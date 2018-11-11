You are here

  • Home
  • Bahri reinforces commitment to KSA’s security
﻿

Bahri reinforces commitment to KSA’s security

Dr. Nasser Al-Daoud, deputy interior minister, was briefed about the latest technologies in unmanned vessels by Bahri’s CEO Abdullah Aldubaikhi.
Updated 7 min 44 sec ago
Arab News
0

Bahri reinforces commitment to KSA’s security

  • Dr. Nasser Al-Daoud, deputy interior minister, was briefed about the latest technologies in unmanned vessels by Bahri’s CEO Abdullah Aldubaikhi
Updated 7 min 44 sec ago
Arab News
0
Saudi shipping company Bahri highlighted its commitment to contribute to Saudi Arabia’s security and resilience by participating in the Saudi National Security and Risk Prevention (SNSR) Expo, which took place from Nov. 4-6 at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center.
The event was officially inaugurated by Nasser Al-Daoud, deputy minister of interior, who visited Bahri’s booth and was briefed about the latest technologies in unmanned vessels by Bahri’s CEO Abdullah Aldubaikhi.
Held under the patronage of Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Nayef, Saudi minister of interior, the inaugural edition of the SNSR Expo explored the future landscape of the Kingdom’s national security, showcasing innovation, and facilitating knowledge transfer and partnerships between local and international companies in the security space.
The highly-anticipated exhibition, organized under the theme of “Shaping the future of national security and risk prevention,” gathered high-level government officials, policymakers, industry experts, as well as key executives from more than 130 companies representing 22 countries to exchange security expertise and showcase the latest developments in the security industry. The SNSR Expo included two forums on “The Future of Hajj Safety and Security” and “Smart Safe Cities,” and examined how artificial intelligence, big data, digital transformation, and virtual reality will impact the security industry in the Kingdom. Border security, counterterrorism, and cybersecurity were also among key topics discussed at the event.
Abdullah Aldubaikhi, CEO of Bahri, said: “Saudi Arabia has been playing an increasingly important role in bringing stability and maintaining security in the region. The regional countries, and the Kingdom in particular, have been largely successful in mitigating national security challenges. However, new risks continue to emerge alongside advancements in technologies, posing problems to their critical infrastructure. Similarly, maritime security has become a key focus area for the countries as they are keenly pursuing their economic diversification goals through increased trade with regional and international economies.”
“Offering deeper insights into these developments, SNSR Expo represented a major leap in the Kingdom’s endeavors aimed at playing a pivotal role in the regional security landscape. With the participation in this strategic event, Bahri has reached a new milestone that will help it shape the future of the maritime industry,” added Aldubaikhi.
Bahri Logistics, one of the six business units within Bahri, showcased its comprehensive range of technologies and innovation-driven solutions related to maritime security at the SNSR Expo. The business unit highlighted its new unmanned surface vessels (USVs) at its booth during the three-day event.

Cartier honors its historical ties to Middle East

Updated 8 min 20 sec ago
Arab News
0

Cartier honors its historical ties to Middle East

  • In 1912, one of the sons of the maison’s founder, Jacques Cartier, journeyed to the Gulf, which at the time was the source of the world’s finest pearls.
Updated 8 min 20 sec ago
Arab News
0
Cartier hosted an exclusive evening on Thursday specially tailored for its clients who flew in from around the region to attend the Cartier Mirage, a one-of-a-kind event inspired by the maison’s long-standing relationship with the Middle East.
In 1912, one of the sons of the maison’s founder, Jacques Cartier, journeyed to the Gulf, which at the time was the source of the world’s finest pearls. “At sunset, the city appeared above sea and was reminiscent of a mirage,” he wrote in the diary documenting his travels.
His evocation of Dubai as a surreal reflection, a floating metropolis was reenacted at Dubai’s La Mer, where Cartier’s VIP clients, press, regional and international celebrities were greeted by a monumental mirror facade. Set within a whimsical landscape of sand dunes, the venue specifically created for the occasion offered a surprise in the form of an immersive mirror tunnel at its entrance.
“The importance Cartier attaches to its heritage, celebrates it and seeks to preserve it, is something we have in common with the Middle Eastern cultural and historical traditions,” said Sophie Doireau, managing director, Cartier UAE and India.
“Telling our clients the story of the maison’s first encounter with Dubai in Jacques Cartier’s own words will certainly strengthen existing bonds with our clients,” she added.
Cartier’s event featured the largest-ever 3D hologram screen, on which the maison’s iconic panther was seen strolling graciously. This animation was followed by a drone show — a first in the world of luxury brands — as 250 drones glided high into the sky to spell out Cartier.
Award-winning singer Mika entertained a pre-party of 300 VIP guests, and later on gave a lively concert for an audience of 700. His act was followed by the vibrant tunes of celebrity DJ duo Simi and Hazea Khadra.
“Dubai is a magical place and one of the key cities worldwide for us. From Jacques Cartier’s 1912 journey and the discovery of local gems all the way to today, it has been an immense source of inspiration, which is why we wanted to honor it with a truly exceptional event,” said Doireau.
Cartier was founded in 1847 by Louis Francois Cartier.

Latest updates

Bahri reinforces commitment to KSA’s security
0
Cartier honors its historical ties to Middle East
0
Alkhabeer launches IPO of REIT Fund on Tadawul
0
One-off Land Rover Defender hits ‘Designer Street’
0
OSN celebrates 90 years of Mickey Mouse with pop-up channel
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.