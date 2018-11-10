You are here

Lebanon’s Hezbollah insists on government demand, warns Israel

Supporter of the Iranian-backed Hezbollah group listen to a speech of Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, via a video link, during a rally marking Hezbollah Martyr's Day, in a southern suburb of Beirut. (AP)
Updated 10 November 2018
Reuters
  • In a televised speech on Saturday, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah warned Israel that his Iranian-backed group would respond to any attack
  • Hezbollah says one of its Sunni allies must be represented in the government to reflect their election gains
BEIRUT: The leader of the Lebanese Shiite group Hezbollah insisted that one of its Sunni allies be given a portfolio in a new Lebanese cabinet, and indicated it would be ready to go back to square one in negotiating a government if necessary.
In a televised speech on Saturday, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah also warned Israel that his Iranian-backed group would respond to any attack on Lebanon and urged his country to withstand diplomatic pressure over its rocket arsenal.
Hezbollah’s demand for one of its Sunni allies be given a portfolio in the new Lebanese government is at the heart of a row that has obstructed a final agreement six months since a parliamentary election.
The formation of a new government is necessary before any moves can be made toward fiscal reforms which the International Monetary Fund said in June are needed immediately to improve debt sustainability.
Hezbollah says one of its Sunni allies must be represented in the government to reflect their election gains.
But Prime Minister-designate Saad Al-Hariri, who is Lebanon’s main Sunni politician and enjoys Western backing, has ruled out allocating any of his cabinet seats to them.
Lebanon’s political system requires government positions to be allotted along sectarian lines.
Nasrallah said rejecting a Sunni ally from its “March 8” camp amounted to exclusion of a section of Lebanese.
“We were sincere when we spoke of a national unity government. There is no national logic, or moral logic, or legal logic ... for anyone in Lebanon to come out and say ‘it is forbidden for the March 8 Sunnis to be represented in the Lebanese government,” Nasrallah said.
“If it is forbidden, come let’s talk again from the start,” he said, adding: “We don’t want conflict, or tension, or escalation.”
President Michel Aoun vowed earlier on Saturday to find a solution to the problem. Though a political ally of Hezbollah, Aoun has sided with Hariri in the row.
Hezbollah, groups and individuals that support its possession of weapons won more than 70 of the 128 seats in the May 6 parliamentary election.
Hezbollah is proscribed as a terrorist group by the United States. The group last fought a major conflict with Israel in 2006, since when it has grown militarily stronger as a major participant in the Syrian war.
Nasrallah said Israel had recently tried to increase pressure over the group’s rocket arsenal and to create “a state of intimidation and threat that if this matter is not dealt with, it (Israel) will deal with it.” Israel had used “the Americans and even some European states” in this effort, he said.
“I say to Lebanon that it must bear this level of diplomatic pressure,” Nasrallah said. “Any attack on Lebanon, any air strikes on Lebanon or bombardment — we will certainly respond,” he said.

  • The torrents came two weeks after 21 people, most of them children, were killed in flash floods near the Dead Sea
AMMAN: The death toll from flash floods in Jordan has risen to 12 and the kingdom’s main tourist attraction, the ancient city of Petra, was closed for cleanup after what local officials said was the biggest deluge in the area in decades.
Friday’s floods struck several areas of Jordan.
Rescuers continued the search for missing people around the Wala reservoir in central Jordan on Saturday.
In the southern town of Maan, authorities opened a shelter for dozens of people whose homes were surrounded by water.
In all, 12 people were killed, including two children and a diver who had been involved in rescue efforts, according to state media and Jordanian government spokeswoman Jumana Ghuneimat.
Separately, Israel’s public radio said contact had been lost with three Israeli tourists in southern Jordan. The Arabic-language Makan Radio said the tourists had last been heard from in the Wadi Rum area, another major tourist attraction.
The torrents came two weeks after 21 people, most of them children, were killed in flash floods near the Dead Sea. The tourism and education ministers resigned over the Dead Sea flooding.
In Petra, the ancient trade hub carved into rose-hued rocks, heavy rains began at around 1 p.m. on Friday and lasted for about 40 minutes, said Rafael Dorado, 41, a tourist from Spain.
At about 3 p.m., a torrent of water came gushing through the site’s steep and narrow access canyon, flooding the area within minutes, he said.
Delgado said he was observing from a hilltop temple in the area, but saw other visitors scrambling to higher ground.
He said some visitors were later evacuated by trucks and others made their way out on foot.
Suleiman Farajat, the chief administrator in Petra, said the site would remain closed on Saturday, but would likely reopen on Sunday.
He said he had never seen flooding of such intensity in the area.
“It’s really, I wouldn’t say scary, but surprising how huge the flood was,” he said.
In a separate development, Kuwait’s Minister of Public Works, Hussam Al-Roumi, resigned following heavy rainfall that caused damaging flooding across the country.
Kuwaiti Parliament Speaker Marzouq Al-Ghanim said a meeting would be held on Sunday to discuss the impact of the flooding.
The army and national guard were mobilized to help clear water from critical facilities and roadways and the Kuwait Oil Company announced a state of emergency, state news agency KUNA reported.
No deaths or injuries were reported.
“Out of my moral responsibility ... I have submitted my resignation to the prime minister,” Minister Al-Roumi said.

