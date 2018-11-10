You are here

  • Home
  • US grants Iraq 45-day waiver over Iran sanctions to import gas, electricity: US Embassy
﻿

US grants Iraq 45-day waiver over Iran sanctions to import gas, electricity: US Embassy

An employee turns a valve at the Hammar Mushrif new Degassing Station Facilities site inside the Zubair oil and gas field, north of the southern Iraqi province of Basra. (File/AFP)
Updated 25 sec ago
Reuters
0

US grants Iraq 45-day waiver over Iran sanctions to import gas, electricity: US Embassy

  • The current temporary waiver is conditional on Iraq not paying Iran for imports in US dollars
  • Iraq central bank officials said in August that the country’s economy is so closely linked to Iran that Baghdad would ask Washington for exemptions from some of the sanctions
Updated 25 sec ago
Reuters
0

BAGHDAD: Iraq can continue to import natural gas and energy supplies from Iran for a period of 45 days, the United States has said, several days after reimposing sanctions on Tehran’s oil sector.
“The United States has given Iraq a temporary relief from the sanctions for 45 days to continue purchasing natural gas and electricity from Iran,” the US Embassy in Iraq said in a video published on its official Facebook page on Thursday.
“This relief gives Iraq time to start taking steps toward energy independence,” the video said.
Iraq central bank officials said in August that the country’s economy is so closely linked to Iran that Baghdad would ask Washington for exemptions from some of the sanctions.
The current temporary waiver is conditional on Iraq not paying Iran for imports in US dollars.
Sanctions, which had been lifted under a 2015 nuclear deal negotiated by President Barack Obama’s administration and five other world powers, were reimposed on Nov 5.
They cover 50 Iranian banks and subsidiaries and more than 200 persons and vessels in its shipping sector, as well as targeting Tehran’s national airline, Iran Air, and more than 65 of its aircraft.

Topics: United States Iraq Iran US sanctions

Related

0
Middle-East
Rouhani: New US sanctions have no effect on Iran economy
0
Business & Economy
South Korean construction firms hit hard by Iran sanctions

Blackberry in talks to buy cybersecurity company Cylance — Business Insider

The new BlackBerry Key2 smartphone is seen at a product launch event for the device in Manhattan in New York, US, June 7, 2018. (REUTERS)
Updated 10 November 2018
Reuters
0

Blackberry in talks to buy cybersecurity company Cylance — Business Insider

  • BlackBerry and Cylance did not immediately respond to requests for comment
Updated 10 November 2018
Reuters
0

CALIFORNIA: BlackBerry Ltd. is in talks to buy cybersecurity company Cylance Inc. for as much as $1.5 billion, Business Insider reported on Friday, citing sources familiar with the matter.
Irvine, California-based Cylance develops AI-based products to prevent cyberattacks on companies and recently considered filing for an IPO, according to the report. (https://read.bi/2SYzvM9)
A deal could be announced as soon as next week, Business Insider reported citing sources, who cautioned the deal could still fall apart.
BlackBerry and Cylance did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Topics: blackberry

Related

0
Business & Economy
BlackBerry quarterly results beat on software strength
0
Business & Economy
Jaguar Land Rover vehicles to use BlackBerry software

Latest updates

Lebanon’s Aoun vows to find solution over government impasse
0
560 woman register to enter flashpoint Indian temple
0
US grants Iraq 45-day waiver over Iran sanctions to import gas, electricity: US Embassy
0
Turkish air strikes ‘neutralize’ 15 Kurdish militants in Iraq
0
The Six: Middle East-based graffiti artists to watch out for
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.