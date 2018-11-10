Palestinian dies of wounds from West Bank clashes

You are here

A Palestinian protester throws a tear gas canister towards Israeli soldiers who fired it during a demonstration against Israeli land seizures for Jewish settlements, in the village of Ras Karkar, near Ramallah in the occupied West Bank on November 9, 2018. (AFP)
RAMALLAH: A Palestinian man shot in clashes with Israeli forces in October has died of his wounds, the health ministry in the occupied West Bank said on Saturday.
Mohammed Shreyteh, 28, had been shot in the head during the clashes that took place on October 26 in the West Bank.
At the time, witnesses said the violence erupted when Israeli settlers came to visit a site near the West Bank village of Al-Mazraa Al-Gharbiya, and that Palestinians pelted them with stones.
Israeli forces then intervened and fired tear gas and ammunition at the Palestinians, according to the witnesses.
The Israeli army accused Palestinians of instigating a “riot” during which they allegedly “set off fireworks and hurled rocks” at troops and border police.
The military responded with “riot dispersal means and fired in accordance with standard operation procedures,” it said.
During those clashes another Palestinian, Othman Ladawda, 33, was killed, the health ministry in the West Bank said at the time.
He was hit with live ammunition, with the bullet piercing organs in his lower abdomen, the ministry said.

Jordan opens shelter as flash flood death toll climbs to 12

Updated 50 min 54 sec ago
AP, REUTERS
0

Jordan opens shelter as flash flood death toll climbs to 12

  • The torrents came two weeks after 21 people, most of them children, were killed in flash floods near the Dead Sea
Updated 50 min 54 sec ago
AP, REUTERS
0

AMMAN: The death toll from flash floods in Jordan has risen to 12 and the kingdom’s main tourist attraction, the ancient city of Petra, was closed for cleanup after what local officials said was the biggest deluge in the area in decades.
Friday’s floods struck several areas of Jordan.
Rescuers continued the search for missing people around the Wala reservoir in central Jordan on Saturday.
In the southern town of Maan, authorities opened a shelter for dozens of people whose homes were surrounded by water.
In all, 12 people were killed, including two children and a diver who had been involved in rescue efforts, according to state media and Jordanian government spokeswoman Jumana Ghuneimat.
Separately, Israel’s public radio said contact had been lost with three Israeli tourists in southern Jordan. The Arabic-language Makan Radio said the tourists had last been heard from in the Wadi Rum area, another major tourist attraction.
The torrents came two weeks after 21 people, most of them children, were killed in flash floods near the Dead Sea. The tourism and education ministers resigned over the Dead Sea flooding.
In Petra, the ancient trade hub carved into rose-hued rocks, heavy rains began at around 1 p.m. on Friday and lasted for about 40 minutes, said Rafael Dorado, 41, a tourist from Spain.
At about 3 p.m., a torrent of water came gushing through the site’s steep and narrow access canyon, flooding the area within minutes, he said.
Delgado said he was observing from a hilltop temple in the area, but saw other visitors scrambling to higher ground.
He said some visitors were later evacuated by trucks and others made their way out on foot.
Suleiman Farajat, the chief administrator in Petra, said the site would remain closed on Saturday, but would likely reopen on Sunday.
He said he had never seen flooding of such intensity in the area.
“It’s really, I wouldn’t say scary, but surprising how huge the flood was,” he said.
In a separate development, Kuwait’s Minister of Public Works, Hussam Al-Roumi, resigned following heavy rainfall that caused damaging flooding across the country.
Kuwaiti Parliament Speaker Marzouq Al-Ghanim said a meeting would be held on Sunday to discuss the impact of the flooding.
The army and national guard were mobilized to help clear water from critical facilities and roadways and the Kuwait Oil Company announced a state of emergency, state news agency KUNA reported.
No deaths or injuries were reported.
“Out of my moral responsibility ... I have submitted my resignation to the prime minister,” Minister Al-Roumi said.

