Saudi Arabia to lead $300bn regional funding drive says S&P

Saudi Arabia accounts for half of the likely debt requirement of regional sovereign borrowers over the next three years, according to S&P. (Supplied)
Updated 31 sec ago
Arab News
Saudi Arabia to lead $300bn regional funding drive says S&P

  • GCC states have $300bn requirement
  • Bahrain and Qatar expected to rely on debt to plug deficits
Updated 31 sec ago
Arab News
LONDON: Gulf states will need to raise as much as $300 billion in funding over the next three years with the lion’s share going to Saudi Arabia, according to a new report.
High oil prices mean that the funding needs of Gulf borrowers are accumulating at a slower pace, S&P Global Ratings said in a report.
Still, GCC government net debt positions have significantly deteriorated since 2015 and now account for a much bigger proportion of fiscal revenue, the ratings agency said.
Saudi Arabia’s deficit alone accounts for about half of the Gulf states’ expected $300 billion financing needs — but as a proportion of overall GDP it is broadly in line with Abu Dhabi and Oman.
Rising interest rates and tighter financing conditions may present a challenge to some regional boomers according to S&P.
“Changes in domestic and international liquidity conditions could present challenges for sovereign issuance and tilt the financing balance toward assets from debt, or increase debt-servicing costs, as is particularly the case in Bahrain (where interest payments account for 23 percent of government revenue),” said S&P.
“We note that global liquidity is becoming scarcer and more expensive, while regional banking sector liquidity remains adequate.”
The rising cost of debt may mean that some regional governments will increasingly focus on asset sales.
Perceived regional geopoitical risk, most notably surrounding tensiions between Iran and Saudi Arabia along with its Gulf allies as well as the standoff between Qatar and some of its neighbors, could make some international investors wary of the region and demand a higher risk premium.
S&P expects debt issuance to account for some 70 percent of the $300 billion financing requirement of the Gulf states.
The ratings agency estimates that gross debt in the region has increased from an average of 14 percent of GDP at the end of 2014 to an estimated 38 percent of GDP by the end of 2018.
Bahrain and Qatar are expected to finance the vast majority of their deficits through debt, while Dubai and Abu Dhabi are likely to rely more on their assets.
S&P expects Bahrain’s net debt to have nearly tripled between 2015 and 2021 while Oman would slip into a net debt position in 2019.
Saudi Arabia’s net assets are forecast to have nearly halved to 65 percent of GDP by 2021.

SINGAPORE: Singapore is not an appropriate model for the UK as it seeks to find a post-Brexit economic path, according to the prime minister of the Southeast Asian island state.
Lee Hsien Loong told the Bloomberg New Economy Forum that Britain “would have to find a different way to prosper having made the decision to leave the European Union.” Some UK politicians have argued that a Singapore-type model — a small trading hub unaligned to major power blocs — would be a possible economic template for the UK, which voted two years ago to leave the EU and is currently negotiating the terms of its exit.
“Maybe if you look at Singapore, you might think you have some ideas that you can use, we hope so. But I don’t think you can take one society’s solution and just plonk it on a different society.”
Singapore left the Malaysian Federation soon after it got independence from the UK in the 1960, but became a major trading and financial hub in Southeast Asia.
But such a role for Britain would require big sacrifices of the UK’s developed system of state benefit, Long argued.
“Britain has developed a system of state welfare, a government role where the state accounts for 45 percent of the gross domestic product. The Singapore government accounts for maybe 17 percent of the GDP. So to be like Singapore, are you going to give up two thirds of your government spending, state pensions and national health?” Loong asked.
Singapore has no immediate plans for a closer relationship with post-Brexit UK, he added.
Global trading relationships have been the main theme of the two-day forum. Hank Paulson, former US treasury secretary and one of the co-chairs of the event, said that there was the risk of an: “economic iron curtain” coming between the US and China if they could not find a way to resolve their economic differences, which have threatened to erupt into a full-blown trade war over US imports from the Asian economic giant.
“The prospect of an economic iron curtain that throws up new walls on each side and unmakes the global economy, as we have known it, is very real,” Paulson told the forum.
Pauson said that President Trump should consider rejoining the Trans Pacific Partrnership, the trading alliance from which he withdrew soon after entering the White House, in order to influence Beijing economic policy.
Even if the US and China reached a deal on the commercial dispute between them, there was still the risk of a major confrontation between them due to differing geo-strategic interests, he said.
But he added that China was not a real enemy of the US. “China does not pose an existential threat to American civilization,” he said.

