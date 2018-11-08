You are here

  • Home
  • Amnesty accuses Houthi militia of ‘militarizing’ Yemen hospital
﻿

Amnesty accuses Houthi militia of ‘militarizing’ Yemen hospital

The human rights group said the Houthi militia stationed fighters on the roof of a hospital in the May 22 district of the Red Sea port city. (File/AFP)
Updated 37 sec ago
Arab News
0

Amnesty accuses Houthi militia of ‘militarizing’ Yemen hospital

  • Houthi militia recently stationed fighters on the roof of a hospital in the May 22 district of Hodeida
  • Amnesty International say presence of militia on the hospital violates international war
Updated 37 sec ago
Arab News
0

DUBAI: Amnesty International accused Houthi militia on Thursday of “deliberate militarization of hospitals” in the battleground city of Hodeida and called on warring parties to protect civilians.
The human rights group said the Houthi militia recently stationed fighters on the roof of a hospital in the May 22 district of the Red Sea port city, calling the action a “stomach-churning development.”
It said the move risked “devastating consequences” for the hospital’s staff and patients.


“The presence of Houthi fighters on the hospital’s roof violates international humanitarian law.” Samah Hadid, Amnesty’s Middle East campaigns director Samah Hadid told AFP.
A medical source told AFP on Wednesday the militia had forced medical staff out of the May 22 Hospital -- one of Hodeida’s main medical facilities - and posted snipers on the roof.
Pro-government forces pressed closer to the heart of Hodeida, whose port serves as the entry point for nearly 80 per cent of commercial imports and nearly all UN-supervised humanitarian aid.
Aid groups have appealed to both the rebels and the coalition to allow civilians to escape the city of some 600,000 people.
The rebels have controlled Hodeida since 2014 when they overran the capital Sanaa and then swept through much of the rest of the country triggering Saudi-led military intervention the following year and a devastating war of attrition.
Government forces backed by significant numbers of United Arab Emirates ground troops launched an offensive to retake the city in June.

 

Topics: Yemen Houthi Amnesty international

Related

Update 0
Middle-East
Yemen’s Hadi appoints new defense minister
0
Middle-East
New battles rage round Hodeidah as calls grow for Yemen cease-fire

Sudan says ready to work with US to get off terror blacklist

Updated 18 min ago
AFP
0

Sudan says ready to work with US to get off terror blacklist

Updated 18 min ago
AFP
0

KHARTOUM: Sudan on Thursday welcomed a US announcement that Washington was willing to remove Khartoum from its blacklist of state sponsors of terrorism and said it was ready to cooperate.
The US State Department Wednesday said Washington was prepared to “initiate the process of rescinding Sudan’s designation as a state sponsor of terrorism” if Khartoum undertakes more reforms.
It called on Sudan to engage in further anti-terrorism cooperation and improve its human rights record, and act on outstanding claims related to terrorism as well as work to resolve internal conflicts.
The announcement came after talks Tuesday in Washington between US Deputy John Sullivan and Sudanese Foreign Minister Al-Dierdiry Ahmed.
The Sudanese foreign ministry said the talks marked the “launching of the second phase of the strategic dialogue with the United States” aimed at bolstering “bilateral cooperation” between the two countries and achieving “progress in a number of fields of mutual concern.”
A statement said Sudan “welcomes” these talks and the US announcement that it was “ready to engage in a process to remove Sudan from a list of state sponsors of terrorism” in stages.
The statement stressed Sudan’s “readiness to engage” in steps aimed at “reaching the aspired goals.”
Washington blacklisted Sudan in 1993 over its alleged links with extremists, and in 1998 it struck Khartoum with cruise missiles.
Al-Qaeda founder Osama bin Laden lived in Sudan between 1992 to 1996.
In October 2017, Washington lifted decades-old sanctions on Sudan following improved relations between the two countries.
Officials say blacklisting Sudan is holding back it crisis-hit economy from recovering as international banks, global financial institutions and investors remain wary of conducting commercial transactions with the country.

Topics: Sudan sanctions Terror blacklist

Related

0
Middle-East
Sudan signs deal to lift partial ban on Egyptian goods
0
Business & Economy
Sudan PM announces ‘strict austerity’ in emergency economic reforms

Latest updates

Syria army frees Druze hostages from Daesh: state media
0
Sudan says ready to work with US to get off terror blacklist
0
Qatar-owned Paris Saint-Germain open probe into racial profiling of young players
0
Moscow names ‘Kim Philby Square’ to honor British defector
0
Tunisian president accepts new ministers, easing high-level standoff
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.