hospitality.”
