Saudi Arabia calls for end to Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia has welcomed today’s resolution titled: The Permanent sovereignty of the Palestinian people in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and of the Arab population in the occupied Syrian Golan over their natural resources.
The resolution emphasizes the principle of the permanent sovereignty of peoples under occupation over their natural resources. It also sheds light on the exploitation of the Israeli occupation of natural resources on the Palestinian territories and other Arab territories occupied by Israel since 1967.
During the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly, Dr. AbdulAziz Al-Rukabi, adviser to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in his speech: “The Kingdom calls upon all countries of the world to be rational and respect the values and humanitarian principles of the United Nations and it urges them to unanimously endorse this important resolution, in order to end the long-term suffering of the Palestinian people that engendered many tragedies and disasters that went beyond the Palestinian people and reached the villages, lands, farms, fields, Islamic sanctity and every living creature.”
Rukabi pointed out that the Israeli occupation was tyrannical and despotic; the settlement projects and the burning of agricultural lands by the settlers, have expanded in a blatant manner that defies all international treaties and norms. It is time for these manipulative actions to stop, and it is time to respect and abide by human rights. The establishment of an independent Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital has become the best strategic choice to ensure peace in the region.
He also stressed that Saudi Arabia’s position on the Palestinian issue was firm and unwavering, rejecting Israeli policies that do not respect international laws and norms. He also called for ending the Israeli occupation and finding a comprehensive, lasting and fair solution based on the two-state solution and establishing an independent State of Palestine as of June 4, 1967, having Jerusalem as its capital.
- A UN resolution emphasizes the principle of the permanent sovereignty of peoples under occupation over their natural resources
