Floods kill 7 in Jordan and force tourists to flee Petra

AMMAN: At least seven people, including two children, were killed in flash floods caused by heavy rain in Jordan on Friday.

Two women and a girl died in severe floods in Dabaa, and another girl died in Madaba.

Jordanian authorities are asking residents in low-lying areas to evacuate their homes and take refuge in neighboring schools immediately.

More rain is expected on Friday night and Saturday, and schools have been opened to evacuees and those affected by the floods.

More flash flooding hits #Jordan (near Petra) after the tragic loss of life from #floods in late October. Via @tarifi98 and @CLIMATEwBORDERS pic.twitter.com/KFK1LoHW8Y — WMO | OMM (@WMO) November 9, 2018

Jordan's state news agency Petra quoted government spokeswoman Jumana Ghunaimat as saying that evacuations will be carried out in coordination with the local councils of municipalities and provinces, directors of public works and public security, and the civil defense.

Scores of people were injured and dozens more evacuated as homes were flooded.

Hundreds of tourists visiting Jordan’s ancient city of Petra have been moved to higher ground after the flash floods in several locations. Trips to tourists sites have also been suspended.

Elsewhere, rising water levels forced the closure of a desert highway. And in Mafraq province, officials said most of the people living near rivers and valleys had been evacuated to higher ground.

Ghunaimat says several people are missing and that searches are continuing.

She added that 60 people had been transferred to safe areas in the Dabaa area and that 9 people had been taken to Al-Nadeem Hospital.

Friday's floods came two weeks after 21 people, including middle school students, were killed in flash floods near the Dead Sea. Jordan's tourism and education ministers resigned after the incident.