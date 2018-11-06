LuLu named ‘Brand of the Year’ at London awards

Retail giant LuLu Group International has won the “Brand of the Year” award in the retail category at the World Branding Awards 2018. The annual event evaluates brands from around the world through a three-step procedure including brand evaluation, public online voting and consumer market research.

At a glittering function held at the Kensington Palace in London, Ashraf Ali Musliam, executive director of Lulu Group, received the award from Richard Rowles, chairman of the World Branding Forum, organizers of the event, in the presence of top business leaders and dignitaries from around the world. The World Branding Awards are the top recognition given to an organization or brand for their path-breaking and innovative branding, marketing and communication initiatives over the years and are regarded as the top benchmark in the industry.

“We are obviously very delighted and proud to be chosen as the top global brand and the fact that this award is primarily based on public survey and customer feedback, makes this recognition much more valuable for us,” said Musliam.

Despite heavy competition, LuLu recieved this coveted award primarily because of their sustained brand credibility, brand awareness and brand communication, according to the World Branding Forum.

Other global brands awarded at the ceremony included British Airways, Nescafe, Omantel and Nippon.