Palestinian dies of wounds from West Bank clashes

RAMALLAH: A Palestinian man shot in clashes with Israeli forces in October has died of his wounds, the health ministry in the occupied West Bank said on Saturday.
Mohammed Shreyteh, 28, had been shot in the head during the clashes that took place on October 26 in the West Bank.
At the time, witnesses said the violence erupted when Israeli settlers came to visit a site near the West Bank village of Al-Mazraa Al-Gharbiya, and that Palestinians pelted them with stones.
Israeli forces then intervened and fired tear gas and ammunition at the Palestinians, according to the witnesses.
The Israeli army accused Palestinians of instigating a “riot” during which they allegedly “set off fireworks and hurled rocks” at troops and border police.
The military responded with “riot dispersal means and fired in accordance with standard operation procedures,” it said.
During those clashes another Palestinian, Othman Ladawda, 33, was killed, the health ministry in the West Bank said at the time.
He was hit with live ammunition, with the bullet piercing organs in his lower abdomen, the ministry said.
