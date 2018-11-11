You are here

  • Home
  • Explore, investigate and get inspired at Abu Dhabi Art
﻿

Explore, investigate and get inspired at Abu Dhabi Art

An exhibit at last year’s edition of Abu Dhabi Art. (abudhabiart.ae)
Updated 11 November 2018
Arab News
0

Explore, investigate and get inspired at Abu Dhabi Art

Updated 11 November 2018
Arab News
0

DUBAI: Abu Dhabi Art is set to kick off on Wednesday with a lineup of exhibitions, artist talks and workshops at the Manarat Al-Saadiyat arts hub in the UAE’s capital.
This year, 46 galleries will take part across multiple sections, including a “Modern and Contemporary” exhibit and a “Special Projects” area featuring solo or two-artist shows.
The annual performing arts program “Durub Al-Tawaya” will also kick off during the fair, with this year’s theme being “Technology.”
Set to run until January, this edition of “Durub Al-Tawaya” was curated by Tarek Abou El-Fetouh and investigates technology as a fundamental force in the development and evolution of art.
Meanwhile, a series of talks, organized by NYU Abu Dhabi’s Salwa Mikdadi and the University of North Texas’s Nada Shabout, this year explores the theme “Global Circulation of Art and The New Markets.”
The three days of panel discussions will examine the role of the art market in transforming the relationship between artists, curators and art institutions, as well as the rise of corporate and private museum and foundation collections. Regional and international experts will discuss issues such as art fraud, the restitution of looted art and artifacts and the challenge of moving art across borders in conflict-afflicted regions.
The “Beyond: Emerging Artists” initiative, which aims to provide three emerging artists in the UAE with a platform to develop their practice, was curated by Mohamed Ahmed Ibrahim and highlights the work of artists Ahmed Saeed Al-Areef Al-Dhaheri, Taqwa Al-Naqbi and Dhabiya Al-Rumaithi.
The fair’s annual “Gateway” exhibition highlights artists through a unique curatorial perspective, with this year’s theme announced as “Structures of Meaning: Architectures of Perception.” The exhibit will invite visitors to consider artworks as structures through which 14 artists experience and interpret the world.

Topics: Dubai UAE

Related

0
Art & Culture
Abu Dhabi Art celebrates creativity and innovation
0
Business & Economy
UAE economy to grow by 2.8% this year, 4.2% in 2019 — central bank governor

Cat mummies, animal statues discovered in Egypt sarcophagi

Updated 11 November 2018
AFP
0

Cat mummies, animal statues discovered in Egypt sarcophagi

Updated 11 November 2018
AFP
0

CAIRO, Egypt: Seven sarcophagi, some dating back more than 6,000 years, have been discovered at a site on the edge of the pyramid complex in Saqqara, south of the Egyptian capital, archaeology officials announced Saturday.
Antiquities Minister Khaled el-Enany said the discovery was made by an Egyptian archaeological mission during excavation work started in April.
Three of the tombs had been used for cats, he said, while one of four other sarcophagi discovered at the site belonged to Khufu-Imhat, overseer of the buildings in the royal palace.
Mostafa Waziri, head of Egypt’s Supreme Council of Antiquities, said the mission had also unearthed the first mummies of scarabs to be found in the area.
Two such mummies were found inside a rectangular limestone sarcophagus with a vaulted lid decorated with three scarabs painted in black, he said.
Dozens of cat mummies were also unearthed along with 100 wooden, gilded statues of cats and one in bronze dedicated to the cat goddess Bastet.
Cats held a special place in Ancient Egypt and were mummified as religious offerings.
A collection of wooden gilded statues of a lion, a cow and a falcon was also unearthed at the Saqqara site.
The antiquities department said wooden sarcophagi of cobras with mummies inside them were also discovered along with two wooden sarcophagi of crocodiles.
 

Topics: Lifestyle art culture Egypt Ancient Egypt

Related

0
Art & Culture
Cat lover? US museum explores the power of felines in Ancient Egypt
0
Offbeat
Ancient DNA results end 'daddy' mystery of Egyptian mummies in Manchester

Latest updates

World leaders mark 100 years since WWI Armistice in Paris
0
‘Ababis’ and ‘Star Wnrs’: Knockoffs thrive in China e-commerce
0
Major oil producers to consider cuts after price slide
0
At Syria border, Jordanians dash over for cheap shopping
0
China-backed trade deal center stage at summit as US retreats
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.