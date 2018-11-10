You are here

Heavy rains lash Riyadh, Jeddah on Friday

Motorists have been advised to maintain a sufficient distance between vehicles to avoid accidents. (SPA)
Motorists have been advised to maintain a sufficient distance between vehicles to avoid accidents. (SPA)
RIYADH: Heavy rainfall, accompanied by thunder and lightning, lashed Riyadh and Jeddah on Thursday night and Friday.
On Wednesday, the General Authority of Meteorology and Environmental Protection forecast that most Saudi regions would experience moderate to heavy rain from Thursday until Sunday.
The Civil Defense urged residents to abide by safety instructions and guidelines, such as taking extra care if driving on slippery roads and avoiding low-lying flooded areas.
Motorists have been advised to maintain a sufficient distance between vehicles to avoid accidents.

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s border guards managed to thwart several attempts to smuggle a total of 600 kilograms of cannabis and arrested 44 people, since Oct 12.
Those arrested included 13 Saudis, 16 Yemenis, 13 Ethiopians, one Afghan and one Somali, after they were monitored crossing the Kingdom’s southern border, including the areas of Jazan, Najran and Asir.
Border guards spokesperson, Col. Saher Al-Harbi, said that the suspects and narcotics seized were handed over to the competent authorities, stressing that the border guards will continue to carry out their duties with determination to protect the country’s borders and its younger generations.

