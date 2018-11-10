Heavy rains lash Riyadh, Jeddah on Friday

RIYADH: Heavy rainfall, accompanied by thunder and lightning, lashed Riyadh and Jeddah on Thursday night and Friday.
On Wednesday, the General Authority of Meteorology and Environmental Protection forecast that most Saudi regions would experience moderate to heavy rain from Thursday until Sunday.
The Civil Defense urged residents to abide by safety instructions and guidelines, such as taking extra care if driving on slippery roads and avoiding low-lying flooded areas.
Motorists have been advised to maintain a sufficient distance between vehicles to avoid accidents.
