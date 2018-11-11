You are here

  • Home
  • Thousands join Ethiopia-Eritrea peace run
﻿

Thousands join Ethiopia-Eritrea peace run

1 / 5
Competitors hold a banner with images of leaders as they gather to run the first Ethiopia-Eritrea Peace and reconciliation Run (10km) at Meskel Square in Addis Ababa on November 11, 2018. (AFP)
2 / 5
A runner holds Eritrea’s national flag during the first Ethiopia-Eritrea Peace and reconciliation Run (10km) in Addis Ababa on November 11, 2018. (AFP)
3 / 5
Runners hold Eritrea’s national flag during the first Ethiopia-Eritrea Peace and reconciliation Run (10km) in Addis Ababa on November 11, 2018. (AFP)
4 / 5
Competitors react as they run during the first Ethiopia-Eritrea Peace and reconciliation Run (10km) in Addis Ababa on November 11, 2018. (AFP)
5 / 5
Competitors run during the first Ethiopia-Eritrea Peace and reconciliation Run (10km) in Addis Ababa on November 11, 2018. (AFP)
Updated 41 sec ago
AFP
0

Thousands join Ethiopia-Eritrea peace run

Updated 41 sec ago
AFP
0

ADDIS ABABA: Thousands of Ethiopians and Eritreans took part in a 10-kilometer reconciliation run Sunday in Addis Ababa in the first joint sporting event since the former bitter foes launched a rapid diplomatic thaw in July.
The peace run through the Ethiopian capital caught a new positive mood after years of “cold war.”
The two countries fought a war from 1998-2000 that left an estimated 80,000 people dead on both sides.
Reformist Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed took over in Addis Ababa in April and kicked off peace moves, agreeing to hand back disputed areas to Eritrea.
The neighbors have restored diplomatic ties, trade and phone links, resumed flights and re-opened their common borders.
Sunday was the first athletics event for the new friends and Ethiopian Mohammed Ahmed said he took time off work and trained hard for the “noble” race.
“I’m very happy, I don’t know how I can properly express my happiness to you, there is nothing more than love, reconciliation and happiness in this world,” he said.
Ethiopian police constable Chalachew Addis had personal reasons to attend after the borders were re-opened on September 11.
“With the opening of the border my brother has come back to Ethiopia after 20 years and met me,” said a beaming Chalachew.
“I’m running this race while wearing Eritrean flag, I feel happy this day has come,” he told AFP.
Nega Belay, former coach of Eritrean athletics star Zersenay Tadese and a representative of the Eritrean community in London was also celebrating.
“This is not a run of two people, but a run of one people, what differentiates them is minor or can be said to be non-existent, they are similar in every sense,” Nega told AFP.
He said he was holding discussions with Eritrean National Athletics Federation (ENAF) to stage a similar event in the Eritrean capital Asmara on January 1, 2019.
Eritrea gained independence from Ethiopia in the early 1990s and war broke out later that decade over a border dispute.
A 2002 UN-backed boundary demarcation was meant to settle the dispute, but Ethiopia refused to abide by it.

Topics: Ethiopia Eritrea

Related

0
World
With border open, Ethiopia and Eritrea are back in business
0
Saudi Arabia
UN Security Council praises King Salman’s efforts in Ethiopia, Eritrea peace deal

Dr Aafia Siddiqui's family continues to be in the dark even as Pakistan vows to bring her back

Minister for Human Rights Dr. Shireen Mazari ( to the right) meets Dr. Fauzia Siddiqui, sister of Dr. Aafia Siddiqui earlier this month. The minster said the Government is trying its best to bring Aafia back to Pakistan. (Ministry for Human Rights photo)
Updated 50 min 58 sec ago
Naimat Khan
0

Dr Aafia Siddiqui's family continues to be in the dark even as Pakistan vows to bring her back

  • Foreign Minister says diplomatic efforts in place to ensure she returns home from US prison
  • Neuroscientist was convicted in 2010 for attempted murder and assault of US personnel in Afghanistan
Updated 50 min 58 sec ago
Naimat Khan
0

 

 KARACHI: Expressing disappointment at the lack of proactivity on part of the government, the family of Dr Aafia Siddiqui, a Pakistani neuroscientist imprisoned in the US, said on Sunday that while it was within their scope to ensure her release, the authorities had done nothing substantial to initiate the process and were instead issuing empty statements to the media.

Dr Aafia's, 46, was convicted in 2010 of seven counts of attempted murder, and assault of US personnel in Afghanistan. She is serving an 86-year jail term at the Federal Medical Center, Carswell in Fort Worth, Texas.

“Except for that initial phonecall from the foreign office saying that I would be called in for a meeting to Islamabad, no one has contacted or shared anything with the family but they are issuing statements, apparently, to get attention of the public, which wants to see Aafia in Pakistan,” Dr Fauzia Siddiqui, her sister, told Arab News.

“I have done all the homework. All that the government has to do now is to take some steps and get the credit but they are just issuing statements,” Fauzia said, adding that she would respond to further queries once there was some progress in the case.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi told reporters on Saturday that the “government will make all efforts on the diplomatic level to bring Dr Aafia Siddiqui back to Pakistan".

The move, Qureshi added, would be subject to Dr Aafia serving the rest of her sentence in a Pakistani prison, even as he pledged to extend legal assistance within the ambit of law last Thursday.

He refuted allegations that the government had agreed to exchange prisoners in 2011, and categorically dismissed the notion that Pakistan was willing to swap Dr Aafia with Dr Shakeel Afridi -- the man who had helped the CIA gain access to Osama Bin Laden in Pakistan's city of Abbottabad. “We understand that Shakil Afridi acted against Pakistan's interests,” he said.

When asked if the requests from Pakistan were being reviewed by the US and what Washington hopes to gain in return, a spokesman of the US Embassy in Islamabad said: “Consistent with the protections afforded to individuals under the US constitution and other applicable US law, the United States treats convicted prisoners humanely and in a manner that complies with our international human rights obligations. I refer you to the US Department of Justice for further comment on this question.”

On November 7, Foreign Office spokesman, Dr Muhammad Faisal told Arab News that the US envoy to Islamabad had promised to ensure that Dr Aafia's legal and human rights were not compromised.

Earlier, the Foreign Office, in a statement issued on Wednesday, said that Pakistan has been raising the issue with US authorities on a regular basis.

“Pakistan’s CG in Houston pays consular visits to Dr Siddiqui periodically to enquire about her well-being and conveys her messages to her family,” read the statement, adding that her case was brought to the attention of Ambassador Alice Wells, during a meeting at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Pakistan, on November 6.

“The US side has promised to look into our request,” the statement read, adding that Qureshi is expected to meet Dr Aafia's sister in Islamabad soon.

During a meeting on October 9 with Aisha Farooqui, the Pakistan’s consul general in Houston, Dr Aafia had requested that her message be conveyed to Prime Minister Imran Khan, whereby she had said that her imprisonment in the US was illegal as she had been kidnapped by Washington.

“Imran Khan had supported me in the past also. I have always considered him one of my biggest heroes,” read the message sent by Dr Aafia.

Her sister argued that through the “Transfer Of Offenders Ordinance-2002,” Pakistan has the authority to transfer Dr Aafia to a Pakistani jail.

Topics: Dr. Aafia Siddiqui

Related

0
Pakistan
US promises to look into Aafia Siddiqui’s case, says Pakistan
Special 0
Pakistan
Pakistan exploring legal options over repatriation of Aafia Siddiqui

Latest updates

Lewis Hamilton wins in Brazil, Mercedes takes constructors’ title
0
US-backed Syrian force resumes ground assault on Daesh
0
Dr Aafia Siddiqui's family continues to be in the dark even as Pakistan vows to bring her back
0
Myanmar: Bangladesh set to start repatriating Rohingya
0
Mohamed Salah scores in Liverpool win over ‘frustrated’ Fulham
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.