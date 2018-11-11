Bahri reinforces commitment to KSA’s security

Cartier honors its historical ties to Middle East

In 1912, one of the sons of the maison’s founder, Jacques Cartier, journeyed to the Gulf, which at the time was the source of the world’s finest pearls.

Arab News

Cartier hosted an exclusive evening on Thursday specially tailored for its clients who flew in from around the region to attend the Cartier Mirage, a one-of-a-kind event inspired by the maison’s long-standing relationship with the Middle East.

In 1912, one of the sons of the maison’s founder, Jacques Cartier, journeyed to the Gulf, which at the time was the source of the world’s finest pearls. “At sunset, the city appeared above sea and was reminiscent of a mirage,” he wrote in the diary documenting his travels.

His evocation of Dubai as a surreal reflection, a floating metropolis was reenacted at Dubai’s La Mer, where Cartier’s VIP clients, press, regional and international celebrities were greeted by a monumental mirror facade. Set within a whimsical landscape of sand dunes, the venue specifically created for the occasion offered a surprise in the form of an immersive mirror tunnel at its entrance.

“The importance Cartier attaches to its heritage, celebrates it and seeks to preserve it, is something we have in common with the Middle Eastern cultural and historical traditions,” said Sophie Doireau, managing director, Cartier UAE and India.

“Telling our clients the story of the maison’s first encounter with Dubai in Jacques Cartier’s own words will certainly strengthen existing bonds with our clients,” she added.

Cartier’s event featured the largest-ever 3D hologram screen, on which the maison’s iconic panther was seen strolling graciously. This animation was followed by a drone show — a first in the world of luxury brands — as 250 drones glided high into the sky to spell out Cartier.

Award-winning singer Mika entertained a pre-party of 300 VIP guests, and later on gave a lively concert for an audience of 700. His act was followed by the vibrant tunes of celebrity DJ duo Simi and Hazea Khadra.

“Dubai is a magical place and one of the key cities worldwide for us. From Jacques Cartier’s 1912 journey and the discovery of local gems all the way to today, it has been an immense source of inspiration, which is why we wanted to honor it with a truly exceptional event,” said Doireau.

Cartier was founded in 1847 by Louis Francois Cartier.