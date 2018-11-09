You are here

  • Home
  • Floods kill 7 in Jordan and force tourists to flee Petra
﻿

Floods kill 7 in Jordan and force tourists to flee Petra

Flash floods swept Jordan on Friday. (Twitter)
Updated 32 sec ago
Arab News
0

Floods kill 7 in Jordan and force tourists to flee Petra

  • Two women and a girl died in severe floods in Dabaa, and another girl died in Madaba
  • Floods come two weeks after 21 people, mostly children, were killed in flash floods near the Dead Sea
Updated 32 sec ago
Arab News
0
AMMAN: At least seven people, including two children, were killed in flash floods caused by heavy rain in Jordan on Friday.

Two women and a girl died in severe floods in Dabaa, and another girl died in Madaba.

Jordanian authorities are asking residents in low-lying areas to evacuate their homes and take refuge in neighboring schools immediately.

More rain is expected on Friday night and Saturday, and schools have been opened to evacuees and those affected by the floods.

Jordan's state news agency Petra quoted government spokeswoman Jumana Ghunaimat as saying that evacuations will be carried out in coordination with the local councils of municipalities and provinces, directors of public works and public security, and the civil defense.

Scores of people were injured and dozens more evacuated as homes were flooded.

Hundreds of tourists visiting Jordan’s ancient city of Petra have been moved to higher ground after the flash floods in several locations. Trips to tourists sites have also been suspended.

Elsewhere, rising water levels forced the closure of a desert highway. And in Mafraq province, officials said most of the people living near rivers and valleys had been evacuated to higher ground.

Ghunaimat says several people are missing and that searches are continuing.

She added that 60 people had been transferred to safe areas in the Dabaa area and that 9 people had been taken to Al-Nadeem Hospital.

 

Friday's floods came two weeks after 21 people, including middle school students, were killed in flash floods near the Dead Sea. Jordan's tourism and education ministers resigned after the incident.
Topics: Jordan floods dabaa madaba

Related

0
Middle-East
Jordan says Israel wants to discuss border land deals
0 photos
Middle-East
Death toll in Jordan flood rises to 21, mostly children

Turkey orders 103 soldiers arrested in Gulen probe

Updated 09 November 2018
Reuters
0

Turkey orders 103 soldiers arrested in Gulen probe

  • Police have carried out regular sweeps against alleged supporters of the preacher Fethullah Gulen since the coup attempt of July 2016
Updated 09 November 2018
Reuters
0

ISTANBUL: Turkish prosecutors ordered the detention of 103 soldiers with suspected links to the US-based cleric accused of orchestrating a failed coup in mid-2016, state-owned Anadolu news agency said on Friday.

Police have carried out regular sweeps against alleged supporters of the preacher Fethullah Gulen since the coup attempt of July 2016, in which 250 people were killed. Gulen denies involvement.

In the latest operation, in Istanbul and 31 other provinces, police have so far detained 74 people, Anadolu said.

The 103 suspects, all on active service, include colonels and lieutenant colonels, it said, adding that an investigation had shown they had communicated over fixed-line and pay telephones.

Authorities said members of the alleged Gulen network communicated via payphones.

Turkey’s Western allies have criticized the crackdown, which mostly took place under a state of emergency declared shortly after the coup attempt and remained in effect until July 2018.

Erdogan’s critics accuse him of using the failed putsch as a pretext to quash dissent. 

Turkey says the measures are necessary to combat threats to national security.

Topics: Turkey Istanbul

Related

0
Middle-East
Turkey orders 61 soldiers detained for suspected Gulen links — media
0
Middle-East
Turkey detains 150 soldiers over alleged Gulen links

Latest updates

Fight extremism with ‘lofty values,’ Saudi forum told
0
Game on: IGN Convention makes Saudi debut
0
Turkey orders 103 soldiers arrested in Gulen probe
0
Turkey announces new Syria border crossing
0
Mosul fears return of Daesh nightmare
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.