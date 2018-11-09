You are here

Riyadh exhibition captures an artist's journey into the soul of Syria

The paintings of Dr. Tarif Sioufi will be on display in Riyadh until Dec. 7.
Updated 09 November 2018
NOOR NUGALI


  • Acoustic Art gallery and tea lounge was one of the first lounges in Riyadh to feature art as a centerpiece
  • Dr. Tarif Sioufi: “Life is colorful, it’s a flower bouquet with different shades”
Updated 09 November 2018
NOOR NUGALI
RIYADH: “Every painting is a voyage into a sacred harbor,” the Renaissance painter Giotto said. And that is true for Dr. Tarif Sioufi, a former architect who has become an accomplished painter of the soul. For the past 14 years Sioufi has focused on his artwork and paintings. “Art is in my blood. From a blank canvas you can create a masterpiece and this is quite difficult,” he said. “There are days I work on three paintings, and only one of them I consider mature enough to display. Painting is personal, and I am my biggest critic.”
In a modern world where many people are focused on fashion and daily life, Sioufi directs his attention to questions of civilization and heritage, and human suffering.
“A subject which I got into deeply is human anguish. Because of current events in the Arab world, pain and anguish have become part of everyday life for people,” he said.
Sioufi has painted 15 works on the subject. They are featured in an exhibition entitled “The Shades of Humanity” at the Acoustic Art gallery in Riyadh.
The events of the Syrian conflict, and the pain and heartache of the country’s population, are shown explicitly in his work.
“The exhibition is a look at individuals and their reactions to everyday life,” the artist said. Sioufi uses a range of colors to express his mood and feelings. “I expressed myself through art, giving the paintings life through color. Each one has a sense of identification through certain colors. There are days an individual is yellow, green, pink or white. In addition, the movement varies. You can tell the reaction of the person,” he said.

Emotion in art
“Life is colorful, it’s a flower bouquet with different shades,” he said. “It’s the same with the gathering of people. You can see the reactions of people when they gather, and I tried to express that in my paintings for the shades of humanity.” One painting, for example, is a mix of of green, white and black, with many abstract individuals. “The green is in different shades, which represents Saudi. Black represents the abaya and white the pure faces.”
The artist’s wife, Sawsan, joined him at the exhibition. “I never imagined that a person could be this affected by real life,” she said. “All his feelings are portrayed. It was difficult for him, for us, yet he found an outlet. He considers each painting as his child.”

Art has no restrictions
Acoustic Art gallery and tea lounge was one of the first lounges in Riyadh to feature art as a centerpiece.
Samar Al-Hashim, the gallery’s owner, said: “It was established 2007 in Alkhobar, because at that time it was a more cosmopolitan city and it was a success.
Five years ago, we decided to open it in Riyadh. Art has no restrictions. We faced some difficulties in the beginning, but I was persistent.
“When I first opened the lounge, people would comment on the beauty of the place, but what they didn’t realize is what gave it its beauty — the paintings and art. Every two months we hold a new exhibition with a different artist. The paintings are sold almost 80 percent of the time.
“I love art,” Al-Hashim added. “My goal is that each household has a piece of art that they are proud of. Right now, we have Misk Art, and I feel that our country is supporting it.”
The gallery has had many visitors since it opened, including Prince Sultan bin Salman and Prince Mohammed bin Nawaf. The UK ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Simon Collis, also visited the gallery recently.



Saudi Arabia calls for united effort to defeat terror

Three sessions were held during the symposium at the OIC headquarters in Jeddah on Thursday. (SPA)
Updated 09 November 2018
Nada Hameed
Saudi Arabia calls for united effort to defeat terror

  • Seventy percent of the content of the institute depends on the consolidation of moderation in religion, while not forgetting the other areas of life
  • Scientists and scholars have to unite because extremist groups and terrorists use religion as a leading platform
Updated 09 November 2018
Nada Hameed
JEDDAH: The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) held its second symposium on efforts by member states to combat extremism and terrorism. Three sessions were presented during the symposium, held at the OIC headquarters in Jeddah on Thursday, showing Saudi Arabia’s efforts to combat extremism and terrorism.
These included efforts by the Riyadh-based Global Center for Combating Extremism Ideology (Etidal), work by the Prince Khaled Al-Faisal Center for Moderation, and efforts by the Ideological Warfare Center.
OIC Secretary General Dr. Yousef bin Ahamad Al-Othaimeen said: “The security situation experienced by some OIC member states, and in light of the continuing terrorist threats, calls for concerted efforts to confront this phenomenon.’’
He pointed out the importance of member states exchanging knowledge and experience.
The main objective of the seminars is to develop knowledge to combat terrorism and extremism by reviewing Saudi Arabia’s efforts in this regard, since the Kingdom hosts and supervises the military alliance against terrorism.
Sultan Al-Khuzam, director of global collaboration at Etidal, said during the symposium: “Here in Etidal, we know that there is a lot of violence, killing and madness, and combating this is essential. The core problem is the extremist ideology that leads terrorists to commit violence and such activities, so the first way to combat terrorism is to look at these extremist groups in social media and the tools they are using to build certain propaganda.”
He said Etidal’s transparency and diversity were important pillars for its success. “If we want to combat these extremist groups, we have to work together as nations, countries and societies.”
Bayan Al-Mutawa, director of intensive data at Etidal, said: “The center is studying and analyzing terrorist groups in order to improve its performance in coping with the changes in these groups.”
The OIC and Etidal at King Abdulaziz University signed a memorandum of understanding on Nov. 7 to coordinate efforts to confront extremism and spread the values of moderation.
Al-Hassan Al-Manakhara, executive director of Prince Khaled Al-Faisal Center for Moderation, said: “The institute is the only academic institution that awards degrees in the subject of moderation. Seventy percent of the content of the institute depends on the consolidation of moderation in religion, while not forgetting the other areas of life.”
He said that “terrorism and extremism have no religion,” and pointed out that Saudi Arabia represents the religion of moderation, saying that the Kingdom is proud to have been the first to establish this concept.
Col. Abdullah bin Hadi Al-Hajjri said the Ideological Warfare Center was working to strengthen the “intellectual immunity of the target parties by raising awareness and immunizing young people against extremist ideologies.”

 

A representative from Afghanistan highlighted the efforts of member states efforts in countering terrorism and extremism.
 “Scientists and scholars have to unite because extremist groups and terrorists use religion as a leading platform. Islamic countries must show friendship to remove ideas of terrorism and violence. All Arab countries should use new tools to push this phenomenon away and protect the future of their youth,” he said.




