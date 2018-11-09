Saudi Arabia calls for end to Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories

You are here

Dr. AbdulAziz Al-Rukabi, adviser to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stressed that Saudi Arabia’s position on the Palestinian issue was firm and unwavering. (AFP)
  • A UN resolution emphasizes the principle of the permanent sovereignty of peoples under occupation over their natural resources
DUBAI: Saudi Arabia has welcomed today’s resolution titled: The Permanent sovereignty of the Palestinian people in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and of the Arab population in the occupied Syrian Golan over their natural resources.
The resolution emphasizes the principle of the permanent sovereignty of peoples under occupation over their natural resources. It also sheds light on the exploitation of the Israeli occupation of natural resources on the Palestinian territories and other Arab territories occupied by Israel since 1967.
During the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly, Dr. AbdulAziz Al-Rukabi, adviser to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in his speech: “The Kingdom calls upon all countries of the world to be rational and respect the values and humanitarian principles of the United Nations and it urges them to unanimously endorse this important resolution, in order to end the long-term suffering of the Palestinian people that engendered many tragedies and disasters that went beyond the Palestinian people and reached the villages, lands, farms, fields, Islamic sanctity and every living creature.”
Rukabi pointed out that the Israeli occupation was tyrannical and despotic; the settlement projects and the burning of agricultural lands by the settlers, have expanded in a blatant manner that defies all international treaties and norms. It is time for these manipulative actions to stop, and it is time to respect and abide by human rights. The establishment of an independent Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital has become the best strategic choice to ensure peace in the region.
He also stressed that Saudi Arabia’s position on the Palestinian issue was firm and unwavering, rejecting Israeli policies that do not respect international laws and norms. He also called for ending the Israeli occupation and finding a comprehensive, lasting and fair solution based on the two-state solution and establishing an independent State of Palestine as of June 4, 1967, having Jerusalem as its capital.

Yemeni forces launch massive new offensive to capture Hodeidah from Houthis

Updated 1 min 55 sec ago
Arab News
0

Yemeni forces launch massive new offensive to capture Hodeidah from Houthis

  • Trump’s administration is thinking about classifying the Houthi militia as a terrorist organization
  • Yemen’s government said its forces had advanced toward the north and western sides of Hodeidah
Updated 1 min 55 sec ago
Arab News
0

JEDDAH: Yemeni government forces backed by the Arab coalition launched a “vast offensive” to take full control of Hodeidah on Friday.
The internationally recognized government based in the southern city of Aden said national army forces had advanced toward the north and western sides of the city.
“Fierce battles are taking place at these moments,” the statement said.
The offensive follows a week of fighting as pro-government troops advanced into the city’s suburbs.
The Houthis have controlled Hodeidah since 2014 when they overran the capital Sanaa and the north of the country.
They have been driven out of virtually all of the south and much of the Red Sea coast by pro-government forces and the Arab coalition, which intervened to restore the government in 2015.
The offensive comes as it emerged Donald Trump’s administration is thinking about classifying the Iran backed Houthi militia as a terrorist organization, the Washington Post reported.
The move would be part of a US campaign to end the war in Yemen and put pressure on Iran.
The terrorist classification, which would be made by the State Department, has been discussed frequently since at least 2016. But the matter was reviewed recently as the White House tries to outline a tough stance on Iranian-linked groups across the Middle East, the newspaper reported.
A variety of potential actions that could be taken against the Houthi militia, including lesser measures to punish them, have been considered by the administration.
However, a decision has not yet been made and it is unclear how far deliberations about the terrorist classification had progressed.
Aid agencies have warned that the fighting in Hodeidah could further exacerbate the desperate humanitarian situation in the country.
The United Nations’ refugee agency said on Friday that most of the 600,000 population of Hodeida has fled but expressed concern about those trapped in the city.
The war in Yemen has become focussed in Hodeidah, the country’s biggest port and main point of imports, including aid.

Yemen Hodeidah Houthis

