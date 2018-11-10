You are here

The Six: Middle East-based graffiti artists to watch out for

Artist Suhaib Attar is from Amman, Jordan. (AFP)
DUBAI: These Middle East-based graffiti artists are redefining the urban landscape in cities across the region.
Suhaib Attar
The graffiti artist from Amman, Jordan, was part of a small group working across the city to “transform these great big walls of dull concrete into an expressive painting that is full of life,” he told AFP last year.

eL Seed
Tunisian street artist and calligrapher eL Seed is one of the best-known graffiti artists in the region. He has created murals across the Middle East, from Egypt to Lebanon and beyond.
Yazan Halwani
Lebanese graffiti artist Yazan Halwani, who started experimenting with the art form in 2007, is known for focusing on the shape, rather than the meaning, of the Arabic calligraphy he paints.
Fats Patrol
The Indian-Canadian artist was born and raised in Dubai and boasts work that is inspired by everything from Indian block printing to Arab henna styles and calligraphy.
Dina Saadi
Born in Russia, raised in Syria and currently based in Dubai, Dina Saadi has worked with brands like Apple, Instagram and Uber. Her bright color palette and recurring female symbols make her work immediately identifiable.
Myneandyours
Artist Marwan Shakarchi’s most recognized symbol is a cloud with facial features. His work is vibrant, boldly defined and striking.

TOKYO: A Japanese television station has canceled a performance by the wildly popular Korean boyband BTS, after controversy erupted over a shirt worn by a member appearing to show the mushroom cloud created by an atomic bomb.
The international superstars were due to perform on TV Asahi on Friday, but the station abruptly canceled the show after a photo of member Jimin wearing the shirt went viral.
“BTS’s appearance scheduled for the 9th has been canceled,” TV Asahi said in a statement.
“The T-shirt that one of the members wore made headlines and became controversial,” the station added, saying it had discussed the “intention” behind the shirt with the band’s record label and ultimately decided to “cancel their appearance.”
BTS issued their own statement on the row, but gave no details on why the show had been postponed.
“We apologize for disappointing fans who were looking forward to this. BTS will continue their efforts to connect with fans on stage and also through music,” the group said on their website.
The offending shirt featured the phrase “PATRIOTISM OURHISTORY LIBERATION KOREA” repeated multiple times alongside an image of an atomic bomb explosion and another of Koreans celebrating liberation.
BTS member Jimin reportedly wore the shirt last year, on August 15, when Koreans celebrate the end of Japanese occupation in 1945.
Ties between Japan and South Korea continue to be soured by bitter disputes over history and territory stemming from Japan’s brutal 1910-45 colonial rule over the peninsula.
Last month, Tokyo reacted furiously after South Korea’s top court ordered a Japanese steel giant to compensate victims of wartime forced labor programs.
BTS are the leading lights of the K-Pop phenomenon and made history earlier this year by becoming the first K-Pop band to top the US album charts, a sign of the genre’s growing global appeal.
Known for their boyish good looks, floppy haircuts and meticulously choreographed dance moves, the septet has become one of South Korea’s best-known and most lucrative musical exports.

