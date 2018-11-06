You are here

  • Home
  • LuLu named ‘Brand of the Year’ at London awards
﻿

LuLu named ‘Brand of the Year’ at London awards

Ashraf Ali Musliam, executive director of LuLu Group; Adeeb Ahamed, MD of Lulu Financial Group; Shafeena Yusuffali, CEO of Tablez; Mohammed Althaf, director; and V. Nandakumar, CCO of LuLu Group; during the event in London.
Updated 06 November 2018
Arab News
0

LuLu named ‘Brand of the Year’ at London awards

Updated 06 November 2018
Arab News
0

Retail giant LuLu Group International has won the “Brand of the Year” award in the retail category at the World Branding Awards 2018. The annual event evaluates brands from around the world through a three-step procedure including brand evaluation, public online voting and consumer market research.

At a glittering function held at the Kensington Palace in London, Ashraf Ali Musliam, executive director of Lulu Group, received the award from Richard Rowles, chairman of the World Branding Forum, organizers of the event, in the presence of top business leaders and dignitaries from around the world. The World Branding Awards are the top recognition given to an organization or brand for their path-breaking and innovative branding, marketing and communication initiatives over the years and are regarded as the top benchmark in the industry.

“We are obviously very delighted and proud to be chosen as the top global brand and the fact that this award is primarily based on public survey and customer feedback, makes this recognition much more valuable for us,” said Musliam.

Despite heavy competition, LuLu recieved this coveted award primarily because of their sustained brand credibility, brand awareness and brand communication, according to the World Branding Forum.

Other global brands awarded at the ceremony included British Airways, Nescafe, Omantel and Nippon.

Emirates to debut ‘game changer’ suite

Offering up to 40 square feet of personal space each, these spacious, fully enclosed private suites in first class are laid out in a 1-1-1 configuration.
Updated 06 November 2018
Arab News
0

Emirates to debut ‘game changer’ suite

Updated 06 November 2018
Arab News
0

Emirates’ latest Boeing 777-300ER aircraft fitted with a “game changer” first class product will operate between Dubai and Vienna on a daily basis from Dec. 1. Austria will be one of the first few countries in the world to be served by Emirates’ Boeing 777 aircraft with fully enclosed private suites inspired by Mercedes-Benz.

Emirates flies to Vienna twice daily and both flights will be operated by its flagship products — the iconic A380 and “game changer” Boeing 777 product. 

It also means customers traveling to or from Vienna can enjoy the latest Emirates products regardless of which of the two daily flights they opt for.

“With floor-to-ceiling sliding doors and sleek design features, Emirates’ new private suites on the Boeing 777 takes luxury and privacy to the next level,” the airline said. Offering up to 40 square feet of personal space each, these spacious, fully enclosed private suites are laid out in a 1-1-1 configuration.

The new suites were designed with customer comfort in mind as the seats recline into a fully flat bed and can be placed in a “zero-gravity” position inspired by NASA technology, giving a feeling of relaxation and weightlessness. The aircraft also boasts the industry’s first virtual windows for suites located in the middle aisle. These virtual windows project the view from outside the aircraft using real time camera technology. 

In the other suites, binoculars are available for customers who want to explore the sky outside their windows. Customers in each suite can easily communicate with the cabin crew or request room service through a new video call function.

From first class through to the business and economy class cabins, the latest Emirates 777 aircraft boasts multi-million dollar features that include newly-designed seats and upgraded inflight entertainment systems in all cabins.

The business class seats are inspired by the interior of a modern sports car, and feature an ergonomically designed headrest with a sleek overall look and feel. It has touchscreen controls for the seat and inflight entertainment system, several personal lighting options, privacy panels between seats, a shoe stowage area, footrest, and a personal mini-bar.

The economy class cabin features a color palette of soft greys and blues. The ergonomically designed seats come with full leather headrests that have flexible side panels and can also be adjusted vertically for optimum support.

Latest updates

Oil drops on Iran sanction exemptions, economic concerns
0
Screen Scene: What to watch at home this week
0
Facebook blocks 115 accounts after FBI tip on eve of US election
0
Toyota posts 11% rise in second-quarter profit as Asia sales rise
0
Turkey warns US its Iran sanctions are ‘dangerous’
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.