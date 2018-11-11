You are here

Abdelsalam Jaber said the Houthis would soon face defeat. (File/AFP)
Houthi defector: Yemen situation ripe for ‘swift completion of liberation’

  • Abdelsalam Jaber says Houthis turned state institutions into warring islands
  • Jaber is the most senior member of the Houthi militia to defect since the war began
Updated 11 November 2018
Arab News
0

DUBAI: Conditions are ripe for the “swift completion of the process of liberation” of Yemen from the control of the Houthis, the militia’s propaganda chief said a day after deserting the group.

Speaking at a news conference in Riyadh on Sunday, Abdelsalam Jaber, the self-styled information minister, accused the Houthis of a long list of misdeeds, including turning state institutions into warring islands ruled by militias.

“Detainees in Houthi prisons are being treated inhumanely,” Jaber said, adding that what was happening in Houthi-controlled areas “is the work of militias” that have competing “centers of power.”

Jaber is the most senior member of the Houthi militia to defect to the government side since the Yemeni war began in 2014.

Jaber arrived in Saudi Arabia with his family after fleeing the capital Sanaa, Moammer al-Iryani, information minister of the Yemeni government, said on Saturday.

Confirming the longstanding allegations that the Houthis were being aided by Iran and other countries, Jaber said Yemenis reject “the foreign domination of the country.”

Jaber said the Houthis’ dominance was in its final days, adding that the “Yemeni people have rejected Houthi injustices and are waiting for an opportunity to get rid of them.”

Jaber’s defection comes against a backdrop of continued clashes in the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah, a key facility that Yemeni government forces backed by a Saudi-led coalition are seeking to retake from the Houthis.

Fighting has flared in Hodeidah’s east between the Houthis and government forces backed by air strikes and helicopters.

“The battles here are turning into street fighting,” a government official said on Saturday.

Government forces on Saturday recovered control of the May 22 Hospital as part of the offensive.

Amnesty International, the international human-rights watchdog group, has accused the Houthis of “deliberate militarization” of the hospital after they deployed snipers on its roof.

Iran upholds prison term for official convicted of spying

Updated 11 November 2018
AP
0

Iran upholds prison term for official convicted of spying

  • The court upheld Kamal Amirbeig’s sentence and fined him $200,000
  • Iranian authorities have jailed several dual nationals in recent years on espionage charges
Updated 11 November 2018
AP
0

TEHRAN, Iran: An Iranian appeals court has upheld the 10-year prison sentence of a former Foreign Ministry official convicted of spying.
The semi-official Fars news agency on Sunday quoted judiciary spokesman Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejehi as saying the court upheld Kamal Amirbeig’s sentence and fined him $200,000. The report did not provide further information.
Iran rarely discloses the names or occupations of alleged spies.
Authorities have jailed several dual nationals in recent years on espionage charges. Rights groups have criticized those detentions, suggesting hard-liners in the judiciary are jailing Iranians with Western passports to use them as bargaining chips.
The US and Israel both view Iran as a regional menace, and are believed to have carried out past intelligence operations targeting its nuclear program.

