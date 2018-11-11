You are here

The Six: What's going on at Dubai Design Week

Several installations are scattered across D3. (Courtesy Dubaidesignweek.ae)
Updated 11 November 2018
Arab News
DUBAI: Set to run from Nov. 13-17, here are the highlights of this year’s fair. 

Global Grad Show

An exhibition of life-changing inventions designed by graduates from international design and technology schools, this year’s exhibit will showcase 150 projects.

Abwab

Named after the Arabic word for “doors,” Abwab is an annual exhibition dedicated to design from the region. This year, five pavilions from Amman, Beirut, Dubai, the Eastern Provinces of KSA and Kuwait City will show off their innovations.

Installations

A site-specific installation by Dubai-based firm ANARCHITECT, “Circadian Light Synthesis” is made up of two installations — one with natural light and the other with artificial light.

Talks and workshops

Dubai Design Week 2018 will host an extensive range of talks and panel discussions on sustainability and safeguarding culture. Highlights include an appearance by Arab satirist Karl Sharro.

Downtown Design

Trade fair “Downtown Design” returns from Nov. 13-16 more than 175 premium design brands from across the world.

UAE Design Stories

An exhibition highlighting eight Emirati talents, “UAE Design Stories: The Next Generation from The Emirates” is curated by Emirati product designer Khalid Shafar. Participating designers were invited to delve into historic photographic archives of the UAE and to interpret pieces from the records.

Topics: Dubai Design Week Dubai Design District

Updated 11 November 2018
AFP
0

Spice Girls add new tour dates as fans snap up tickets

  • The group originally announced six dates in 2019, but is expanding the number due to popular demand
  • The Spice Girls stormed to worldwide fame in 1996 after the release of their first single “Wannabe,” spreading their message of girl power
Updated 11 November 2018
AFP
0

LONDON: Best-selling 90s girl band the Spice Girls added extra dates to their UK tour on Saturday after fans from around the world raced to buy tickets when they went on sale.
The band — minus “Posh Spice” Victoria Beckham, now a fashion designer — originally announced six dates in 2019, including a finale at Wembley Stadium in London.
But after a flood of interest when tickets went on sale online, they added several more dates, including more at Wembley, Britain’s biggest venue.
“Thank you everyone for such an amazing reaction, so excited to see you,” the official @SpiceGirls twitter account said.
On social media, many fans shared their joy at being able to see once again a band they loved in childhood, with one typical Twitter user posting: “My 12-year-old self is freaking out.”
But others expressed frustration after spending hours online without getting through, and at seeing tickets at inflated prices swiftly appear on resale sites.
The Spice Girls stormed to worldwide fame in 1996 after the release of their first single “Wannabe,” spreading their message of girl power.
They went on to sell 85 million albums worldwide.
Only two of their 11 singles failed to reach number one on the British charts, while their first three singles all hit the US top five.
The five-piece split in 2000 but reunited for a world tour in 2007.
They got together again to perform at the London 2012 Olympics closing ceremony and also collaborated then for the launch of the Spice Girls musical “Viva Forever!.”

Topics: spice girls celebrity

