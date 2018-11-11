You are here

Film Review: 'Baazaar' tries and fails to rip off Wall Street blockbusters

Saif Ali Khan stars in 'Baazaar.' (Image supplied)
Updated 11 November 2018
GAUTAMAN BHASKARAN 
0

CHENNAI: It is widely accepted that Bollywood moviemakers often lift ideas and even storylines from foreign films. Gauravv K. Chawla’s “Baazaar” reminds me of the Will Smith film “The Pursuit of Happyness” (2006) and “The Wolf of Wall Street” (2013), in which Leonardo DiCaprio plays the rogue broker.

But if there is one redeeming feature in “Baazaar,” it is Saif Ali Khan. In his latest adventure on Dalal Street, India’s Wall Street in Mumbai, Khan essays the ruthlessly ambitious Shakun Kothari. Money and profit are all that matters to him as he juggles numbers, cunningly stamping out his opponents. As a top stockbroker, he allows nobody to inch anywhere near him, and he seems to have no competition even from his fellow actors in the film.

Rohan Mehra (son of the late Bollywood actor, Vinod Mehra), who debuts as aspiring stockbroker Rizwan Ahmed does not quite match up to Khan. Ahmed travels from Allahabad to Mumbai with just one dream — to work with Kothari and maybe outshine and outsmart him. Renting out a hole in the wall in a Mumbai slum, he tells his landlord that he will soon own a swanky apartment in one of the city’s tall blocks. “Baazaar” takes us through the nefarious games of the stock market, where friends turn foes without compunction.

“Baazaar” has nothing very original to offer and even in the performance arena, Chitrangada Singh as Kothari’s wife, Mandira, does not delve deep into her character and instead is treated as a mere pretty face — her on-screen emotions do not vary, even when the scene calls for it.

Meanwhile, Radhika Apte’s Priya — a Mata Hari of sorts — works for Kothari and manages to radiate some energy and pluck but is let down by a lifeless script.

All in all, Khan is the overwhelming star of the film, outshining insipid attempts by the remaining cast members.

DUBAI: Canadian model Winnie Harlow graces the cover of November’s Harper’s Bazaar en Español wearing a ruffled dress by Lebanese designer Elie Saab.

The celebrity model posed on the streets of Paris in a grey gown by the Lebanese couturier, which was accessorized with a gold belt and minimal makeup.

“Omg! Thank you @HarpersBazaarmx for having me on this amazing cover! Running around the streets of Paris has never been so magical!!! Thank you, thank you, thank you,” the model gushed in an Instagram post.

The daring, backless gown is from Elie Saab’s Haute Couture Autumn/Winter 2018-19 collection.

Harlow’s cover shoot comes as the in-demand model celebrates her first-ever stint as a Victoria’s Secret angel on Thursday,

The planet’s top models transformed into angels for Victoria’s Secret glitzy fashion show, donning wings and plaid for a return to New York after a two-year hiatus, AFP reported.

With the show once again on US soil, sisters Gigi and Bella Hadid strode the runway at Manhattan’s Pier 94 with the likes of Kendall Jenner and newcomer Harlow, who walked in a sparkly silver number with a pink feather adornment.

The runway extravaganza is now in its 24th year. Taped Thursday, it will be broadcast worldwide on Dec. 2.

Sixty models put on an Amazonian display of luscious waving locks, impossibly perfect slender bodies and sun-kissed make-up for what is considered one of the most competitive gigs in the industry.

“Wow. Did this really happen? Is this real? Thank you @VictoriasSecret for allowing me to be a part of your family! This was surreal! A young Jamaican girl from Toronto taking (to) the VS runway. I’d say (it’s) a dream come true, but I can’t because this is bigger than a dream! This is a movement. Another step for representation. Another step for diversity. I’m so honored to have been one of the few chosen this year,” the model posted on Instagram.

Harlow shot to fame on America’s Next Top Model in 2014 and has since worked with the who’s who of the fashion industry’s elite, including Marc Jacobs and Tommy Hilfiger.
She made waves due to her modeling prowess and vitiligo, a disease in which the pigment cells of the skin are destroyed in some areas.

She has, however, taken tabloid newspapers to task in the past, saying that she should not be defined by her skin condition.

“I’m not a ‘vitiligo sufferer.’ I’m not a ‘vitiligo model.’ I am Winnie. I am a model. And I happen to have vitiligo,” she posted on Instagram in April.

