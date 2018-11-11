The Six: What's going on at Dubai Design Week

DUBAI: Set to run from Nov. 13-17, here are the highlights of this year’s fair.

Global Grad Show

An exhibition of life-changing inventions designed by graduates from international design and technology schools, this year’s exhibit will showcase 150 projects.

Abwab

Named after the Arabic word for “doors,” Abwab is an annual exhibition dedicated to design from the region. This year, five pavilions from Amman, Beirut, Dubai, the Eastern Provinces of KSA and Kuwait City will show off their innovations.

Installations

A site-specific installation by Dubai-based firm ANARCHITECT, “Circadian Light Synthesis” is made up of two installations — one with natural light and the other with artificial light.

Talks and workshops

Dubai Design Week 2018 will host an extensive range of talks and panel discussions on sustainability and safeguarding culture. Highlights include an appearance by Arab satirist Karl Sharro.

Downtown Design

Trade fair “Downtown Design” returns from Nov. 13-16 more than 175 premium design brands from across the world.

UAE Design Stories

An exhibition highlighting eight Emirati talents, “UAE Design Stories: The Next Generation from The Emirates” is curated by Emirati product designer Khalid Shafar. Participating designers were invited to delve into historic photographic archives of the UAE and to interpret pieces from the records.